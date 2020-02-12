|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rutgers
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
19:06
|
|
+3
|
Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-0
|
18:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Myles Johnson
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Montez Mathis
|
|
18:08
|
|
+3
|
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|
3-3
|
17:34
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Rutgers
|
|
17:14
|
|
+3
|
Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|
3-6
|
16:57
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Young
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Johnson
|
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-7
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
16:31
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson
|
|
16:02
|
|
+1
|
Ron Harper Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
16:02
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Young
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-8
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. made layup
|
6-10
|
13:26
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
13:16
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-12
|
12:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
|
6-15
|
12:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell
|
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-15
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-15
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. made layup
|
8-17
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made jump shot
|
10-17
|
11:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Justin Ahrens
|
10-19
|
10:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Johnson
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Kaleb Wesson made free throw
|
10-20
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker made jump shot
|
12-20
|
9:54
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
|
12-23
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy made layup
|
14-23
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Luther Muhammad made jump shot
|
14-25
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed layup, blocked by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made layup
|
16-25
|
8:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Young
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Young
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Young
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andre Wesson
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson
|
16-27
|
6:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Shaq Carter
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. made layup
|
16-29
|
6:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jacob Young
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Jacob Young
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made layup
|
16-31
|
5:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy made layup
|
18-31
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Andre Wesson made jump shot
|
18-33
|
4:24
|
|
+3
|
Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah
|
21-33
|
3:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Turnover on E.J. Liddell
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy missed free throw
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-34
|
3:10
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on E.J. Liddell
|
|
3:09
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-34
|
3:09
|
|
+1
|
Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-34
|
2:52
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad
|
23-37
|
2:41
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Kyle Young missed jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on CJ Walker
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-37
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-37
|
2:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Caleb McConnell
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-38
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-39
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah
|
28-39
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made layup
|
30-39
|
44.0
|
|
+3
|
Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
|
30-42
|
13.0
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Kyle Young
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|
|
7.0
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
|
30-45
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|