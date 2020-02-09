|
20:00
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
19:47
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:45
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
19:27
+3
|
Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
0-3
|
19:10
Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins
19:10
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-3
|
19:10
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
18:44
+3
|
Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
2-6
|
18:21
Kessler Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
18:19
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
18:10
Personal foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
18:08
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
18:06
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
17:57
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
4-6
|
17:29
Daniss Jenkins missed hook shot
|
|
17:27
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
17:22
Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
17:20
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
17:17
Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
16:49
+2
|
Justin Moore made jump shot
|
4-8
|
16:43
Kessler Edwards missed layup
|
|
16:41
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
16:31
Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Kameron Edwards
|
|
16:29
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
16:20
Colbey Ross missed layup
|
|
16:18
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
16:14
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
16:10
Austin Vereen missed layup
|
|
16:08
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
16:00
Kameron Edwards missed hook shot, blocked by James Hampshire
|
|
15:58
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
15:39
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
15:37
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
15:31
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-8
|
15:11
+3
|
Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
|
7-11
|
15:00
Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
15:00
Turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
15:00
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:43
Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
14:43
+1
|
Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
14:43
+1
|
Daniss Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-13
|
14:25
+2
|
Colbey Ross made floating jump shot
|
9-13
|
13:56
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:54
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
13:45
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:43
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
13:27
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
|
|
13:25
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
13:25
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made tip-in
|
9-15
|
13:08
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
13:06
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
13:06
Kessler Edwards missed dunk
|
|
13:04
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
12:53
+3
|
Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
9-18
|
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha missed jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
11-18
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
11-20
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
10:45
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
13-20
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made jump shot
|
15-20
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed layup
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-20
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made driving layup
|
17-22
|
Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Justin Moore
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made driving layup
|
17-24
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk
|
19-24
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins made fade-away jump shot
|
19-26
|
Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed free throw
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Smith
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
Keith Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Keith Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Austin Vereen missed jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards
|
|
Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-28
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made floating jump shot
|
21-28
|
+3
|
Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquillo Fritz
|
21-31
|
Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-31
|
Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
24-31
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
27-31
|
Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed free throw
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-31
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-31
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made jump shot
|
29-33
|
Colbey Ross missed hook shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
Personal foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-34
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-35
|
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-35
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-35
|
+3
|
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
|
31-38
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
33-38
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made driving layup
|
33-40
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
36-40
|
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
40.0
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-40
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made driving layup
|
39-42
|
Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pacific
|