Clemson snaps 3-game skid with 72-52 win over erratic Pitt

  • Feb 13, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Clemson coach Brad Brownell figured his team was due. And in a way, Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel felt the same.

They were both right. And the muddled middle of the wide-open Atlantic Coast Conference remains as murky as ever.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Tevin Mack added 16 and Aamir Simms finished with 12 and Clemson shook out of a prolonged shooting slump to drill Pitt 72-52 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (12-12, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh straight over the Panthers (15-10, 6-8) by shooting 50% (22 of 44) from the field, including 13 of 22 (59%) from 3-point range. Heady territory for a team that came in making just 29% of its 3s during conference play coming in.

''Certainly we don't shoot it like that, and when you do it makes the game a lot easier,'' Brownell said. ''Makes you look like a better coach.''

Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 11 points and Au'Diese Toney chipped in 10 but the Panthers missed a chance to move to .500 in the ACC just two seasons removed from going winless in the league. Those struggles predated Capel's arrival at Pitt. The Panthers are definitely on an upward trajectory, but Capel admitted his team still needs to learn how to handle small pockets of success.

Four days after Champagnie poured in 30 points in a victory over Georgia Tech, the Panthers were buried by the Tigers for the seventh straight time. Champagnie admitted Pitt didn't come out ready to play. His coach didn't disagree.

''At some point, guys have to listen, they have to get over themselves,'' Capel said. ''They have to understand the requirements it takes to be good, consistently good, not good for a moment. As a program, we're not there yet.''

Clemson came in averaging just 48.3 points during its three-game slide. Early on it appeared it would be more of the same. The Tigers missed their first five shots and looked out of sorts until Simms began attacking the lane and kicking the ball for open looks behind the 3-point line.

And unlike losses to Wake Forest, Virginia and Notre Dame, this time the shots went down. Clemson knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to take a 32-24 lead as the Panthers ended the first half with nearly as many turnovers (seven) as made baskets (eight).

''''We were just bad across the board,'' Capel said. ''Energy, communication, execution on both sides. A really disappointing performance by us.''

Clemson's lead ballooned to 50-31 on a layup by Mack before Pitt responded with a 14-1 surge to get within 51-45 on a pair of free throws by Xavier Johnson with 7:03 to go. The Tigers, however, steadied themselves behind Dawes and Simms. Dawes nailed a jumper to restore Clemson's advantage to double digits. He knocked down a 3-pointer on the Tigers' next possession as Clemson spoiled Capel's 45th birthday by pulling away late.

''Sometimes there's just no rhyme or reason for it,'' Brownell said. ''Sometimes guys get in a good place. Sometimes your team starts making a couple and it gets contagious.''

The win rekindled Brownell's hope that his team can somehow find a way to finish in the top half of a league that's wide-open behind frontrunners Duke, Louisville and Florida State.

''We have a hard way to go,'' Brownell said. ''We needed this. We needed to get a win to kind of get our spirits back.''

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: When Simms is rolling, the Tigers are a threat. Simms sat out the loss to Notre Dame thanks to the flu. He proved to be a matchup nightmare for Pitt. The 6-foot-8 junior bulled his way into the lane when being guarded by a smaller player then used his vision to find teammates camped out behind the 3-point line. Simms finished with five of Clemson's 18 assists and was a big reason Dawes, Mack and others had so many open looks.

Pitt: The Panthers have occasionally been effective against the zone, but doing it consistently remains an issue. Capel chastised his players for being too stagnant on offense, which often forced guards Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens to dribble into the middle in hopes of making something happen. More often than not, they didn't. The duo combined for 15 points on 2-for-20 shooting.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts No. 5 Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Cardinals 80-62 on Jan. 25.

Pitt: Travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Panthers have dropped each of their last three meetings with the Hokies.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 32
PITT Panthers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:41   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
19:18   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
19:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
19:03   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:38   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
18:26   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:23   Aamir Simms missed layup  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
18:13   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
18:01   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
17:55   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
17:45 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 0-2
17:26   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:52   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:46   Au'Diese Toney missed tip-in  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
16:37 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk 0-4
16:37   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
16:37 +1 Au'Diese Toney made free throw 0-5
16:13 +2 Aamir Simms made hook shot 2-5
15:40   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
15:12   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
15:04 +2 Tevin Mack made reverse layup, assist by Clyde Trapp 4-5
14:35   Jumpball received by Clemson  
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Aamir Simms  
14:29 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 7-5
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Murphy, stolen by Tevin Mack  
13:51 +2 Alex Hemenway made jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 9-5
13:26   Personal foul on John Newman III  
13:21 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 9-8
13:03 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 11-8
12:47 +2 Trey McGowens made layup 11-10
12:27   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
12:09 +2 Eric Hamilton made reverse layup, assist by Trey McGowens 11-12
11:52 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 14-12
11:22   Trey McGowens missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
11:16 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 17-12
10:53   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
10:31   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
10:31   Commercial timeout called  
10:31 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
10:31   Tevin Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
10:03   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Tevin Mack  
9:38   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
9:38 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-13
9:38 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
9:19 +3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hemenway 21-14
8:51   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
8:51   Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
8:51   Terrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
8:27 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 24-14
7:28   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
8:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:58 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Au'Diese Toney 24-16
7:30   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
7:26   Trey Jemison missed layup  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
7:21   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
7:21   Lost ball turnover on Trey Jemison, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
6:51   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:28   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
6:21   Shooting foul on Ryan Murphy  
6:21 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 25-16
6:21   Al-Amir Dawes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
6:07 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 25-19
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Trey McGowens  
5:36   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
5:36 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
5:36 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
5:22   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
5:22   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
5:11   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
5:04   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:55 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 25-23
4:12   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:36   Clyde Trapp missed layup  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
4:33 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk 27-23
4:14   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:11   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
4:11   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:29   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Johnson  
3:56   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
3:56 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
3:07   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
2:52   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
2:45   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
2:27   Traveling violation turnover on Curran Scott  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
1:39   Khavon Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
1:33 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 32-24
1:16   Personal foul on Khavon Moore  
1:16   Au'Diese Toney missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
59.0   Tevin Mack missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
45.0   Eric Hamilton missed reverse layup  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
28.0   Trey Jemison missed hook shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Khavon Moore  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 40
PITT Panthers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
19:32   Tevin Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:32 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
19:11   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
18:53 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 36-24
18:24   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:17   Offensive foul on Justin Champagnie  
18:17   Turnover on Justin Champagnie  
17:52 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 39-24
17:33   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Commercial timeout called  
17:33   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
17:01   Traveling violation turnover on Aamir Simms  
16:46   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
16:31   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
16:31   Tevin Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:14 +2 Terrell Brown made hook shot, assist by Ryan Murphy 40-26
16:31 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-24
15:47   Tevin Mack missed reverse layup  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
15:45   Trey Jemison missed tip-in  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Tevin Mack  
15:06   Traveling violation turnover on Clyde Trapp  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:50 +3 Gerald Drumgoole Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 40-29
14:31 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 43-29
14:09   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
14:07   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
14:07   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:50 +2 Trey Jemison made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 45-29
14:07   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
13:20   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
13:03 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 48-29
12:40   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
12:40 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-30
12:40 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-31
12:10 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 50-31
11:49 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 50-34
11:31   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy  
11:22   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Ryan Murphy  
11:15   Commercial timeout called  
10:56 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 50-36
10:34   Hunter Tyson missed layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
10:27   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
10:25   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
10:25 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 50-37
10:25   Justin Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
10:15   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
10:04   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
9:55   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
9:55 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 50-38
9:55 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-39
9:48   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
9:39   Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
9:32 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup 50-41
9:24   30-second timeout called  
9:14   Traveling violation turnover on Clyde Trapp  
8:55   Xavier Johnson missed floating jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
8:28   Offensive foul on Clyde Trapp  
8:30   Turnover on Clyde Trapp  
8:23   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
8:23   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
8:02   Aamir Simms missed hook shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
7:20 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 50-43
7:12   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
7:12 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 51-43
7:12   Al-Amir Dawes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
7:03   Personal foul on Alex Hemenway  
7:03 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-44
7:03 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-45
6:47 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 53-45
6:34   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
6:28   Eric Hamilton missed layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
6:28   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by John Newman III  
6:26   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
6:11 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot 55-45
5:41   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
5:19   Offensive foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
5:19   Turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
4:58   Trey McGowens missed jump shot, blocked by Tevin Mack  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:56   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
4:56 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 1st of 2 free throws 55-46
4:56 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-47
4:38 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 58-47
4:16   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
3:57   Shooting foul on Trey McGowens  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 59-47
3:57 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-47
3:39   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
3:19   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by John Newman III  
3:07   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
3:07 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 61-47
3:07 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-47
3:03   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
3:03 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 62-48
3:03   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
