Beatty scores 18, balanced La Salle beats St. Joseph's 83-66

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) David Beatty scored 18 points to lead five La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers broke their seven-game losing streak, defeating Saint Joseph's 83-66 on Saturday.

Ed Croswell added 14 points, Sherif Kenney 12, Scott Spencer 11 and Ayinde Hikim 10 for the Explorers. Croswell also had eight rebounds.

The Explorers (11-11, 2-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) hit 10 3-pointers in the first half en route to a season-high 43 first-half points and a 43-29 advantage at the break. They finished with 13 3-pointers.

Ryan Daly had 26 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (4-19, 0-10). Lorenzo Edwards added 10 points. Rahmir Moore had seven rebounds. The Hawks have lost five straight overall in addition to their 10-game conference losing streak.

Saint Joseph's plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Tuesday. La Salle plays Richmond at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 29
LSALLE Explorers 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:46 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:08   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
19:02 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 3-3
18:34   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
18:18   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
18:12   Isiah Deas missed dunk  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
18:02 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 5-3
17:38 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 5-6
17:18 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 7-6
17:00   Out of bounds turnover on Saul Phiri  
16:40   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
16:24   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by David Beatty  
16:18 +2 Christian Ray made layup, assist by Saul Phiri 7-8
15:56   Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Saul Phiri  
15:55   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   3-second violation turnover on Ed Croswell  
15:16   Traveling violation turnover on Toliver Freeman  
15:02   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
14:54   Out of bounds turnover on Lorenzo Edwards  
14:38   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
14:29 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot 7-10
14:10   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
14:01   Shooting foul on Rahmir Moore  
14:01   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
13:38   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
13:25   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Rahmir Moore  
13:15   Lorenzo Edwards missed layup, blocked by Brandon Stone  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
13:13   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
13:10   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
13:08   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
13:08   Cameron Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:08 +1 Cameron Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
12:52   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
12:44   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly  
12:27   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
12:15   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
12:06 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 8-13
11:43 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Ashley 11-13
11:19   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
11:12   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
11:12   Commercial timeout called  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by David Beatty  
11:03   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
10:58 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 11-16
10:41   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
10:34   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
10:18   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Ray  
9:58   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Douglas  
9:49   Saul Phiri missed layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
9:42 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 11-19
9:24   Ryan Daly missed layup  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
9:15   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Christian Ray  
8:53   Personal foul on Cameron Brown  
8:38   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
8:15   Anthony Longpre missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
7:59 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 11-22
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Scott Spencer  
7:36 +3 Christian Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 11-25
7:14   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
7:06   Anthony Longpre missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
7:01 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer 11-28
6:45 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 13-28
6:45   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
6:45 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 14-28
6:30   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
6:08   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
6:08 +1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 15-28
6:08 +1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-28
5:57   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
5:50   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
5:30   Cameron Brown missed layup  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
5:05   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
4:57 +2 Ed Croswell made tip-in 16-30
4:47   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
4:38   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
4:34 +2 David Beatty made jump shot 16-32
4:10   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
4:00 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 19-32
3:39 +3 Brandon Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 19-35
3:17 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 22-35
3:01   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
2:55 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 22-37
2:43 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 25-37
2:24   Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Deas  
2:24   Commercial timeout called  
2:18   Dennis Ashley missed jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
2:10   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
1:54   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
1:54 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 26-37
1:54 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
1:36   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
1:31   Personal foul on Anthony Longpre  
1:31 +1 Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws 27-38
1:31 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
1:14   Offensive foul on Ryan Daly  
1:14   Turnover on Ryan Daly  
50.0   Scott Spencer missed jump shot, blocked by Rahmir Moore  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
43.0   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
43.0 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
43.0 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-39
31.0   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
31.0   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
31.0 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
4.0   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Douglas  
1.0 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer 29-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 37
LSALLE Explorers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
19:45   Christian Ray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:45 +1 Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-44
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Saul Phiri  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Rahmir Moore  
19:07   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
19:07 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 31-44
19:07   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
19:07 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 32-44
18:52   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
18:22   Cameron Brown missed jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
18:20   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Christian Ray  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
18:14   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
18:00 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Rahmir Moore 34-44
17:43   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
17:38   Personal foul on Cameron Brown  
17:29   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
17:20   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
17:20   Official timeout called  
16:57   Toliver Freeman missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
16:44   Personal foul on Greg Smith  
16:38   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
16:23   Traveling violation turnover on Rahmir Moore  
16:06   Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Toliver Freeman  
16:00   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
15:53   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
15:37   Personal foul on Scott Spencer  
15:24   Toliver Freeman missed layup, blocked by Ed Croswell  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
15:20 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 34-46
15:20   Shooting foul on Dennis Ashley  
15:20 +1 Ayinde Hikim made free throw 34-47
15:07   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
14:40   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
14:31   Brandon Stone missed layup  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
14:24   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
14:20   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
14:20 +1 Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws 34-48
14:20 +1 Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-49
14:06 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 36-49
13:49   Offensive foul on Ed Croswell  
13:49   Turnover on Ed Croswell  
13:23   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
13:21  