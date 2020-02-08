VANDY
Perry lifts Mississippi St. over Vanderbilt 80-70

  • Feb 08, 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Reggie Perry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six assists to lead Mississippi State to an 80-70 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Perry was 7 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free throw line. He also notched his SEC-high 12th double-double of the season and has 22 career double-doubles. Nick Weatherspoon added a season-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (15-8 overall, 6-4 in the SEC) while Tyson Carter had 16.

''Coach (Ben) Howland told us to keep the ball moving and get the ball in the high post,'' said Perry. ''We wanted to stretch the defense and we made some shots to help get them out of their zone. I felt some lanes were open early in the game, too, and I tried to deliver the ball on our backcuts.''

Saben Lee had 20 points for Vanderbilt (9-14, 1-9) and Ejike Obinna had 12. Jordan Wright also finished in double digits for the Commodores with 11.

Trailing 35-31 at halftime, the Bulldogs made their first eight shots of the second half. That sparked a 16-4 run and gave them a 47-39 lead early in the second half. Mississippi State led by as many as 16 in the second half and the Commodores never got within six points thereafter.

''I was excited about the win,'' said Howland. ''Vanderbilt came in here with a lot of momentum after their huge win over LSU. They really played well and we have to do a better job protecting a lead (in the first half). We came out in the second half and did a good job of being aggressive. We built some momentum early in the second half.

''Reggie had a tremendous all-around game with six assists and four blocked shots, too. It was just a hard-fought game and we had too many turnovers.''

Mississippi State shot 52.5%, including a sizzling 62.5% in the second half. The Bulldogs made 19 of 25 at the free throw line and 5 of 14 beyond the arc. The Bulldogs had 15 assists, 16 turnovers, and a 37-30 rebounding advantage.

Vanderbilt shot 39.7% and made 19 of 23 at the foul line. The Commodores had 11 turnovers and made 6 of 24 beyond the arc.

''We competed hard and fought back a little bit,'' said Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse. ''We tried to slow them down with a half-court press where we dropped back in a zone. It caused them a few problems but it was one of those games where we had opportunities and had good looks that didn't fall for us.

''Reggie Perry is playing at a high level right now and we tried to get the ball out of his hands. He is also an underrated passer out of the post.''

Mississippi State jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first half, thanks to eight straight points by Perry. The Bulldogs eventually stretched the lead to as many as eight points before Lee and the Commodores chipped away at the deficit.

A Lee 3 pointer cut the Mississippi State lead to 25-21 with 5:08 remaining in the opening half. The Commodores then closed the half on a 12-2 run and held a 35-31 advantage at the break.

Mississippi State shot 44.8% in the first half and made just 1 of 7 from 3 point territory. The Bulldogs were 4 of 5 at the free throw line and had eight turnovers. Mississippi State also held a 16-15 rebounding advantage in the first half.

Vanderbilt recovered from a slow start and shot 48.1% from the field in the opening half. The Commodores were 2 of 11 beyond the arc and 7 of 9 at the charity stripe.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores broke an SEC-record, 26-game conference losing streak earlier this week and now have lost 14 straight road SEC games. Vanderbilt's last road win in the SEC was at Ole Miss in March of 2018.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have now won six of their last seven games following an 0-3 start in SEC play. Mississippi State must go on the road for five of the next seven games.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: The Commodores return home Tuesday and play host to Kentucky.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs return to the road and travel to rival Ole Miss on Tuesday.

1st Half
VANDY Commodores 35
MISSST Bulldogs 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:43 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 0-2
19:14   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:51   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
18:21   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
18:12 +2 Abdul Ado made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 0-4
17:50 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 3-4
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Saben Lee  
17:25 +2 Saben Lee made dunk 5-4
17:06 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdul Ado 5-7
16:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt  
16:22   Offensive foul on Abdul Ado  
16:22   Turnover on Abdul Ado  
16:03   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:52   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Saben Lee  
15:45   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:43   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
15:43 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
15:20   Maxwell Evans missed layup, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
15:15   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
15:01   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nick Weatherspoon  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
14:59   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
14:46   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
14:44   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
14:36   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:22   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:03 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 5-11
14:03   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
14:00 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 5-12
13:41 +2 Saben Lee made floating jump shot 7-12
13:22 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made driving layup 7-14
12:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Wright  
12:43   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
12:26   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
12:18   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
12:09 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made driving layup 9-14
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Personal foul on Matthew Moyer  
11:34   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
11:17 +2 Jordan Wright made driving layup 11-14
10:56 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup, assist by Tyson Carter 11-16
10:56   Shooting foul on Matthew Moyer  
10:56 +1 Robert Woodard II made free throw 11-17
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Braelee Albert, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
10:26   Tyson Carter missed layup  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
10:20   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
10:09 +2 Tyson Carter made driving layup 11-19
9:50 +2 Jordan Wright made floating jump shot 13-19
9:18   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
9:10 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk 13-21
8:47 +2 Jordan Wright made driving layup 15-21
8:15   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
8:07   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
8:07 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 3 free throws 16-21
8:07   Maxwell Evans missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:07 +1 Maxwell Evans made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-21
7:54   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Saben Lee  
7:15   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:54 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made floating jump shot 17-23
6:54   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
6:55   Nick Weatherspoon missed free throw  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
6:48   Shooting foul on Prince Oduro  
6:48   Saben Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:48 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
6:36   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
6:28   Offensive foul on Jordan Wright  
6:28   Turnover on Jordan Wright  
6:08   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
5:55   Dylan Disu missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
5:44 +2 Tyson Carter made driving layup, assist by Iverson Molinar 18-25
5:19 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 21-25
5:01   Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
4:47   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
4:30 +2 Reggie Perry made driving layup 21-27
3:57 +2 Maxwell Evans made jump shot 23-27
3:30 +2 Iverson Molinar made floating jump shot 23-29
3:19   Shooting foul on Iverson Molinar  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:19 +1 Ejike Obinna made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
3:19 +1 Ejike Obinna made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Maxwell Evans  
2:58   Ejike Obinna missed jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
2:43 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk 27-29
2:26   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Dylan Disu  
2:14 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 29-29
2:14   30-second timeout called  
1:51   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot, blocked by Ejike Obinna  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
1:49   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
1:21 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 31-29
55.0   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
46.0   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
47.0 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 32-29
47.0 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
25.0   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Saben Lee  
17.0 +2 Saben Lee made finger-roll layup 35-29
1.0 +2 Tyson Carter made driving layup 35-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VANDY Commodores 35
MISSST Bulldogs 49

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
19:30   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
19:21 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made floating jump shot 35-33
18:49   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
18:43 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 35-36
18:22   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
18:13   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:02 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made finger-roll layup, assist by Reggie Perry 35-38
17:37   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
17:27 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk 37-38
17:13   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
17:08 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 37-40
16:54   Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Disu  
16:41   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
16:40 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 37-43
16:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Vanderbilt  
16:34 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 37-44
16:34 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-45
16:19   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:12   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by Maxwell Evans  
16:03 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup, assist by Maxwell Evans 39-45
15:38   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
15:38 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
15:38 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 39-46
15:38 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
15:25 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Disu 42-47
15:01 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 42-50
14:30   Dylan Disu missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Perry  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
14:22 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk 44-50
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Saben Lee  
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Abdul Ado  
13:48 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made dunk, assist by Abdul Ado 44-52
13:38   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
13:22   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:22   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
13:10   Offensive foul on Abdul Ado  
13:10   Turnover on Abdul Ado  
12:50   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
12:40 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made driving layup 44-54
12:40   Shooting foul on Ejike Obinna  
12:40   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed free throw  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
12:24   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
12:20   Shooting foul on Maxwell Evans  
12:20 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 44-55
12:20   Tyson Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
12:15   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Tyson Carter  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +2 Dylan Disu made layup, assist by Matthew Moyer 46-55
11:12   Personal foul on Matthew Moyer  
11:12 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
11:12 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-57
10:54   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
10:45   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
10:37 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 46-59
10:30   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
10:20 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 46-62
9:50 +2 Matthew Moyer made dunk, assist by Maxwell Evans 48-62
9:50   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
9:50 +1 Matthew Moyer made free throw 49-62
9:29   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
9:20   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
9:20 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 50-62
9:20 +1