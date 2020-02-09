|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Brigham Young
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
|
0-2
|
19:26
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kolby Lee
|
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made hook shot
|
2-2
|
18:33
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Charles Minlend
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made hook shot
|
4-4
|
17:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws
|
4-6
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made jump shot
|
6-6
|
16:34
|
|
|
Kolby Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Charles Minlend
|
8-6
|
16:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Jake Toolson
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Offensive goaltending turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made jump shot
|
8-8
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made hook shot
|
10-8
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
10-11
|
14:10
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws
|
10-13
|
13:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Jimbo Lull
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup
|
10-15
|
12:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Khalil Shabazz
|
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
|
10-17
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made layup
|
12-17
|
12:21
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on TJ Haws
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Jake Toolson made jump shot
|
12-19
|
11:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by TJ Haws
|
|
11:17
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
12-22
|
11:06
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
|
12-24
|
10:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Jimbo Lull
|
|
10:27
|
|
+3
|
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
12-27
|
10:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Jake Toolson
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen made layup, assist by Remu Raitanen
|
14-27
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Connor Harding made dunk, assist by Dalton Nixon
|
14-29
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ratinho made layup
|
16-29
|
8:42
|
|
+3
|
Dalton Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
16-32
|
8:21
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Connor Harding
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup
|
18-32
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
18-35
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny made jump shot
|
20-35
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Alex Barcello
|
20-37
|
5:22
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
23-37
|
4:59
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
25-37
|
3:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Dalton Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-38
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Dalton Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-39
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Yoeli Childs
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by TJ Haws
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yoeli Childs
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Alex Barcello
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Zac Seljaas made jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
|
25-41
|
1:01
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed layup
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
37.0
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-44
|
7.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|