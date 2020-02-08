|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Fordham
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Josh Colon
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chris Austin
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Chris Austin
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed layup
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
17:24
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-5
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made jump shot
|
2-5
|
16:38
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
4-5
|
16:01
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Nick Sherod
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Colon
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
15:28
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Austin
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Rose
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Rose made layup
|
5-7
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jake Wojcik missed jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-7
|
11:58
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Grant Golden
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Grant Golden
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley
|
6-9
|
10:28
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Blake Francis
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
9:35
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
|
9-9
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyi Eyisi
|
9-12
|
8:47
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
12-12
|
8:25
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-15
|
8:03
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed layup
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joel Soriano
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Turnover on Joel Soriano
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-16
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-17
|
5:43
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Onyi Eyisi made dunk, assist by Kyle Rose
|
12-19
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made jump shot
|
14-19
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
14-22
|
4:23
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod
|
17-22
|
3:57
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
17-25
|
3:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ty Perry
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-25
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-25
|
3:13
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwon Portley
|
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
2:33
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
2:17
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made layup, assist by Grant Golden
|
23-25
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
23-27
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Burton
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed layup
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antwon Portley
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Antwon Portley
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
|
|
16.0
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin
|
23-30
|
2.0
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|