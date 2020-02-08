SFLA
Late Collins layup carries South Florida over Memphis 75-73

  • Feb 08, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) David Collins made a layup with 59 seconds remaining to give South Florida the lead en route to a 75-73 win over Memphis on Saturday. Collins followed his key score with a jump shot to help wrap up the win for the Bulls.

Collins and Laquincy Rideau scored 21 points apiece to lead the Bulls. Rideau also had six rebounds.

Justin Brown had 14 points and 16 rebounds for South Florida (11-12, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Rashun Williams added seven rebounds.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (17-6, 6-4). Alex Lomax added 14 points. Boogie Ellis had 14 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Then-No. 21 Memphis defeated South Florida 68-64 on Jan. 12.

South Florida plays Houston at home on Wednesday. Memphis plays Cincinnati on the road on Thursday.

1st Half
SFLA Bulls 31
MEMP Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:37   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
19:28 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 3-0
19:13 +2 Boogie Ellis made jump shot 3-2
18:33   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:24 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 3-4
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Damion Baugh  
17:50 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 3-6
17:18 +2 Laquincy Rideau made jump shot 5-6
17:10   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
17:05 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 5-8
16:56   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
16:47 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 8-8
16:32   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
16:20   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
16:10   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:05   Personal foul on Madut Akec  
15:46   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:37 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 10-8
15:20   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
15:14   Lance Thomas missed layup  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:48 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by David Collins 12-8
14:33   Offensive foul on Isaiah Maurice  
14:33   Turnover on Isaiah Maurice  
14:16   David Collins missed layup  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Alex Lomax  
14:04   Offensive foul on Lester Quinones  
14:04   Turnover on Lester Quinones  
13:35   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
13:27 +2 Justin Brown made layup 14-8
13:22 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 14-11
13:03   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
12:56   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
12:55   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
12:36   Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown  
12:11   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
12:11 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
12:11   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
12:01   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
11:51   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
11:42   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
11:35   Rashun Williams missed layup  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
11:29 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 16-12
11:21   Personal foul on David Collins  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:11   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
10:57   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
10:57   Turnover on Michael Durr  
10:39   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
10:32   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
10:15   Personal foul on Rashun Williams  
10:15   Damion Baugh missed free throw  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:54   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:50   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
9:38   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
9:29   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
9:29 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
9:29   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
9:18   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:05   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
9:05   Turnover on Michael Durr  
8:46   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
8:46 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 17-13
8:46 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-14
8:30   Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Damion Baugh  
8:26   Damion Baugh missed layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
8:17 +2 Lance Thomas made layup 17-16
8:09   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
8:09   Xavier Castaneda missed free throw  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
8:09   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
8:09   Lance Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:09   Lance Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
7:55   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
7:37   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
7:27   30-second timeout called  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +2 David Collins made layup 19-16
6:51 +2 Isaiah Maurice made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 19-18
6:29   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway  
6:18   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
6:07 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by David Collins 21-18
5:59   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
5:50   Shooting foul on Madut Akec  
5:50   Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:50 +1 Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
5:24   David Collins missed layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
5:17   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
5:18 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
5:18 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
5:15   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
5:15 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-21
5:15   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
5:07   Personal foul on Rashun Williams  
5:07   Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:07 +1 Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
4:52 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot 24-22
4:30   Isaiah Maurice missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
4:22   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
4:14 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 24-25
3:50 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antun Maricevic 27-25
3:25   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by David Collins  
3:23   Personal foul on Isaiah Maurice  
3:23   Commercial timeout called  
3:23 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
3:23 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
3:12   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jamir Chaplin  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Jamir Chaplin  
2:53   Personal foul on Rashun Williams  
2:54 +1 Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
2:54 +1 Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
2:34   Madut Akec missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
2:15 +2 Alex Lomax made jump shot 29-29
1:43   Bad pass turnover on David Collins, stolen by Alex Lomax  
1:39 +2 Alex Lomax made layup 29-31
1:18   David Collins missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
1:12   Jumpball received by South Florida  
1:05   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
1:05 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
1:05 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
55.0   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
39.0   Justin Brown missed hook shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
22.0 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 31-34
2.0   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFLA Bulls 44
MEMP Tigers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
19:54   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
19:31   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
19:09   Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Michael Durr  
18:51   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:44   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by David Collins  
18:24   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot, blocked by Lance Thomas  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
18:11   Laquincy Rideau missed floating jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:02   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:49 +2 Michael Durr made hook shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 33-34
17:32   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
17:25 +2 Damion Baugh made driving dunk 33-36
17:04   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
17:01 +2 Michael Durr made dunk 35-36
16:43   Lance Thomas missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
16:32 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot 38-36
16:12   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
15:53   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
15:46   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
15:44   Personal foul on Madut Akec  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:29 +2 Isaiah Maurice made driving layup, assist by Damion Baugh 38-38
15:04 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
14:47 +2 Isaiah Maurice made layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 41-40
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
14:26 +2 Boogie Ellis made driving layup 41-42
14:04 +2 David Collins made driving layup 43-42
13:42   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
13:35   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
13:22   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
13:22   Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:22   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
13:03 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot 46-42
12:42   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
12:32   Antun Maricevic missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
12:30   Justin Brown missed layup  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
12:28   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
12:28 +1 Justin Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 47-42
12:28   Justin Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:28  