19:45
Blake Francis missed layup
19:43
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
19:39
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:37
Offensive rebound by La Salle
19:31
Bad pass turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Nathan Cayo
19:22
+2
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Grant Golden
37-21
18:59
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:57
Defensive rebound by Richmond
18:54
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Blake Francis
39-21
18:41
30-second timeout called
18:41
Commercial timeout called
18:30
Bad pass turnover on Christian Ray
18:12
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Offensive rebound by Grant Golden
18:05
+2
Grant Golden made layup
41-21
17:42
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:40
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
17:33
+2
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
43-21
17:33
Shooting foul on Brandon Stone
17:33
Nathan Cayo missed free throw
17:33
Offensive rebound by Blake Francis
17:13
Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Sherif Kenney
17:13
Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden
17:13
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
17:13
+2
Blake Francis made layup
45-21
16:55
+3
Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot
45-24
16:38
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
47-24
16:19
+3
Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot
47-27
16:04
+3
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod
50-27
15:46
Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden
15:44
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
15:44
Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden
15:44
Commercial timeout called
15:30
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:28
Defensive rebound by Richmond
15:04
Tyler Burton missed layup
15:02
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
14:56
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:54
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
14:34
+2
Nick Sherod made layup
52-27
14:09
David Beatty missed layup
14:07
Defensive rebound by Matt Grace
13:43
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
13:41
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
13:28
Scott Spencer missed layup
13:26
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
13:18
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by David Beatty
13:12
+2
David Beatty made dunk
52-29
13:01
+2
Matt Grace made layup, assist by Nick Sherod
54-29
12:47
Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson
12:47
+1
Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws
54-30
12:47
+1
Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-31
12:37
Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:35
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
12:14
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:12
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
11:59
Shooting foul on Christian Ray
11:59
Commercial timeout called
11:59
Andre Gustavson missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:59
Andre Gustavson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:59
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
11:52
Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:50
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
11:41
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
11:30
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo
56-31
11:13
Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Andre Gustavson
11:13
+2
Andre Gustavson made dunk
58-31
11:13
30-second timeout called
11:02
Bad pass turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Nathan Cayo
10:15
Grant Golden missed layup
10:15
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
10:15
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by Blake Francis
10:15
Andre Gustavson missed layup
10:13
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
10:08
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:06
Defensive rebound by Blake Francis
9:57
+2
Andre Gustavson made layup
60-31
9:36
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:34
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
9:28
+2
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jake Wojcik
62-31
9:10
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Blake Francis
8:50
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:48
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
8:34
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:32
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
8:26
+3
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
62-34
8:08
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
8:06
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
7:57
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
7:55
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
7:55
Personal foul on Isiah Deas
7:35
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Christian Ray
7:35
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Christian Ray
7:22
+3
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri
62-37
7:04
Shooting foul on David Beatty
6:57
Tyler Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:57
+1
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
63-37
6:57
+1
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
63-37
6:57
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:55
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
6:24
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
6:24
Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik
6:13
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:11
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
6:00
+2
Tyler Burton made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
65-37
5:52
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Stone, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
5:40
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:38
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
5:33
Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Jake Wojcik
5:25
Jake Wojcik missed layup
5:23
Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton
5:12
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:10
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
5:10
Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi
5:03
+2
Sherif Kenney made layup
65-39
4:51
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
4:31
+3
Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis
68-39
4:15
Offensive foul on Christian Ray
4:15
Turnover on Christian Ray
4:09
Personal foul on Christian Ray
4:09
+1
Jake Wojcik made 1st of 2 free throws
69-39
4:09
+1
Jake Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-39
4:02
Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Souleymane Koureissi
4:00
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
4:00
Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik, stolen by Sherif Kenney
4:00
Personal foul on Jake Wojcik
3:56
Commercial timeout called
3:56
Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:56
+1
Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-40
3:56
+1
Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws
70-40
3:56
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
3:56
