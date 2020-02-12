RICH
LSALLE

No Text

Golden carries Richmond over La Salle 74-47

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Grant Golden had 16 points as Richmond rolled past La Salle 74-47 on Wednesday night.

Blake Francis had 14 points for Richmond (18-6, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Cayo had 12 points.

Sherif Kenney had 14 points for the Explorers (11-12, 2-9). Ed Croswell added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Explorers on the season. Richmond defeated La Salle 75-57 on Jan. 22. Richmond plays VCU at home on Saturday. La Salle takes on Saint Louis on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
RICH Spiders 35
LSALLE Explorers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by La Salle  
19:38   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
19:30 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 0-2
19:10 +2 Nathan Cayo made dunk 2-2
18:44   Personal foul on Grant Golden  
18:37 +2 Ed Croswell made dunk, assist by Saul Phiri 2-4
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Nick Sherod, stolen by Saul Phiri  
18:14   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
18:05 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 4-4
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Ed Croswell  
17:19 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup, assist by Grant Golden 6-4
17:00   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
16:55   Personal foul on Scott Spencer  
16:30 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 9-4
16:01 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 9-7
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:14 +2 Nathan Cayo made jump shot 11-7
14:51 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell 11-10
14:35 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 13-10
14:22 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ed Croswell 13-13
14:05 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup 15-13
13:50   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney  
13:30   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
13:09   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
12:43   Blake Francis missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
12:38   Tyler Burton missed layup  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
12:29   Scott Spencer missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Burton  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
12:20   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
12:12   Tyler Burton missed layup  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
11:58   Brandon Stone missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
11:44   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
11:29   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
11:20   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
10:51   Ed Croswell missed dunk  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
10:37   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Ed Croswell  
10:17 +2 Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 17-13
10:17   David Beatty missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
9:19 +2 Grant Golden made layup 19-13
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
8:49 +3 Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod 22-13
8:49   30-second timeout called  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Ed Croswell  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Isiah Deas  
8:02 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 22-16
7:31   Grant Golden missed layup  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
7:25   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Grant Golden  
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
6:47   David Beatty missed layup  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
6:37   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
6:23 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Isiah Deas 22-18
6:01   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
5:52   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
5:52   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:52 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-19
5:26 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Blake Francis 24-19
5:07 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Isiah Deas 24-21
4:46   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
4:34   Grant Golden missed layup  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
4:24   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
4:10   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
4:04   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
3:53   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
3:53 +1 Blake Francis made 1st of 3 free throws 25-21
3:53 +1 Blake Francis made 1st of 3 free throws 25-21
3:53 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-21
3:53 +1 Blake Francis made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-21
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Tyler Burton  
3:26   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
2:59   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
2:59 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 28-21
2:59 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-21
2:42   Jared Kimbrough missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
2:19   Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi  
2:10   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
2:03   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
1:45   Ed Croswell missed layup  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
1:35   Ed Croswell missed layup  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
1:35 +2 Tyler Burton made layup 31-21
1:19   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas  
53.0 +2 Blake Francis made layup 33-21
34.0   Violation on Unknown  
29.0   Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Grant Golden  
24.0 +2 Grant Golden made layup 35-21
16.0   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
18.0   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
2.0   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RICH Spiders 39
LSALLE Explorers 26

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Blake Francis missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
19:39   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
19:22 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Grant Golden 37-21
18:59   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
18:54 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Blake Francis 39-21
18:41   30-second timeout called  
18:41   Commercial timeout called  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Christian Ray  
18:12   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
18:05 +2 Grant Golden made layup 41-21
17:42   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
17:33 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 43-21
17:33   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
17:33   Nathan Cayo missed free throw  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Blake Francis  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
17:13   Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
17:13 +2 Blake Francis made layup 45-21
16:55 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot 45-24
16:38 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 47-24
16:19 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot 47-27
16:04 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod 50-27
15:46   Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
15:04   Tyler Burton missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
14:56   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
14:34 +2 Nick Sherod made layup 52-27
14:09   David Beatty missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
13:43   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
13:28   Scott Spencer missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:18   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by David Beatty  
13:12 +2 David Beatty made dunk 52-29
13:01 +2 Matt Grace made layup, assist by Nick Sherod 54-29
12:47   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
12:47 +1 Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws 54-30
12:47 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-31
12:37   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
12:14   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
11:59   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Andre Gustavson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:59   Andre Gustavson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
11:52   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
11:41   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
11:30 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo 56-31
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
11:13 +2 Andre Gustavson made dunk 58-31
11:13   30-second timeout called  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
10:15   Grant Golden missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
10:15   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
10:15   Andre Gustavson missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
10:08   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
9:57 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 60-31
9:36   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
9:28 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jake Wojcik 62-31
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Blake Francis  
8:50   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
8:34   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
8:26 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 62-34
8:08   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
7:57   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
7:55   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Christian Ray  
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Burton, stolen by Christian Ray  
7:22 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 62-37
7:04   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
6:57   Tyler Burton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:57 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-37
6:57 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-37
6:57   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
6:24   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
6:24   Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik  
6:13   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
6:00 +2 Tyler Burton made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 65-37
5:52   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Stone, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
5:40   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Jake Wojcik  
5:25   Jake Wojcik missed layup  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
5:12   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
5:10   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
5:03 +2 Sherif Kenney made layup 65-39
4:51   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
4:31 +3 Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Francis 68-39
4:15   Offensive foul on Christian Ray  
4:15   Turnover on Christian Ray  
4:09   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
4:09 +1 Jake Wojcik made 1st of 2 free throws 69-39
4:09 +1 Jake Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-39
4:02   Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Souleymane Koureissi  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
4:00   Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
4:00   Personal foul on Jake Wojcik  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-40
3:56 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-40
3:56   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
3:56