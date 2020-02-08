|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Memphis
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
19:28
|
|
+3
|
Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins
|
3-0
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:33
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup
|
3-4
|
17:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup
|
3-6
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made jump shot
|
5-6
|
17:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made dunk
|
5-8
|
16:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
16:47
|
|
+3
|
David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
8-8
|
16:32
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Madut Akec
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made layup
|
10-8
|
15:20
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by David Collins
|
12-8
|
14:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Maurice
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Maurice
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Alex Lomax
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Lester Quinones
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown made layup
|
14-8
|
13:22
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
14-11
|
13:03
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-12
|
12:11
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Collins
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed layup
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Rashun Williams made layup
|
16-12
|
11:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Collins
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Michael Durr
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Turnover on Michael Durr
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Collins
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rashun Williams
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed free throw
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-12
|
9:29
|
|
|
David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Michael Durr
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Michael Durr
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Brown
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-13
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-14
|
8:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Damion Baugh missed layup
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Lance Thomas made layup
|
17-16
|
8:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed free throw
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup
|
19-16
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Maurice made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
19-18
|
6:29
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
6:07
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by David Collins
|
21-18
|
5:59
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Madut Akec
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-19
|
5:24
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-21
|
5:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-21
|
5:15
|
|
|
David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rashun Williams
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-22
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown made jump shot
|
24-22
|
4:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
4:14
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
|
24-25
|
3:50
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antun Maricevic
|
27-25
|
3:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by David Collins
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Maurice
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-25
|
3:12
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jamir Chaplin
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamir Chaplin
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rashun Williams
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-26
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-27
|
2:34
|
|
|
Madut Akec missed jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax made jump shot
|
29-29
|
1:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Alex Lomax
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax made layup
|
29-31
|
1:18
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Florida
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-31
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-31
|
55.0
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed hook shot
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|
|
22.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
31-34
|
2.0
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|