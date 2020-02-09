PEPPER
Tripp carries Pacific past Pepperdine 79-78

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp had 24 points and 15 rebounds and gave Pacific the lead on a three-point play with 11.4 seconds left as the Tigers beat Pepperdine 79-78 on Saturday night. Daniss Jenkins added 22 points for the Tigers.

Jahbril Price-Noel had 11 points for Pacific (19-8, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. James Hampshire added three blocks.

Colbey Ross had 28 points for the Waves (13-12, 6-5). Kameron Edwards added 15 points. Sedrick Altman had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Waves for the season. Pacific defeated Pepperdine 59-56 on Jan. 2. Pacific matches up against Portland at home on Thursday. Pepperdine faces San Diego at home on Thursday.

1st Half
PEPPER Waves 39
UOP Tigers 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:47   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
19:27 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 0-3
19:10   Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins  
19:10 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
19:10 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
18:44 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 2-6
18:21   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:10   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
18:08   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
17:57 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards 4-6
17:29   Daniss Jenkins missed hook shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
17:22   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
17:17   Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross  
16:49 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 4-8
16:43   Kessler Edwards missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:31   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Kameron Edwards  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
16:20   Colbey Ross missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
16:14   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
16:10   Austin Vereen missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
16:00   Kameron Edwards missed hook shot, blocked by James Hampshire  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
15:39   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
15:31 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
15:11 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 7-11
15:00   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
15:00   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
15:00   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:43 +1 Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 7-12
14:43 +1 Daniss Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
14:25 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 9-13
13:56   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:45   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
13:27   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
13:25 +2 Jahlil Tripp made tip-in 9-15
13:08   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
13:06   Kessler Edwards missed dunk  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
12:53 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniss Jenkins 9-18
12:39   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
12:35   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
12:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
12:11   Victor Ohia Obioha missed jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:47   Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
11:47   Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +2 Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 11-18
11:12 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 11-20
10:54   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
10:47   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
10:36 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha 13-20
10:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
9:48 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. made jump shot 15-20
9:28   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
9:02   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
9:02 +1 Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
9:02 +1 Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
8:44 +2 Daniss Jenkins made driving layup 17-22
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Justin Moore  
8:23 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup 17-24
8:11   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:07 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made dunk 19-24
7:53 +2 Daniss Jenkins made fade-away jump shot 19-26
7:53   Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Daniss Jenkins missed free throw  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
7:38   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Keith Smith  
7:34   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
7:34   Keith Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
7:34   Keith Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
7:10   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
7:02   Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards  
6:49   Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards  
6:49 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
6:49 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
6:37 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 21-28
6:12 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquillo Fritz 21-31
5:56   Personal foul on Gary Chivichyan  
5:50   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
5:50 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
5:50   Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
5:20   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
5:03 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 24-31
4:31   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
4:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
4:16 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards 27-31
4:16   Shooting foul on Gary Chivichyan  
4:16   Kameron Edwards missed free throw  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
3:56   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
3:50   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 28-31
3:50 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-31
3:20 +2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 29-33
3:03   Colbey Ross missed hook shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
2:56   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
2:56 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 29-34
2:56 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
2:39   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
2:39 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
2:39 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-35
2:23 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 31-38
2:07 +2 Kessler Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 33-38
1:46 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 33-40
1:33 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 36-40
1:08   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
40.0 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 39-40
10.0 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup 39-42
0.0   Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pacific  

2nd Half
PEPPER Waves 39
UOP Tigers 37

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
19:22 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 41-42
19:00 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Austin Vereen 41-44
18:47   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
18:42 +2 Sedrick Altman made turnaround jump shot 43-44
18:42   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:42 +1 Sedrick Altman made free throw 44-44
18:23   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
18:15 +2 James Hampshire made dunk 44-46
18:05   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:00   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
18:00   Turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
18:00   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:58 +2 Sedrick Altman made dunk 46-46
17:19   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
17:17   Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
17:10   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
17:01 +2 Daniss Jenkins made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 46-48
16:48 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 48-48
16:17   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II  
15:59   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
15:51   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
15:17   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
15:10 +3 Daniss Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 48-51
14:47   Skylar Chavez missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
14:34   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
14:32   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
14:19   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:05   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
14:03   Kessler Edwards missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
14:01   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
14:01 +2 Kessler Edwards made dunk 50-51
14:01   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
14:00 +1 Kessler Edwards made free throw 51-51
13:33 +2 Jahbril Price-Noel made driving layup 51-53
13:33   Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez  
13:33 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made free throw 51-54
13:22 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 53-54
13:22   Shooting foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
13:22 +1 Colbey Ross made free throw 54-54
13:04   Lost ball turnover on Jahbril Price-Noel  
12:50   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
12:50   Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:50 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
12:33 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 55-57
12:18 +2 Colbey Ross made layup, assist by Kessler Edwards 57-57
11:48   Personal foul on Keith Smith  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
11:15   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
11:04   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
10:56   Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel  
10:49   Shooting foul on Keith Smith  
10:49 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 57-58
10:49 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws