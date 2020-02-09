USC
Martin's late jumper lifts Arizona St. over USC 66-64

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)

Shooting 31% from the field, and going more than 11 minutes without a made basket don't normally lead to a win. But all the Arizona State Sun Devils needed was a friendly bounce, spin and roll.

Remy Martin dribbled to his right, pulled up and got the shooter's roll on the rim on a jumper with 19 seconds left, and Arizona State held on for a 66-64 win over Southern California on Saturday night.

Martin's 22 points, 16 of those in the second half, led Arizona State (15-8 overall, 6-4 in Pac-12), which has won three straight and five of six. Alonzo Verge Jr. added 16 points as the Sun Devils rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit.

“I didn't feel comfortable playing how I was playing, but I knew that shot was going to be open,” Martin said. “And that's a shot that, since I've been here, that mid-range shot has been something I've been working on consistently. I got the roll and as it was rolling, I was like ‘Please! All the hard work that I've put in... Just drop in.'"

Jonah Mathews’ 22 points led USC and Daniel Utomi added 15 for USC (17-7, 6-5), which has lost three in a row. The Trojans committed 24 turnovers, 16 in the second half, and fell into a tie for fifth in the conference.

“This league is very tough, especially on the road,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “We've won a few close games this year and we've lost a couple of close ones.”

The Trojans went cold for a long stretch in the second half, but came back to take the lead again late in the game. Arizona State went ahead 56-52 when Martin made a layup and then threw down a dunk with 11:28 to play.

It was the last basket for the Sun Devils until Martin's heroics. Meanwhile, USC took a 64-59 lead, then Martin made three free throws to tie it with 2:15 left.

“We know we're supposed to have been doing this," Verge said of the team's current run of wins. “It's just finally starting to string together now.”

Mathews led the Trojans with 17 first-half points, although he went to the locker room briefly after he appeared to injure his right arm when he fell after a blocked layup attempt.

Nick Rakocevic scored all eight of his points in the first half, and USC took its largest lead of the half on a Utomi layup and free throw for a 33-20 advantage with 5:34 until halftime.

Arizona State closed the half down 40-32, with Verge scoring 13 points in the first 20 minutes. But the Sun Devils shot just 35%.

Martin’s steal and two-handed dunk made it 56-52 and got the crowd on its feet with thunderous applause, and USC went more than 3 1/2 minutes without a point in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have a good opportunity to turn things around with home games against two of the Pac-12’s lower-echelon teams next week, Washington and Washington State. A 72-40 drubbing at the hands of the Huskies in in Seattle last month should be at the forefront of their thoughts this coming week.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils head to the Bay Area next week with plenty of confidence as they surged into the top four of the Pac-12. But at only 15 total wins, a great regular season finish over the final eight games - and probably a win or two in the conference tournament - will be necessary to be considered for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Arizona State's Jalen Graham rejected a Mathews layup in the first half, then hustled down to the other end for a two-handed reverse dunk.

PITCHER SIGHTING

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley, a favorite with Phoenix area sports fans, attended Saturday’s game, with seats along the baseline.

RING THE BELL

The Sun Devils' Taeshon Cherry was injured while defending on USC's final possession of the game, and had to be helped to mid-court at game's end to ring the team's traditional victory bell. Coach Bobby Hurley said Cherry landed awkwardly on one leg and will be evaluated in the coming days.

UP NEXT

USC returns home to host Washington on Thursday night.

Arizona State faces Stanford on the road Thursday night.

1st Half
USC Trojans 40
ARIZST Sun Devils 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern California  
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews  
19:35   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
19:17   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
19:06 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 2-0
18:45 +2 Romello White made layup 2-2
18:23 +3 Ethan Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 5-2
17:57   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
17:51   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
17:49 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 7-2
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Daniel Utomi  
17:26 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 10-2
17:25   30-second timeout called  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin  
16:52   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
16:41 +2 Romello White made reverse layup 10-4
16:42   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
16:42 +1 Romello White made free throw 10-5
16:15   Nick Rakocevic missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:11 +2 Nick Rakocevic made hook shot 12-5
15:45   Romello White missed layup  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
15:39   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
15:37   Taeshon Cherry missed tip-in  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
15:31   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
15:27 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 13-5
15:27   Jonah Mathews missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
15:12 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 13-7
14:48 +2 Jonah Mathews made floating jump shot 15-7
14:28 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 15-10
14:14   Personal foul on Romello White  
14:06   Offensive foul on Nick Rakocevic  
14:06   Turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
13:48   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Graham  
13:43   Jonah Mathews missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
13:33 +2 Jalen Graham made dunk, assist by Remy Martin 15-12
13:35   Official timeout called  
13:27   Elijah Weaver missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:19   Taeshon Cherry missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
13:02 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 18-12
12:43   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
12:28   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Weaver  
12:12   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Quinton Adlesh  
11:58   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
11:46   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:36   30-second timeout called  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
11:06   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
11:00   Shooting foul on Kyle Sturdivant  
11:00   Rob Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:00 +1 Rob Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-13
10:44 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 21-13
10:19   Traveling violation turnover on Romello White  
10:05   Isaiah Mobley missed layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
9:58 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 21-15
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
9:27   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
9:24   Romello White missed dunk  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
9:24 +2 Khalid Thomas made reverse layup 21-17
8:47   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
8:59 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 24-17
8:47   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
8:46   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
8:29   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Anderson  
8:16   Remy Martin missed floating jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Romello White  
7:55   Kimani Lawrence missed finger-roll layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
7:46 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup 26-17
7:38 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 26-19
7:38   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made free throw 26-20
7:15   Ethan Anderson missed floating jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
6:54   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
6:41   Isaiah Mobley missed hook shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
6:30 +2 Nick Rakocevic made driving dunk, assist by Ethan Anderson 28-20
6:10   Offensive foul on Romello White  
6:10   Turnover on Romello White  
5:58 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Isaiah Mobley 30-20
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Nick Rakocevic  
5:41   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
5:34 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup 32-20
5:34   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
5:24   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34 +1 Daniel Utomi made free throw 33-20
5:24   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
5:07 +2 Remy Martin made layup 33-22
5:07   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
5:07 +1 Remy Martin made free throw 33-23
4:43   Jonah Mathews missed fade-away jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
4:32   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
4:13 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup 35-23
3:59   Rob Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Max Agbonkpolo  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
3:53   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jonah Mathews  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalid Thomas 35-26
3:24   Offensive foul on Nick Rakocevic  
3:24   Turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
3:11   Remy Martin missed fade-away jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo  
3:04   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
2:54   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
2:47 +2 Max Agbonkpolo made layup, assist by Kyle Sturdivant 37-26
2:31   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards  
2:10   Max Agbonkpolo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Jaelen House, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
1:51   Kyle Sturdivant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
1:44 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 37-29
1:18 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 40-29
55.0 +3 Khalid Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimani Lawrence 40-32
31.0   Kyle Sturdivant missed layup  
29.0   Offensive rebound by Kyle Sturdivant  
25.0   Kyle Sturdivant missed layup  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
16.0   Khalid Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
1.0   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  

2nd Half
USC Trojans 24
ARIZST Sun Devils 34

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
19:41 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimani Lawrence 40-35
19:21   Onyeka Okongwu missed reverse layup, blocked by Romello White  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
19:19 +3 Ethan Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 43-35
19:00   Romello White missed hook shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
18:53   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Romello White  
18:46   Remy Martin missed layup  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
18:47   Romello White missed dunk  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Remy Martin  
18:46   Remy Martin missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
18:38   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Remy Martin  
18:24 +2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Remy Martin 43-37
18:14   30-second timeout called  
18:14   Commercial timeout called  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Rob Edwards  
17:50   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
17:42 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 43-39
17:19   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
17:19 +1 Ethan Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-39
17:19   Ethan Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:51 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimani Lawrence 44-42
16:31 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 47-42
16:07   Kimani Lawrence missed layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:01 +2 Ethan Anderson made driving layup, assist by Nick Rakocevic 49-42
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Kimani Lawrence  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Romello White  
15:21 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 49-45
14:58   Bad pass turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards  
14:30   Jonah Mathews missed floating jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
14:28   Nick Rakocevic missed tip-in  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:22   Shooting foul on Ethan Anderson  
14:22 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
14:22 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
14:14   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
14:07   Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver  
14:05   Turnover on Elijah Weaver  
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Ethan Anderson