Zegarowski's 23 lead No. 21 Creighton past Red Storm 94-82

  • Feb 08, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney atoned for dud performances three nights earlier with outings that ranked among their best of the season.

Zegarowski scored 23 points and Mahoney added 18 to lead six Creighton players in double figures, and the 21st-ranked Bluejays beat St. John's 94-82 on Saturday.

The Bluejays bounced back from a 73-56 loss at Providence, a game in which Zegarowski was 1 for 10 for a season-low three points and Mahoney was 0 for 5 and held scoreless for the first time since he became eligible in December.

''It's just a part of college basketball,'' Mahoney said. ''One game you might have a bad game. You have the next one to make up for it. I think that's what we did tonight.''

Creighton (18-6, 7-4 Big East) shot a season-best 60% from the field and matched its season high with 13 3-pointers but couldn't separate from the Red Storm until the middle of the second half. That's when Zegarowski scored on a drive and 3 on back-to-back possessions as the lead grew to as many as 17 points.

''I always try to play confident and always play for my teammates and coaching staff,'' Zegarowski said. ''They put me in position to be successful. Just a great win tonight.''

Ty-Shon Alexander and Damien Jefferson added 16 points apiece for the Bluejays, and Christian Bishop and Mitch Ballock finished with 10 apiece.

Marcellus Earlington scored a career-high 25 points for the Red Storm (13-11, 2-9). The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward was 3 for 4 on 3s after coming in 3 for 21 for the season.

''He's a guy who works on it, and he probably would love to shoot more every game,'' Red Storm coach Mike Anderson said. ''At the same time, he was the spark we had on this basketball team. If you watch our team most of the year, you get more guys who are playing with much more confidence. I just want to see us put it altogether for one night.''

St. John's and Creighton have two of the quickest-tempo teams in the Big East, and it showed during a fast-action first half. Bishop hit a jumper and threw down a huge lob dunk off a feed from Zegarowski to send Creighton into the second half with a 47-37 lead.

''We like any team that wants to run with us,'' Zegarowski said. We feel we have the advantage there. Down the stretch they got a little tired and we kept pushing, and that's just testament to our system and how we play.''

The Red Storm got 3s from unlikely sources to cut into the deficit. Earlington made two in a row to start the second half and Nick Rutherford, 4 of 25 coming in, hit one to get the Red Storm within 58-54.

''I thought our guys fought,'' Anderson said. ''Just didn't have enough in the tank when it was all said and done.''

Creighton committed only eight turnovers against a St. John's team that had forced 13 turnovers or more in each of its previous 23 games.

''Eight turnovers against St. John's, that's how you win,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''They're really hard to play against and they don't quit, and I think you saw that in their team today. When we share the basketball and we get out in transition, good things happen.''

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm were in the game until the final 10 minutes because they controlled the boards, holding an 18-4 advantage in offensive rebounds, and hit timely 3-pointers. But the defense couldn't slow down the Bluejays.

Creighton: The Bluejays couldn't afford a home loss to the ninth-place team in the Big East after losing by 17 at Providence on Wednesday. They improved to 13-1 at CHI Health Center.

BALLOCK ASSISTS

Ballock tied his career high with eight assists, and he made a 3-pointer for a 23rd straight game and passed Rodney Buford for fifth on the school's career chart with 214.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A solid win over St. John's following the loss to Providence probably won't be enough to keep Creighton in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

St. John's hosts Providence, which won the season's first meeting 63-58 on Jan. 15.

Creighton visits No. 12 Seton Hall on Wednesday in the first of two games between the teams the next three weeks.

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 37
CREIGH Bluejays 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
19:48   Rasheem Dunn missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
19:46   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
19:38   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
19:25   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
19:21   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
19:12   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
19:12   LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
19:10   Josh Roberts missed dunk  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
19:08 +2 Josh Roberts made tip-in 2-0
19:04 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 2-3
18:32   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
18:10 +2 Damien Jefferson made driving layup 2-5
17:49   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Mitch Ballock  
17:39   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
17:37   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:08 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 5-5
16:56   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
16:45   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
16:39 +2 Christian Bishop made driving layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 5-7
16:19   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
16:08 +3 Damien Jefferson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 5-10
15:35 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 8-10
15:25 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 8-13
15:13   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
15:01 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 8-15
14:32   Rasheem Dunn missed floating jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:27   Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's  
14:27   Commercial timeout called  
14:12 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 8-18
13:56   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
13:44   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
13:36 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 10-18
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Kelvin Jones  
13:02   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
12:48   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
12:40 +2 David Caraher made dunk 12-18
12:37   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
12:36   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
12:33   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
12:33   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:25   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:13   Marcellus Earlington missed floating jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
12:06 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 12-21
11:51 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcellus Earlington 15-21
11:35 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 15-23
11:19 +3 David Caraher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 18-23
11:12 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Damien Jefferson 18-25
10:53   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:48   Marcellus Earlington missed dunk, blocked by Christian Bishop  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:45 +2 Marcellus Earlington made dunk 20-25
10:41 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 20-28
10:23   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
10:17 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 22-28
10:05   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
10:03   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
10:03   Commercial timeout called  
9:35 +2 Marcellus Earlington made fade-away jump shot 24-28
9:27   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
9:24   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
9:06 +2 Nick Rutherford made jump shot 26-28
8:43 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney 26-31
8:24   Mustapha Heron missed driving layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop  
7:59   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
7:57   Personal foul on Mustapha Heron  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
7:23 +2 Rasheem Dunn made floating jump shot 28-31
6:57   Jumpball received by Creighton  
6:52   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
6:53 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 28-33
6:53   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
6:53   Christian Bishop missed free throw  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
6:43   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
6:28   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
6:18 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Caraher 31-33
5:57 +2 Damien Jefferson made floating jump shot 31-35
5:57   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
5:57 +1 Damien Jefferson made free throw 31-36
5:47   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
5:43 +2 Julian Champagnie made floating jump shot 33-36
5:13 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 33-38
4:55   Traveling violation turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
4:32 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 33-41
4:17   LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
3:59   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
3:54 +2 Denzel Mahoney made dunk 33-43
3:44   30-second timeout called  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
3:18   Marcellus Earlington missed dunk  
3:16   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
3:03 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 35-43
2:34   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
2:11   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
2:00   Traveling violation turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
1:43   Marcellus Earlington missed floating jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
1:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
1:21   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
1:02 +2 LJ Figueroa made driving layup 37-43
1:01   30-second timeout called  
49.0 +2 Christian Bishop made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 37-45
20.0   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
4.0 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 37-47
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 45
CREIGH Bluejays 47

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 40-47
19:16 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 40-49
19:16   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
19:16   Damien Jefferson missed free throw  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
19:04 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie 43-49
18:35   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
18:23   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Greg Williams Jr.  
18:21   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
18:10 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 45-49
17:49   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
17:40   Traveling violation turnover on Mitch Ballock  
17:30   Traveling violation turnover on Julian Champagnie  
17:08   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
17:06 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 45-51
16:49   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
16:44   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
16:37 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 47-51
16:24   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
16:21   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
16:22 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
16:22 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
16:15   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
16:02   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
16:00   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
15:53 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 47-55
15:41 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 49-55
15:17 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 49-57
15:01   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:57   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:57 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 50-57
14:57 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-57
14:30   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Rutherford  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
14:21   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:19   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
14:19 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
14:19   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
14:04 +3 Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustapha Heron 54-58
13:46   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
13:44   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
13:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:33   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
13:29 +1 Kelvin Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 54-59
13:29   Kelvin Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
13:09 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie 57-59
12:45 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 57-61
12:45   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
12:45 +1 Denzel Mahoney made free throw 57-62
12:36   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
12:29   Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson  
12:03   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
11:51   Denzel Mahoney missed layup  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
11:40   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
11:40   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:33