Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65

  • Feb 10, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Seventh-ranked Duke had just followed a wild overtime win against its fiercest rival by battling through the final minutes of a close game to beat eighth-ranked Florida State when coach Mike Krzyzewski paused on his way off the court.

The Hall of Famer turned back in the direction of the ''Cameron Crazies'' and motioned for them to make even more noise, seeking even more of a tribute for his young team after Monday's 70-65 win.

''This has been an incredible 48 hours for our team,'' Krzyzewski said. ''I've got good guys, man. I've got really good kids.''

It was only two days earlier that the Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had rallied from 13 down late in regulation and earned an emotionally draining road win at North Carolina, a game that saw them rally from 13 down late in regulation and get buzzer-beating shots to force overtime and later to win.

They returned home to face a team tied with them for second in the ACC, one game back in the loss column of fifth-ranked Louisville. And despite a turnover-heavy performance, the Blue Devils did enough down the stretch - a key rebound here, a defensive stop there - to beat the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3).

''Not many teams would've won tonight after Saturday,'' Krzyzewski said. ''I'm so damn proud of them, man. I wish you could feel what I feel.''

Tre Jones had 13 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 45% and hit 7 of 17 3-pointers to overcome 21 turnovers. Their defense also gave FSU tough looks and forced Trent Forrest to carry the offensive burden for much of the night for the Seminoles.

Forrest finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3), who shot just 38% and misfired from both the arc and the foul line.

''You're going to have games like this,'' FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said, adding: ''We don't always hit on all cylinders. This is part of the journey and part of the process. You learn from it and you move on.''

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles helped themselves in this one by scoring 15 points off turnovers, but their poor outside shooting (3 of 18 from behind the arc) proved troublesome. FSU also made just 12 of 20 free throws, which loomed larger as the Seminoles found themselves in a tight game coming down the stretch.

''Free throws and a couple of 3s, and the game is totally different,'' Forrest said. ''Usually we're hitting those shots. It's really just a learning stage for all of us and I feel like we're going to definitely learn from it.''

Duke: It wouldn't have been a surprise to see Duke look a bit flat considering how much energy and emotion the Blue Devils spent in the comeback win in Chapel Hill - complete with Jones' shot to force OT and freshman Wendell Moore Jr.'s putback to win. The Blue Devils played well enough to overcome the turnovers and win their fifth straight meeting against the Seminoles, including last year's ACC Tournament championship game.

''We were tough throughout the entire game, even when we got down there in the second half,'' Jones said. ''We stayed tough, got the lead back and just made winning plays down the stretch.''

HELP ALL AROUND

Contributions came from throughout the Duke lineup on a quiet night for big man Vernon Carey Jr. Junior guard Jordan Goldwire matched his career high with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting -- including three 3s -- after coming in averaging 4.0 points.

Alex O'Connell had five straight points during a key second-half sequence after FSU had gone up 52-50, then freshman Matthew Hurt went 4 for 4 at the line in the final 11.7 seconds as a clincher.

''Good teams win that game on Saturday, and lose on Monday,'' said Javin DeLaurier, who hit two big free throws of his own with 52 seconds left. ''Great teams win them both. As our group continues to grow and develop, this was a game that we really wanted.''

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles host Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Saturday.

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 32
DUKE Blue Devils 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:45   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
19:23   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Trent Forrest  
19:05   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:05 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:05 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
18:48   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
18:34   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:24 +2 Tre Jones made layup 2-2
18:07   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
17:55   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:41   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
17:41 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:41 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Trent Forrest  
17:07   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
17:07 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
17:07   Cassius Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:51   Dominik Olejniczak missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:45   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Duke  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Trent Forrest  
16:32   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
16:30   Traveling violation turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
16:15   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:03   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
16:01   Jumpball received by Duke  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 2-8
15:29   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
15:19   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
15:01 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2-11
14:36 +2 M.J. Walker made jump shot 4-11
14:36 +2 M.J. Walker made jump shot 4-11
14:15   Out of bounds turnover on Tre Jones  
14:08 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 6-11
13:46   Offensive foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
13:46   Turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
13:35   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:07 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 6-13
12:52 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 8-13
12:36 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Baker 8-16
12:20 +2 Patrick Williams made layup 10-16
12:11   Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:07   Shooting foul on Joey Baker  
12:07   M.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:07 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
12:07 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
11:48 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot 11-19
11:33   Patrick Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Joey Baker  
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:03   Balsa Koprivica missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
10:50 +2 Alex O'Connell made jump shot, assist by Joey Baker 11-21
10:30   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
10:04   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
9:51   Shooting foul on Joey Baker  
9:51   Rayquan Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:51   Rayquan Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Rayquan Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Devin Vassell  
9:26   Rayquan Evans missed layup  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
9:18   Lost ball turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
9:18   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
9:02   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Duke  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Trent Forrest  
8:37 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 13-21
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Trent Forrest  
8:02 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 16-21
7:40   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 16-22
7:40 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-23
7:26   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
7:15   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Devin Vassell  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
7:07   Devin Vassell missed dunk  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
6:53   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Trent Forrest  
6:20   Malik Osborne missed layup  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
6:12 +2 Raiquan Gray made dunk 18-23
5:48   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
5:41 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 20-23
5:29 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 20-25
5:13 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 22-25
4:51   Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
4:49   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
4:47   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
4:39   Shooting foul on Jack White  
4:39 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
4:39 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-25
4:18   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
4:08   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
4:00 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 24-27
3:51   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
3:45   3-second violation turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:21 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Tre Jones 24-29
3:04   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Jack White  
2:47 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Tre Jones 24-31
2:29 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 26-31
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by Patrick Williams  
2:00   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
2:00   Patrick Williams missed free throw  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:56   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
1:56   Tre Jones missed free throw  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
1:40   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
1:29   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
1:29 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 27-31
1:29 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-31
1:11   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
54.0 +2 Balsa Koprivica made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 30-31
28.0   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
28.0 +1 Matthew Hurt made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
28.0 +1 Matthew Hurt made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
3.0 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 32-33
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Patrick Williams  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Patrick Williams  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 33
DUKE Blue Devils 37

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 34-33
19:25   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Devin Vassell  
19:18   Lost ball turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Tre Jones  
19:18   Tre Jones missed layup  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
19:09   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Trent Forrest  
19:09   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
19:09   Devin Vassell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:09   Devin Vassell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:56 +2 Tre Jones made layup 34-35
18:40   Devin Vassell missed layup, blocked by Wendell Moore Jr.  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
18:32 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk, assist by Raiquan Gray 36-35
18:20   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by M.J. Walker  
18:20   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
18:20   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:20   Cassius Stanley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:20 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-36
18:20 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-36
17:54   Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:37   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
17:37   Trent Forrest missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Trent Forrest  
17:25   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:05   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
16:55   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
16:52   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
16:36 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 36-39
16:04   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
16:01   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
15:59   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 38-39
15:14 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Stanley 38-42
14:58   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Duke  
14:36   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
14:26   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
14:19   Devin Vassell missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:15   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
14:15 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
14:15 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
13:55 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 40-44
13:42 +2 Devin Vassell made floating jump shot 42-44
13:31   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Trent Forrest  
13:24 +2 Trent Forrest made dunk 44-44
13:18   30-second timeout called  
13:18   Commercial timeout called  
12:56   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:47 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk 44-46
12:36   Dominik Olejniczak missed jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams  
12:11 +2 Tre Jones made driving layup 44-48
11:57   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
11:57   Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:57 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
11:43   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
11:29   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
11:29   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
11:20   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley  
11:01   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Joey Baker, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
10:31   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.