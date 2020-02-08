PROV
Jones leads balanced Xavier in 64-58 win over Providence

  • Feb 08, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Xavier trailed at halftime for the ninth time this season on Saturday night against Providence.

After losing the first eight, the Musketeers finally won one.

Tyrique Jones scored 14 points and hauled in 18 rebounds and Xavier took control of a tight game down the stretch to pull out a 64-58 Big East Conference win over the Providence.

''We've got this thing going in the locker room where we're saying we're unbreakable,'' Jones said. ''We stay in the moment. They're going to go on their run. We're going to go on our run.''

''We take every possession seriously,'' said Paul Scruggs, who scored 13 points for the Muskateers, including two free throws with 27.5 seconds left to make it a two-possession game with a 63-58 lead, ''Like he said - unbreakable. Nothing breaks our minds on the court. That's what we do.''

Before a raucous capacity crowd of 10,575 at Xavier's Cintas Center, Zach Freemantle added 11 points for Xavier (16-8, 5-6), which has won three straight games. KyKyTandy finished with 10 points, all in the second half for the Musketeers.

''That tells me they can handle a little adversity,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said. ''The last two games, we got off to big starts. We got faced with a little adversity tonight, and I thought our guys responded.

You could hear it in their voices in the huddle, and you could hear it in their voices on the court defensively, even when things weren't going well on the offensive end.''

Nate Watson scored 16 points to lead Providence (13-11, 6-5), which had won its last two games. Alpha Diallo added 14 points and David Duke finished with 12 for the Friars.

''The last seven minutes of the game, I thought we weren't very disciplined,'' Providence coach Ed Cooley said. ''It was uncharacteristic of us with some of the shots we took. Give Xavier credit. They made some winning plays. Scruggs made a big 3. They got a big layup.''

The game featured nine ties and 11 lead changes, the last on a Scruggs 3-pointer that gave Xavier a 52-49 lead with 7:46 left in the game. Neither team led by more than six points.

''That was a good, old-fashioned, grind-it-out Big East basketball game,'' Steele said,

Jones scored in double figures and collected exactly 18 rebounds for the third consecutive game.

''What can I say,'' Steele said. ''He's phenomenal. He's been on an incredible tear lately. He's rebounding as well as anybody in the country.''

''When we see Tyrique like that, we know that the train is on the track and it's time to go,'' Scruggs said.

DOUBLING UP

Jones's double-double was his Big East-leading 16th of the season. Jones went into the game ranked third in the nation in double-doubles.

TRADITION

Both teams wore throwback uniforms as part of the Big East's 40th anniversary celebration. Xavier also paid tribute to the 1990 team, the first in the program to reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

MULTI-TASKING

Zach Freemantle needed two tries with a mop handle before dislodging the ball after it nestled on top of the backboard following a missed Luwane Pipkins 3-point shot.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars missed a chance to move into a tie with Villanova and Creighton for second place in the Big East, three games behind Seton Hall.

Xavier: The Musketeers shook off an overtime loss to Marquette in their last home game and improved to 3-3 at home in the Big East.

UP NEXT

Providence: The Friars stay on the road, playing St. John's on Wednesday.

Xavier: The Musketeers travel a couple of hours west to Butler on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
PROV Friars 30
XAVIER Musketeers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:41 +2 Nate Watson made hook shot 2-0
19:11   Paul Scruggs missed turnaround jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
19:09   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
19:05   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
18:56   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:32 +2 Jason Carter made dunk, assist by Tyrique Jones 2-2
18:10 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot, assist by David Duke 4-2
17:46   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:44 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 4-4
17:21   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
17:07   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:06   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
16:53   Paul Scruggs missed running Jump Shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:29 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Maliek White 6-4
16:15   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
16:04 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Maliek White 8-4
16:04   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
16:05   Nate Watson missed free throw  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
15:47 +2 Zach Freemantle made floating jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 8-6
15:26   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:08   Zach Freemantle missed floating jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
14:50   Nate Watson missed reverse layup  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
14:38 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 8-9
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Naji Marshall  
13:54   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
13:49 +2 David Duke made driving layup, assist by Alpha Diallo 10-9
13:16   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
13:10 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup, assist by Jason Carter 10-11
12:51   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
12:43   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
12:33 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 10-13
12:02   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
11:32 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 10-16
11:12   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Providence  
11:10   Personal foul on Naji Marshall  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
11:01 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 13-16
10:36   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
10:18 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 16-16
9:51   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
9:37 +2 Alpha Diallo made driving layup 18-16
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by David Duke  
9:08 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by David Duke 20-16
9:08   30-second timeout called  
9:08   Commercial timeout called  
8:52   Shooting foul on David Duke  
8:52 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
8:52 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
8:40   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
8:17   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Providence  
7:53 +2 Greg Gantt made jump shot 22-18
7:32 +2 Quentin Goodin made layup 22-20
7:13   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
7:01   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
6:51   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on KyKy Tandy, stolen by Maliek White  
6:31 +2 Maliek White made layup 24-20
6:08 +2 Zach Freemantle made hook shot 24-22
5:50 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by Kalif Young 26-22
5:25 +2 Zach Freemantle made hook shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 26-24
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White  
4:47   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
4:36   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
4:22   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by KyKy Tandy  
3:51 +2 Tyrique Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 26-26
3:31   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Maliek White  
3:29   Maliek White missed dunk, blocked by KyKy Tandy  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
3:27   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:05 +2 Bryce Moore made jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 26-28
2:35   David Duke missed layup  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
2:33 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 28-28
2:07   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot, blocked by Luwane Pipkins  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
1:52   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
1:34   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
1:19   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
1:11   Offensive foul on David Duke  
1:11   Turnover on David Duke  
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Greg Gantt  
49.0   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
49.0   30-second timeout called  
40.0 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White 30-28
13.0   Offensive foul on Bryce Moore  
13.0   Turnover on Bryce Moore  
2.0   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PROV Friars 28
XAVIER Musketeers 36

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Zach Freemantle missed hook shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
19:10   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
19:10   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:10 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
18:49 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Maliek White 32-29
18:33   Jason Carter missed layup  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
18:33   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
18:19   Alpha Diallo missed running Jump Shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
18:15   Nate Watson missed tip-in  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:02 +2 Zach Freemantle made hook shot 32-31
17:42 +2 Alpha Diallo made reverse layup, assist by Maliek White 34-31
17:20 +2 Tyrique Jones made reverse layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 34-33
16:54 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Maliek White 36-33
16:55   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
16:55   Nate Watson missed free throw  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:36 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 36-36
16:15 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup, assist by Maliek White 38-36
15:52   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
15:39   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
15:39   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:13 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 38-38
15:13   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
15:13 +1 KyKy Tandy made free throw 38-39
14:57   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
14:39   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:21   Alpha Diallo missed turnaround jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
14:12   Personal foul on David Duke  
13:59   Zach Freemantle missed hook shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo  
13:23 +2 Paul Scruggs made fade-away jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 38-41
13:00   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
12:56   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
12:51   Jumpball received by Providence  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Naji Marshall  
12:35   Shooting foul on Greg Gantt  
12:35 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
12:35   Zach Freemantle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
12:13   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
12:04 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 41-42
11:41 +2 Zach Freemantle made floating jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 41-44
11:18 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 43-44
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by David Duke  
10:45 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 46-44
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:22 +3 Bryce Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 46-47
10:04   Personal foul on Bryce Moore  
10:04   Commercial timeout called  
9:52   Shooting foul on Bryce Moore  
9:52 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
9:52 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
9:40   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
9:19   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
9:09   KyKy Tandy missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young  
9:07   Offensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
9:07   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
8:59   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
8:59 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
8:59 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
8:33   Jason Carter missed layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Jason Carter  
8:17 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 50-49
7:55   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
7:47 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot 50-52
7:35   30-second timeout called  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +2 Nate Watson made hook shot 52-52
7:17   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
7:17   Nate Watson missed free throw  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:02   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
6:57 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 52-54
6:35   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:12 +2 Jason Carter made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 52-56
5:52   Traveling violation turnover on Greg Gantt  
5:39   Traveling violation turnover on Jason Carter  
5:17   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:01 +2 Tyrique Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 52-58
4:59   30-second timeout called  
4:38   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
4:38 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
4:38 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
4:25  