Anei helps lead Oklahoma State over Kansas State 64-59

  • Feb 12, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Last season, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton had one of his worst basketball experiences of his life during a 39-point loss at Kansas State.

Fast forward one year, Boynton and the Cowboys got their redemption in a 64-59 win on the road against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

“I feel like I exorcised some demons tonight,” Boynton said. “We were down 25 with 10 minutes to go in the first half last year. That stuck in my mind and I didn’t care how we got it done tonight just as long as we won."

Playing in the state where he grew up, Yor Anei shot 6 of 6 from the field, hit the first 3-pointer in his career, had seven turnovers and scored 15 points for Oklahoma State.

“He has had an up and down year for us, but when he plays the way he does tonight, he gives us a good chance,” Boynton said.

Lindy Water III scored 12 points, Jonathan Laurent had 11 and Cameron McGriff provided 10 and eight rebounds as the Cowboys (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) picked up their first win against Kansas State since 2017 and now sit in a tie for ninth place in the conference with the Wildcats.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats (9-15, 2-9) with a season-high 16 points. Cartier Diarra added 15 points and Makol Mawien had 11 and Kansas State lost its fourth straight game.

The Wildcats got within one possession numerous times in the second half, but never held the lead in the final 20 minutes.

“Every time we got close they had an answer,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “We competed, we battled, but we just didn’t have the right play at the right time.”

Oklahoma State hit just two 3-pointers, but shot 18 of 27 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats made seven 3’s and were 12-of-22 shooting from the line.

The Cowboys outrebounded the Wildcats 38-29 and outscored Kansas State 30-22 in the paint.

“I’m going to continue to coach them hard,” Weber said. “Obviously I haven’t done enough because we’re not tough enough. We’ve got to stay strong together and help each other.”

The Cowboys went 22 of 43 from the field (51%) while holding the Wildcats to just 20-of-56 shooting (35.7%). Oklahoma State shot 13 of 16 from the field (81%) in the second half, which is the second-best ever by a Kansas State opponent.

Oklahoma State is playing better winning their second game in three tries with the lone loss coming to No. 1 Baylor in a game the Cowboys were very competitive.

“I think we’ve been playing much better the past two and a half weeks or so,” Boynton said. “Playing well against the number one team in the country helped our confidence, but I think it’s been a gradual development process.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: This is a tough loss for the Wildcats knowing this was a game they could’ve won. K-State will be even more fueled for its rematch on the road in March.

Oklahoma State: Fought hard for its first conference road win of the season and has won two of its last three games.

UP NEXT

Kansas State travels to TCU on Saturday. The Wildcats will try to win their first true road game since Nov. 9 and their first win of February.

Oklahoma State returns home to host Texas Tech on Saturday.

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 27
KSTATE Wildcats 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
19:34   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
19:23   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
19:23 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:23 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Cameron McGriff  
18:39   Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
18:27 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 2-2
18:19   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
18:09 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 2-5
17:46   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
17:46   Yor Anei missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:46 +1 Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
17:00   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
16:45   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
16:37   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by DaJuan Gordon  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
16:22 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup, assist by DaJuan Gordon 3-7
16:22   Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent  
16:22   Levi Stockard III missed free throw  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
16:06   Jonathan Laurent missed layup  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
16:01 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 5-7
15:44   Montavious Murphy missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
15:14 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 5-9
14:51 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 7-9
14:35   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed  
14:35   Commercial timeout called  
14:29   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
14:11 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 9-9
13:52 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 9-12
13:30   Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei  
13:19   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
13:08   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:44   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:30   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
12:14 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 11-12
11:52   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
11:38   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +2 Cameron McGriff made dunk, assist by Lindy Waters III 13-12
11:17   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Kalib Boone  
10:52   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
10:42   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
10:38   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
10:20 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montavious Murphy 13-15
9:50   Keylan Boone missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
9:40   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
9:07 +2 Kalib Boone made jump shot 15-15
8:41   Montavious Murphy missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
8:34   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
8:26 +2 David Sloan made layup 15-17
8:26   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
8:26   David Sloan missed free throw  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
8:00   Jonathan Laurent missed layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by Keylan Boone  
7:55   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Keylan Boone missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:55   Keylan Boone missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
7:33 +3 Yor Anei made 3-pt. jump shot 18-17
7:14   Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent  
7:14   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:14 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
6:48 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 20-18
6:27   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:18   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
6:08   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
5:39   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
5:37   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
5:25   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
5:25 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
5:25 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
5:12   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Avery Anderson III  
5:08 +2 Avery Anderson III made dunk, assist by Cameron McGriff 24-18
5:08   30-second timeout called  
4:55   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
4:43   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
4:43   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
4:29   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
4:16   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
4:14   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
4:11   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
4:07   Shooting foul on Antonio Gordon  
4:07 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 25-18
4:07   Kalib Boone missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
3:46   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
3:46   Makol Mawien missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
3:28   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
3:03   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
2:55   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
2:35   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
2:25   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:18   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
2:18   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
2:02   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
2:02 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
2:02 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-19
1:49   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
1:37   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
1:26   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
1:20 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 27-21
51.0   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
31.0   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
31.0   DaJuan Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
31.0   DaJuan Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
31.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0   Offensive foul on Lindy Waters III  
5.0   Turnover on Lindy Waters III  
1.0   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 37
KSTATE Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
19:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
19:09   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
19:09   Montavious Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:09 +1 Montavious Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
18:46   Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Makol Mawien  
18:18   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:10 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 29-22
17:58   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
17:40 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makol Mawien 29-25
17:23   Double dribble turnover on Yor Anei  
17:14   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
17:14 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
17:14   Makol Mawien missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
16:24   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
16:11   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
16:11   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
16:11   30-second timeout called  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
16:04   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
15:45   Traveling violation turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff  
15:27   Turnover on Cameron McGriff  
15:14   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
15:14 +1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
15:14 +1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-28
14:52   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
14:26   Montavious Murphy missed layup  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
14:03   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
14:03   Kalib Boone missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:03 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
13:47   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
13:37 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made jump shot 32-28
13:16   David Sloan missed layup  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
13:16 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 32-30
12:55 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 34-30
12:30   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Dee Mitchell  
12:02 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 36-30
11:37   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
11:19   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
11:19 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
11:06   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
10:48   Avery Anderson III missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
10:40   Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III  
10:40   Turnover on Levi Stockard III  
10:23 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 38-32
10:00 +2 Mike McGuirl made layup 38-34
10:00   Shooting foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
10:00 +1 Mike McGuirl made free throw 38-35
9:42 +2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Avery Anderson III 40-35
9:24   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III  
9:20   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
9:05 +2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 42-35
8:40 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 42-37
8:19 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 44-37
8:19   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
8:19 +1 Jonathan Laurent made free throw 45-37
8:05 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 45-40
7:42 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 47-40
7:33 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 47-43
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Dee Mitchell, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
7:09 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 47-45
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
6:50 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 48-45
6:50 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-45
6:42   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
6:42   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
6:22   Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
6:17   Xavier Sneed missed dunk  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
6:03 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup, assist by David Sloan 49-47
5:36 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot 51-47
5:27   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
5:20 +2 Yor Anei made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 53-47
5:20   30-second timeout called  
5:02   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
4:41   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
4:29   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
4:01   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
4:01 +1 Yor Anei made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
