Bruins
13-11
65
FINAL
FINAL
End
2nd
Sat Feb. 8
10:00pm
BONUS
52
TF 9
ARIZ
23 Arizona
Wildcats
16-7
ML: +623
ARIZ -12.5, O/U 137.5
ML: -952
UCLA shuts down No. 23 Arizona in 65-52 win

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) UCLA watched Arizona State make almost everything it took from 3-point range.

Two days later, Arizona missed nearly everything it shot, with a little help from the Bruins.

The result: Arizona's lowest shooting percentage in the McKale Center's 47-year history.

Playing arguably its best all-around game of the season, UCLA held No. 23 Arizona to 25% shooting in a 65-52 win on Saturday night.

''For us, it's law of averages,'' UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. ''We played against a team the other night that couldn't miss. We played good defense and they missed some shots, too.''

The Bruins (13-12, 6-5 Pac-12) watched Arizona State hit 14 of 24 of its 3-pointers in an 84-66 loss on Thursday.

UCLA shut down Arizona inside the arc in the first half and all over the floor in the second to become the second team to win at McKale Center this season.

The Bruins were pretty good on offense, too.

UCLA shot 51% percent, made 9 of 17 from the arc and used a big second-half run to pull away. Chris Smith had 15 points and Tyger Campbell added 12 with five assists.

''I get on them and demand a lot from them, but when they get the job done, you've got to give them credit,'' Cronin said. ''The coaches don't win games, the players win games. The players won the game tonight.''

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) hung in with 3-point shooting in the first half, but struggled from all over the court in the second as UCLA pulled away.

The Wildcats missed all 12 of their second-half 3-point attempts and went 6 for 29 overall to watch a close game spiral away from them over the final 10 minutes.

''Their toughness and physicality wore on all of us,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''It wore on our drives, our second shots. You have to know going into the game they're playing like that and you have to be able to adjust.''

Heading into Saturday's game, Arizona had been struggling to hold onto big leads.

The Wildcats blew a 22-point lead in a loss to rival Arizona State and, after sweeping the Washington schools, let most of a 20-point lead wither away in a win over USC on Thursday.

Saturday's game was a 3-point shooting contest at the start.

Neither team hit a 2-pointer in the first seven minutes and nine of the first 12 made shots were 3s.

The 3-over-2 trend continued the rest of the half.

UCLA hit 6 of 10 from outside the arc, 4 of 13 inside it and led 29-28.

Arizona shot 6 of 10 on 3s, 3 of 19 on 2s and had a seven-minute span without a field goal of any kind.

''It was just one of those nights when the shots weren't falling,'' Arizona point guard Nico Mannion said.

The Bruins hit six of their first nine shots of the second half - four were 2s - to stretch their lead to nine.

Arizona answered with an 8-0 run to pull within one, but UCLA followed with a 14-1 run to go up 15 and kept the Wildcats a bay with its defense.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA got back to its winning ways with a strong all-around performance in one of college basketball's most difficult road environments.

Arizona has been led by freshmen Mannion, Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green, but the freshman trio shot a combined 7 of 33 against the Bruins.

NNAJI'S NIGHT

Nnaji had the 12th double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

UCLA the 6-foot-10 freshman work for it, hounding him with double teams all night. Nnaji shot 2 of 8, but made all 10 of his free throws.

''The guy is impressive. We couldn't get enough people on him at time,'' Cronin said. ''He was literally out-rebounding us one on four at times. He's not the reason they didn't win, I can tell you that.''

HILL RETURNS

UCLA had to play Arizona State without Jalen Hill, its leading rebounder and second-leading scorer due to a sprained knee.

Hill returned and came off the bench against Arizona, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds while giving the Bruins an added defensive presence inside.

''This is the Pac-12, you're playing against NBA players and it's hard when you don't have him in there, just his size and athleticism,'' Cronin said.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Arizona is at California Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 29
ARIZ Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:36 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 0-3
19:16 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton 3-3
18:52 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 3-6
18:31   Chris Smith missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
18:24   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Nico Mannion  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Stone Gettings  
17:59   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
17:42   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:32   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
17:08   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:02   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Mannion  
16:46   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
16:44   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
16:22   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
16:02 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 6-6
15:46   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:32   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Hill  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
14:50 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 9-6
14:35 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 9-9
14:14   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
14:14   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:09   Jalen Hill missed hook shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
13:54   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
13:44   Dylan Smith missed turnaround jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
13:35   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:24   Jumpball received by UCLA  
13:24   Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard, stolen by Alex Olesinski  
13:06 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 11-9
13:06   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
13:06 +1 Tyger Campbell made free throw 12-9
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Ira Lee  
12:28   Lost ball turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by Max Hazzard  
12:20 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ira Lee 12-12
11:49   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Chris Smith 14-12
11:18   Dylan Smith missed layup  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
11:12 +2 Stone Gettings made layup 14-14
10:48 +3 Alex Olesinski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 17-14
10:28 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 17-17
10:09   Alex Olesinski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
10:01   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:42   Josh Green missed layup  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
9:36 +2 Christian Koloko made layup 17-19
9:13   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
9:04 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 17-21
8:32   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
8:32   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
8:24   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
8:13   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
8:13   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
7:57   Out of bounds turnover on Nico Mannion  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
7:39   Personal foul on Josh Green  
7:30   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Green  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
7:25   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
7:07   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
6:59   Christian Koloko missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
6:35   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
6:27 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 20-21
6:06   Christian Koloko missed jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
6:04   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
5:54   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
5:29   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
5:28   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley  
5:09   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
5:02   Max Hazzard missed layup  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
4:43 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 22-21
4:43   Shooting foul on Ira Lee  
4:43 +1 Cody Riley made free throw 23-21
4:28   Traveling violation turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
4:06   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley  
3:54   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 23-22
3:54 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
3:36   Cody Riley missed layup  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
3:27   Dylan Smith missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
3:01 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Olesinski 26-23
2:53   30-second timeout called  
2:35   Personal foul on Alex Olesinski  
2:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
2:35 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
2:23   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
2:23   Prince Ali missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:23 +1 Prince Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
2:08   Josh Green missed jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
1:37   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
1:15 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 27-28
50.0 +2 Jules Bernard made layup 29-28
39.0   Nico Mannion missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
10.0   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
2.0   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 36
ARIZ Wildcats 24

Time Team Play Score
19:39   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:20 +3 Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot 32-28
19:00   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
18:42 +2 Jalen Hill made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 34-28
18:36   30-second timeout called  
18:36   Commercial timeout called  
18:21   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:12   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:57   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:36 +2 Stone Gettings made fade-away jump shot 34-30
17:01 +2 Chris Smith made layup, assist by Jalen Hill 36-30
16:49   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
16:46   Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji  
16:46 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37-30
16:46 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-30
16:37   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:23   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Josh Green missed driving layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:51   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
15:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 38-31
15:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-32
15:35   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
15:13 +2 Tyger Campbell made driving layup 40-32
15:07   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
14:59   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
14:59 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
14:59 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
14:42 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jules Bernard 43-34
14:28   Nico Mannion missed floating jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
14:14   Offensive foul on Chris Smith  
14:14   Turnover on Chris Smith  
13:58 +2 Josh Green made jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 43-36
13:32   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
13:27 +2 Chris Smith made turnaround jump shot 45-36
13:03   Josh Green missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:46   Personal foul on Josh Green  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Tyger Campbell  
12:44   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
12:19 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Josh Green 45-38
11:57   Traveling violation turnover on Prince Ali  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Nico Mannion missed driving layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
11:12   Prince Ali missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
11:09   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
11:09 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
11:09 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-40
10:38   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
10:38   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
10:30   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
10:30 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 45-41
10:30 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-42
10:11   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
10:03   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
9:50   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
9:48   Shooting foul on David Singleton  
9:48 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 45-43
9:48   30-second timeout called  
9:48 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
9:35 +2 Chris Smith made fade-away jump shot 47-44
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Jules Bernard  
9:10   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
9:10 +1 Jules Bernard made 1st of 2 free throws 48-44
9:10 +1 Jules Bernard made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-44
8:59   Josh Green missed fade-away jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
8:31 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 51-44
8:19   30-second timeout called  
8:19