KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as No. 15 Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games and end its recent history of frustration in this building.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes' five-season tenure as the Volunteers' coach.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wiildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.

The Wildcats' last victory over Tennessee in Knoxville came when a top-ranked Kentucky team featuring future NBA stars Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns won 66-48 on February 2015. That Kentucky team went on to carry an unbeaten record into an NCAA semifinal loss to Wisconsin.

Quickley was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 15 points, Johnny Juzang had a career-high 13 and Ashton Hagans added 10.

Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee, which lost for the fourth time in its last five games. Jordan Bowden and Josh Fulkerson added 16 poiints each.

Kentucky led 37-30 at halftime by outscoring the Vols 20-10 in the paint. Tennessee stayed within striking distance by getting to the line continually and putting Kentucky in foul trouble.

Tennessee made 12 of 16 free throws during a first half in which Kentucky committed 14 fouls, with Fulkerson drawing 10 of them. Reserve forward Nate Sestina already had three fouls and five other Kentucky players had two fouls each by halftime.

Kentucky owned a 10-point lead in the second half until a pair of 3-pointers by Vescovi got the Vols to within 51-47 with 9:12 left. Vescovi's first 3-pointer came from well over 30 feet away with the shot clock expiring. His second came after Tennessee missed two 3-point attempts earlier in the possession, with Vescovi saving the ball from going out of bounds at one point.

The Wildcats were still clinging to a four-point lead when Nick Richards got fouled with 7:59 left. Richards made the first of two free throws and missed the second, but Juzang got the offensive rebound and scored to make it 56-49.

Tennessee was within five points again when Bowden missed a 3-pointer with 2:24 left. Kentucky outscored the Vols 11-3 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats committed so many fouls in the first half that someone was going to have to provide a spark off the bench. Juzang stepped up by making all four of his shots and scoring more than twice as many points as he ever had before. The freshman guard's previous career high was six against Georgia on Jan. 21.

Tennessee: The Vols squandered a big chance to boost their postseason credentials as their hopes for a third straight NCAA Tournament bid fade. Tennessee entered the day 65th in the NET rankings, which are used as an evaluation tool in the NCAA Tournament selection process.

UP NEXT

Kentucky is at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Tennessee hosts Arkansas on Tuesday.

1st Half
UK Wildcats 37
TENN Volunteers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:41   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jordan Bowden  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
19:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
19:10 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 2-0
18:45 +2 John Fulkerson made turnaround jump shot 2-2
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Yves Pons  
18:01   Uros Plavsic missed layup  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
17:55 +2 Uros Plavsic made layup 2-4
17:44   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
17:32 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 5-4
17:12   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:05   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
17:05   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
16:55   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
16:45   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
16:44   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
16:39   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
16:20 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 7-4
16:00   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:53   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
15:35   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
15:12 +2 EJ Montgomery made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 9-4
14:57   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
14:47   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans  
14:26 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 9-6
14:06   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:04   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:47   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
13:42   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:23   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Yves Pons  
13:01   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:36   Official timeout called  
12:31   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
12:13 +2 Santiago Vescovi made finger-roll layup 9-8
11:56   Shooting foul on Davonte Gaines  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +1 Johnny Juzang made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
11:57 +1 Johnny Juzang made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-8
11:38   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
11:38   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:38 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
11:11   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
10:52   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
10:46 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 13-9
10:40   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
10:40 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
10:40 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
10:16   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
10:10 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup 15-11
10:04   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
10:04   Davonte Gaines missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04   Davonte Gaines missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
9:58   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
9:51   Bad pass turnover on Davonte Gaines, stolen by Johnny Juzang  
9:48   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
9:30   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
9:04   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
9:02 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 17-11
9:02   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
9:02 +1 Tyrese Maxey made free throw 18-11
8:38   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
8:38 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
8:38 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-13
8:20   Offensive foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
8:20   Turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:57 +2 Yves Pons made driving layup 18-15
7:43   Traveling violation turnover on Johnny Juzang  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
7:20 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 20-15
7:20   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
7:20 +1 Nick Richards made free throw 21-15
7:05   Drew Pember missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:46 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 23-15
6:44   30-second timeout called  
6:33   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:26 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 26-15
6:11   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
6:11 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-16
6:11   John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
5:57 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 26-18
5:42   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
5:30   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
5:30 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
5:30 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
5:16 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 28-20
4:56   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
4:47 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 30-20
4:27 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 30-23
4:05   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
4:05 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 31-23
4:05 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-23
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Uros Plavsic, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
3:46   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Tyrese Maxey missed free throw  
3:46   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
3:28   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
3:02   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
2:49   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
2:40   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans  
2:12   Santiago Vescovi missed layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
1:46 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 34-23
1:36   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
1:23   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
1:22 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
1:22 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-25
1:22   30-second timeout called  
55.0   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
41.0 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 34-28
12.0 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 37-28
4.0   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
2.0   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
2.0 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-29
2.0 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
1.0   Bad pass turnover on EJ Montgomery, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 40
TENN Volunteers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Uros Plavsic missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
19:45   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:34   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
19:22   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
19:13   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
18:54 +2 John Fulkerson made hook shot 37-32
18:27 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 40-32
18:14   John Fulkerson missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
18:12   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
18:11   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
18:11 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
18:11 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
18:00   Shooting foul on Uros Plavsic  
18:00 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-34
18:00 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
17:43   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
17:32   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
17:14   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
17:12   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:03 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Johnny Juzang 44-34
16:53 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 44-37
16:36   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
16:20   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
16:10   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
16:10 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
16:10 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
15:51 +2 Immanuel Quickley made running Jump Shot 46-39
15:51   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +1 Immanuel Quickley made free throw 47-39
15:41   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:12 +2 Tyrese Maxey made reverse layup 49-39
14:44   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by John Fulkerson  
14:10   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
13:49   John Fulkerson missed hook shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
13:29   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
13:16   Keion Brooks Jr. missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
12:51 +2 Yves Pons made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 49-41
12:39   Offensive foul on Nate Sestina  
12:39   Turnover on Nate Sestina  
12:21   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
12:12   Immanuel Quickley missed driving layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:05   Ashton Hagans missed driving layup  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:03 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made dunk 51-41
11:30 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 51-44
11:13   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
11:03   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
10:56   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
10:54