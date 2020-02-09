SANFRAN
BYU

No Text

Childs scores 32 to lift BYU past San Francisco 90-76

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) Yoeli Childs had a season-high 32 points as BYU topped San Francisco 90-76 on Saturday night.

TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for BYU (19-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jake Toolson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jimbo Lull had 22 points for the Dons (16-10, 5-6). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Jordan Ratinho had 12 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated BYU 83-82 on Jan. 25. BYU plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 25
BYU Cougars 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
19:48 +2 TJ Haws made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 0-2
19:26   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:56   Traveling violation turnover on Kolby Lee  
18:43 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot 2-2
18:33   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:20   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Minlend  
18:06   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
17:56 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 2-4
17:33 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot 4-4
17:14   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
17:08 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 4-6
16:52 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 6-6
16:34   Kolby Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
16:23 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 8-6
16:01   Turnover on Jake Toolson  
15:49   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Offensive goaltending turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm  
15:20 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 8-8
15:00 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot 10-8
14:41 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 10-11
14:10   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
14:01 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws 10-13
13:33   Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull  
13:33   Turnover on Jimbo Lull  
13:23   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:16   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
13:00 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 10-15
12:46   Traveling violation turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
12:39 +2 TJ Haws made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 10-17
12:30 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 12-17
12:21   Out of bounds turnover on TJ Haws  
12:16   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
11:52 +2 Jake Toolson made jump shot 12-19
11:30   Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by TJ Haws  
11:17 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 12-22
11:06   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
10:56 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 12-24
10:57   30-second timeout called  
10:44   Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull  
10:44   Turnover on Jimbo Lull  
10:27 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 12-27
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Jake Toolson  
10:04   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
9:48 +2 Josh Kunen made layup, assist by Remu Raitanen 14-27
9:33 +2 Connor Harding made dunk, assist by Dalton Nixon 14-29
9:04 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 16-29
8:42 +3 Dalton Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 16-32
8:21   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
8:05   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
7:52   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
7:39   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
7:21   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
7:14   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
6:57   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:32 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 18-32
6:16 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 18-35
5:51 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny made jump shot 20-35
5:37 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Alex Barcello 20-37
5:22 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 23-37
4:59   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
4:51   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:39   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
4:20   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
3:49   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 25-37
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter  
3:08   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
2:43   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
2:43 +1 Dalton Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
2:43 +1 Dalton Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-39
2:35   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
2:09   Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs  
2:09   Turnover on Yoeli Childs  
1:57   Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by TJ Haws  
1:50   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
1:48   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
1:45   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
1:43   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
1:32   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Alex Barcello  
1:22 +2 Zac Seljaas made jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 25-41
1:01   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
52.0   Dalton Nixon missed layup  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
46.0   Offensive foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
46.0   Turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
37.0 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 25-44
7.0   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
1.0   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 51
BYU Cougars 46

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Charles Minlend missed layup  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
19:42   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
19:42 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 26-44
19:41   Jimbo Lull missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
19:30   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
19:19 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 26-46
19:19   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
19:19 +1 Yoeli Childs made free throw 26-47
19:02   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
19:02 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 27-47
19:02 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-47
18:51 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 28-49
18:51   Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho  
18:51   Kolby Lee missed free throw  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Ratinho  
18:19   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:00   Charles Minlend missed layup  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:50 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 30-49
17:34   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
17:29   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Taavi Jurkatamm  
17:11   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
16:51   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
16:33   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
16:21   Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:14   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by TJ Haws  
15:59 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 30-52
15:48   Jimbo Lull missed layup, blocked by Jake Toolson  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:33 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 30-55
15:28   30-second timeout called  
15:15   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:59 +2 Jimbo Lull made jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 32-55
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Alex Barcello, stolen by Jimbo Lull  
14:29 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Khalil Shabazz 34-55
14:21   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
14:06 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 34-57
13:53 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 36-57
13:38   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
13:31   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
13:31   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:31 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-57
13:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Brigham Young  
12:49   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
12:38 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 39-57
12:29   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
12:20 +2 Jake Toolson made jump shot 39-59
12:08   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
11:58   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by TJ Haws  
11:49   Connor Harding missed layup  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
11:38   Khalil Shabazz missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
11:30   Shooting foul on TJ Haws  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 40-59
11:30 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-59
11:21 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello 41-62
11:06 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 43-62
10:56   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
10:47   Zac Seljaas missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
10:42   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
10:42 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 44-62
10:42 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-62
10:34   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
10:20 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Khalil Shabazz 47-62
10:02   Personal foul on Trevante Anderson  
10:02 +1 Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws 47-63
10:02 +1 Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-64
9:53   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
9:45   Personal foul on Trevante Anderson  
9:45 +1 Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws 47-65
9:45   Alex Barcello missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
9:21   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Unknown  
9:02   Connor Harding missed layup  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
8:50 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup 47-67
8:45   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
8:37 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 47-69