No. 24 Texas Tech returns to Top 25 with 88-42 win over TCU

  • Feb 11, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Davide Moretti made a 3-pointer from the right corner on Texas Tech's first shot after TCU opened the game with a turnover.

The Horned Frogs then had another turnover on its second possession, still in the first minute, leading to TJ Holyfield's layup after three quick passes by Tech.

That quickly set the tone for the No. 24 Red Raiders, who returned to the Top 25 with an 88-42 win Monday night, their largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game. That also avenged a double-digit loss at TCU three weeks ago.

“We definitely talked about that," Moretti said of that previous game against the Frogs. “We own that since we didn't play our best down there."

Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey each scored 17 points and the Red Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) made a season-high 13 3-pointers. Moretti and Kyler Edwards, who finished with 14 points, were both 4-of-6 shooting on 3's. Holyfield and Kevin McCullar each had 10 points.

"Completely different tale than the last time we played them. We got everything we deserved,” Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said. “Obviously the turnovers, something we emphasized in our one day to get ready, and we came out and turned it over. ... We built our hole and couldn't respond, couldn't step out of it.”

Texas Tech moved back into the Top 25 earlier Monday following a two-week absence. They have won three in a row since three losses in their previous four games.

TCU (13-11, 4-7) had six turnovers, three by standout guard Desmond Bane, in the first 3:10 of the game. Those miscues led to 10 Texas Tech points, and the Frogs were already down 11-2 by then. They had a stretch in the second half when they went more than 10 minutes without making a field goal.

“Tonight we played, in times of the game, about as well as we can play. Our offense took care of the ball tonight, and our defense was forcing turnovers and making it hard on the opponents," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. “Tonight was a game for us to try to play better against an opponent that beat us a few weeks ago, so I thought the guys responded to the opportunity we had tonight.”

Jaire Grayer had 10 points for the Horned Frogs, who have lost six in a row since that 65-54 home win over Texas Tech. They have lost eight of nine overall since starting 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech scored 33 points off 20 TCU turnovers. The Red Raiders, who had only six turnovers in the game, shot 60.4% (32 of 53) overall from the field and 59.1% (13 of 22) on 3s.

“Certainly an easier game to play when shots are going in but I thought tonight we got a lot of open shots, which it’s a credit to our passing,” Beard said. “Guys made a lot of unselfish plays."

Edwards, Holyfield and Moretti were already in double figures by halftime, when Tech led 45-20.

“I think Texas Tech saw a team that was struggling, been on a losing streak and a team that we had beaten before,” Dixon said. “They had every reason to be excited about playing us.”

POSSIBLE CONCUSSION

Texas Tech starting guard Terrence Shannon left the game with just over two minutes left in the first half., soon after he fell down to the floor after some contact on the defensive end. Beard said there were some early signs of a concussion and that doctors held the 6-foot-6 freshman out of the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs played their third game in six days and dropped to 1-6 on the road. They have been held to fewer than 60 points in four consecutive games, and this was the second game in a row to be stuck in the 40s. ... Their only field goal attempt in that opening stretch with six turnovers was a layup by 6-foot-11 center Kevin Samuel, two days after he was scoreless in a 60-46 home loss to No. 3 Kansas. Samuel finished with four points, but did have seven rebounds.

Texas Tech: Two days after falling behind by 16 points at Texas before coming back to win, the Red Raiders led by 16 midway through the first half against TCU and kept building on that lead. They led by as many as 27 before halftime.

UP NEXT

TCU is home against Kansas State.

Texas Tech plays three of its next four games on the road, starting Saturday at Oklahoma State.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 20
TXTECH Red Raiders 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:42   Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
19:29 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 0-3
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:04 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 0-5
18:37 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 2-5
18:37   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
18:37   Kevin Samuel missed free throw  
18:37   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
18:21   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
18:21 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
18:21   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:07   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
18:00 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
17:40   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Chris Clarke  
17:34 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 2-11
17:34   30-second timeout called  
17:13   Offensive foul on Francisco Farabello  
17:13   Turnover on Francisco Farabello  
16:59   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
16:50   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  
16:40   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by TCU  
16:22   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
16:15   Kevin Samuel missed jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
16:09 +2 Jaire Grayer made tip-in 4-11
16:04   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by TCU  
15:46   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:46   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Kevin Samuel missed layup, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
15:20   Offensive foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:20   Turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:07   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
14:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:31   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:24   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:13   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
14:05 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 4-13
14:05   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
14:06   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed free throw  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
13:40   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by TCU  
13:38   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
13:19   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
13:09   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:52   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
12:50   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
12:41   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
12:41   Davide Moretti missed 1st of 3 free throws  
12:41   Davide Moretti missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:41 +1 Davide Moretti made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-14
12:23   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
11:57 +3 TJ Holyfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 4-17
11:29   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
11:12 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 4-19
10:59 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 7-19
10:37 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot 7-22
10:21   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:15 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk 9-22
9:50 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 9-25
9:40   30-second timeout called  
9:40   Commercial timeout called  
9:30   Traveling violation turnover on Desmond Bane  
9:16 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 9-28
9:01   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
9:01 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 10-28
9:01 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-28
8:39 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 11-31
8:11 +2 Francisco Farabello made layup 13-31
7:51   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
7:42 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 13-34
7:28   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
7:25   Shooting foul on Francisco Farabello  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:25 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-35
7:06   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
7:04   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
7:05   Chris Clarke missed free throw  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
6:35   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
6:15 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 13-38
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Davide Moretti  
5:42   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
5:37   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot, blocked by Desmond Bane  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
5:29   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
5:07   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
5:05   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:02   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
5:02   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed free throw  
5:02   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
4:38   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
4:12 +2 Kevin McCullar made fade-away jump shot 13-40
3:49 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 15-40
3:19   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed reverse layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
3:12 +2 Jaedon LeDee made alley-oop shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 17-40
2:41 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 17-42
2:23 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 20-42
2:19   Commercial timeout called  
2:07   Offensive foul on Kevin McCullar  
2:07   Turnover on Kevin McCullar  
1:41   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
1:22   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
1:05   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
44.0 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Chris Clarke 20-44
42.0   30-second timeout called  
15.0   Diante Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
3.0   Personal foul on Owen Aschieris  
3.0 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 20-45
3.0   TJ Holyfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 22
TXTECH Red Raiders 43

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
19:32   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
19:24 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup 22-45
19:03 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 22-47
18:28   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
18:17 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 22-50
17:57   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
17:57 +1 Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 23-50
17:57 +1 Diante Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-50
17:41 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 24-52
17:22   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by TCU  
17:17   Offensive foul on RJ Nembhard  
17:17   Turnover on RJ Nembhard  
16:58   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:51 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 26-52
16:31 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 26-54
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Chris Clarke  
16:15 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 26-56
15:46   Flagrant foul on Chris Clarke  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:46   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:46   Offensive rebound by TCU  
15:32   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
15:32 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 27-56
15:32 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-56
15:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
14:45   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
14:37   Desmond Bane missed layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
14:31   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa  
14:15   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by TCU  
14:13   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:44   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
13:44   Diante Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:44   Diante Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:44   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
13:18   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
13:18 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 28-57
13:18 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-58
13:00   PJ Fuller missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:50   Lost ball turnover on Jaedon LeDee, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
12:47   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
12:39 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 28-61
12:02   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
11:47 +2 Chris Clarke made layup 28-63
11:35   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
11:30   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +1 PJ Fuller made 1st of 2 free throws 29-63
12:02 +1 PJ Fuller made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-63
11:14   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
11:05   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
10:43 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 30-65
10:11   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
10:09   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
10:09 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 31-65
10:09 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-65
9:54   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
9:51   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
9:49   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
9:41 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 32-67
9:22   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
9:20   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
9:03 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 32-69
8:52   30-second timeout called  
8:53   Commercial timeout called  
8:36   Shooting foul on Andrei Savrasov  
8:36 +1 Jaire Grayer made 1st of 2 free throws 33-69
8:36 +1 Jaire Grayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-69
8:20   Andrei Savrasov missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
7:54 +3 Andrei Savrasov made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin McCullar 34-72
7:38   Personal foul on Andrei Savrasov  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Desmond Bane missed free throw  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Russel Tchewa, stolen by Desmond Bane  
7:02   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
6:49 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 37-72
6:24 +2 Russel Tchewa made jump shot, assist by Avery Benson 37-74
5:53   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Clarence Nadolny  
5:49   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
5:49 +1 Kevin McCullar made 1st of 2 free throws 37-75
5:49 +1 Kevin McCullar made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-76
5:33   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Avery Benson  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
5:17