RI
Rhode Island
Rams
18-6
away team logo
67
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Feb. 11
7:30pm
BONUS
81
TF 16
home team logo
DAYTON
6 Dayton
Flyers
22-2
ML: +466
DAYTON -10.5, O/U 146.5
ML: -654
RI
DAYTON

No Text

Toppin's 22 points lead No. 6 Dayton over Rhode Island 81-67

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin saw his younger brother, Jacob, going up for a shot. Dayton's fabulous forward stretch out his long arm and swatted it away.

''I wasn't going to let little brother score on me,'' Toppin said. ''I can't let that happen.''

He and the Flyers had things well in hand in a match-up of the Atlantic 10's top teams.

Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt Tuesday night as No. 6 Dayton surged to an 81-67 victory over Rhode Island, dominating a reunion of the Toppin brothers.

Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton (22-2, 11-0) got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row.

''We knew they were No. 2 in the conference and we had to put a stamp on what we have going on,'' Toppin said.

Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher scored 21 points, and Trey Landers matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island (18-6, 10-2), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.

The Toppin family reunion matched Obi and Jacob - a freshman reserve at Rhode Island - on a college court for the first time. Their mother, Roni, sat in the stands wearing a combo jersey, half of it Rams blue and the other half Flyers red.

''She was cheering for both of us, but I think she knew who was going to win,'' Obi said.

The brothers embraced at midcourt after the anthem, a moment the two of them had eagerly awaited since the schedule came out.

Then everyone settled in to watch Obi and the Flyers take over, dominating from the start.

Toppin hit two jumpers and a breakaway, right-hand dunk during the opening 17-0 run. Crutcher made a pair of 3s during the spurt, emerging from his two-game shooting slump. Crutcher had made only 2 of his last 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Not even a Rhode Island timeout could slow the Flyers, who made all seven of their shots during the run. By contrast, the Rams went 0 for 9 with a pair of turnovers, looking deflated as they missed one shot after another.

''Just the absolute last place we wanted to be,'' Rhode Island coach David Cox said.

By the time Jacob Toppin got into the game, the Flyers led by 17 points and their fans were chanting, ''Obi's better!'' Jacob Toppin finished with four points.

Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer in a closing flurry that pushed it to 49-35 at halftime, the most points the Rams have allowed in an opening half this season. He had a breakaway dunk - his brother fouled him on the play - as Dayton pushed the lead to 20 points early in the second half and was never challenged.

''A team that's by far the best team in the league,'' Cox said. ''They're super talented. They've got a great system. And they've got arguably the best player in the country.''

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The Rams' cold start cost them a chance to move into a tie with Dayton for the league lead. The Rams shot 28.8% from the field overall.

Dayton: The Flyers improved to 14-0 at home while knocking off their closest threat for the league title.

TOUGH TIME

Russell leads the league in scoring at 20.3 points per game, but he missed five of his six shots in the first half and managed only two points as Dayton took control. He got a cut on the right side of his forehead early in the second half and left for treatment, returning with a large bandage.

ON THE ARC

Dayton came in leading the A-10 in 3-point shooting. Rhode Island had the league's top 3-point defense, holding opponents to 28.2%. The Flyers shot only 26.3% from beyond the arc but still won easily, shooting 53.3% overall.

MOVING UP

Cyril Langevine had 10 points and 13 rebounds. He became the fifth Rams player to reach 900 career rebounds, joining Art Stephenson (1,048), Gary Koenig (1,039), Antonio Reynolds-Dean (1,028) and Kenny Green (996).

TEED UP

Both benches got technical fouls in the first half for arguing calls. Rhode Island's Russell, Tyrese Martin and Antwan Walker also got technicals, as did Dayton's Rodney Chatman and Landers.

''You hate to see a game with two really good teams marred by the number of technical fouls in the game,'' Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. ''A lot of emotion. That's what's going to happen when two really good teams get together.''

UP NEXT

Rhode Island hosts Saint Joseph's on Saturday. The Rams won at Saint Joseph's 71-61 on Jan. 15.

Dayton completed a three-game home stretch and plays the next two on the road, starting at UMass on Saturday. The Flyers beat UMass 88-60 on Jan. 11 at UD Arena.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
RI Rams 35
DAYTON Flyers 49

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:45   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:24 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 0-2
19:08   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:40 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 0-4
18:05   Jumpball received by Dayton  
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Trey Landers  
17:48 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 0-7
17:20   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:18   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
17:18   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:18   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:08 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 0-10
17:03   30-second timeout called  
16:49   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:42   Offensive foul on Tyrese Martin  
16:42   Turnover on Tyrese Martin  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman  
16:13   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:05 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 0-12
15:50   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:39   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +2 Obi Toppin made hook shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 0-14
15:14   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:03 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 0-17
14:43   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
14:40   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:34   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:27 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 2-17
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
14:10   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:08   Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill  
14:08 +1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 3-17
14:08   Tyrese Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
13:38   Trey Landers missed layup  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
13:22   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Obi Toppin  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
13:14   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
13:06   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
13:02   Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin  
13:02 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 3-18
13:02   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:47   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
12:45   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
12:25 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 5-18
12:10   Offensive foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
12:10   Turnover on Jordy Tshimanga  
12:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
11:56   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
11:54   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
11:51 +2 Ryan Mikesell made tip-in 5-20
11:43 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 8-20
11:34 +3 Dwayne Cohill made 3-pt. jump shot 8-23
11:16   Fatts Russell missed layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
11:08   Shooting foul on Mekhi Long  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
11:08 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 1st of 2 free throws 8-24
11:08 +1 Jordy Tshimanga made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-25
10:46 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 10-25
10:37 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 10-27
10:20   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:20   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:20   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
10:04   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
9:55   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
9:48   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Fatts Russell  
9:39   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
9:37   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
9:16   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
9:11 +2 Trey Landers made layup 10-29
8:52 +2 Fatts Russell made jump shot 12-29
8:40   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
8:26   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
8:09   Shooting foul on Jhery Matos  
8:09 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 13-29
8:09 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-29
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
7:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
7:26   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
7:14   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
7:14 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 14-30
7:14 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-31
7:04   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
7:04 +1 Antwan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 15-31
7:04 +1 Antwan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-31
6:59   Jhery Matos missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
6:47 +2 Dwayne Cohill made jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 16-33
6:34 +2 Antwan Walker made jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 18-33
6:14   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
6:14 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 18-34
6:14 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-35
5:53 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 20-35
5:43   Jhery Matos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
5:27   Mekhi Long missed hook shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
5:05 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 20-37
4:57   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
4:57 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 21-37
4:57 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-37
4:43   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
4:17   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:12   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
4:06   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Antwan Walker  
4:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dayton  
4:01 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
4:01 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-37
4:01 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 27-37
3:39 +2 Ibi Watson made layup 27-39
3:19   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:10   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
2:47   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
2:39   Mekhi Long missed layup  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
2:37 +2 Jacob Toppin made layup 29-39
2:37   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
2:37   Commercial timeout called  
2:39   Jacob Toppin missed free throw  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
2:12 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 29-41
2:12   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
2:12 +1 Jalen Crutcher made free throw 29-42
1:56 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 31-42
1:35   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
1:12   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
1:04 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 33-42
48.0   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
46.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Rhode Island  
46.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
46.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
38.0 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 33-47
11.0   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
9.0   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
9.0 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 33-48
9.0 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-49
9.0   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
9.0 +1 Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
9.0 +1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 32
DAYTON Flyers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Fatts Russell made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 37-49
19:23   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
19:10 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 39-49
18:44   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
18:34 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 39-51
18:16   Fatts Russell missed layup  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:58 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 39-53
17:41   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
17:21 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Rodney Chatman 39-55
16:52   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:44   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Jermaine Harris  
16:36   Fatts Russell missed layup  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:29 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 39-57
16:14   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
16:01   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
15:41   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
15:33 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 41-57
15:16   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
15:01   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Fatts Russell  
15:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Rodney Chatman  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Toppin, stolen by Trey Landers  
14:36   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers  
14:35   Offensive foul on Tyrese Martin  
14:35   Turnover on Tyrese Martin  
14:29   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
14:01   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
13:53   Offensive foul on Trey Landers  
13:53   Turnover on Trey Landers  
13:44   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
13:42 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 41-59
13:42   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
13:38   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:18   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
13:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyrese Martin  
13:18   Turnover on Tyrese Martin  
13:18 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 41-60
13:18 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-61
13:18   Tyrese Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:18 +1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-61
13:18 +1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-61
13:02 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 42-63
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Mekhi Long, stolen by Dwayne Cohill  
12:24   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
12:11