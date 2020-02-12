RUT
OHIOST

No Text

Wesson brothers lift Ohio State over Rutgers 72-66

  • Feb 12, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and his older brother Andre added 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ohio State over Rutgers 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Rutgers overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half, with Geo Baker hitting a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to get the Scarlet Knights within 3 points. But they ran out of time, with Andre Wesson hitting a foul shot and then CJ Walker hitting a pair with 12 seconds left to seal it

Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. each added 10 points as the Buckeyes, who were ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP poll before tanking last month, bounced back from a loss at Wisconsin on Sunday and has now won three of the last four. In a wildly inconsistent season, Ohio State i much better at home, winning for the 12th time at Value City Arena.

Jacob Young had 17 and Baker 13 for Rutgers (17-8, 8-6), which is having its best season in years under coach Steve Pikiell but, like Ohio State, has struggled on the road. The Scarlet Knights dropped to 1-5 away from the Rutgers Athletic Center where they are 16-0.

Ohio State led 45-30 at the intermission on the strength of a couple of late 3-pointers, from Andre Wesson and Justin Ahrens, who was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in the half coming off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Struggling on the road like most of the rest of the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights got in a hole early and couldn't quite catch up despite the strong run late. The Scarlet Knights shot 48.1% in the second half.

Ohio State: A strange season, indeed. The Buckeyes bounced back big from a listless loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. They let Rutgers climb back in but were able to hold on.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts No. 22 Illinois on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Purdue on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 30
OHIOST Buckeyes 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:38   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
19:06 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Myles Johnson  
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis  
18:29   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
18:08 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 3-3
17:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Rutgers  
17:14 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 3-6
16:57   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
16:48   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
16:48 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 3-7
16:49 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-8
16:31   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:22   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
16:02   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
16:02 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
16:02   Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
15:39   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
15:26   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
15:11   E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
14:41   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
14:22   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
14:07   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
14:07   Commercial timeout called  
14:07 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
14:07 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
13:55 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 6-10
13:26   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:16   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
13:16 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
13:16 +1 E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
12:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young  
12:40   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
12:25   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
12:20 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 6-15
12:11   Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell  
12:11 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 7-15
12:11 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-15
11:56 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 8-17
11:34 +2 Jacob Young made jump shot 10-17
11:16   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
10:54   Myles Johnson missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
10:43   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Ohio State  
10:31 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Justin Ahrens 10-19
10:30   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
10:30 +1 Kaleb Wesson made free throw 10-20
10:12 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 12-20
9:54 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 12-23
9:39 +2 Paul Mulcahy made layup 14-23
9:23 +2 Luther Muhammad made jump shot 14-25
9:10   Jacob Young missed layup, blocked by Kaleb Wesson  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Jacob Young  
9:10   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
8:50 +2 Jacob Young made layup 16-25
8:36   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
8:27   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Young  
8:02   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
8:02   Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:02   Shaq Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
7:33   Kyle Young missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:31   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
7:14   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
7:02   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
6:54 +2 Andre Wesson made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 16-27
6:32   Offensive foul on Shaq Carter  
6:32   Turnover on Shaq Carter  
6:25 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 16-29
6:05   Offensive foul on Jacob Young  
6:05   Turnover on Jacob Young  
5:44   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
5:40 +2 Andre Wesson made layup 16-31
5:12   Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
5:14   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
5:07 +2 Paul Mulcahy made layup 18-31
4:45 +2 Andre Wesson made jump shot 18-33
4:24 +3 Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 21-33
3:57   Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell  
3:57   Turnover on E.J. Liddell  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
3:52   Paul Mulcahy missed free throw  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
3:36   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:28   Offensive foul on Mamadou Doucoure  
3:28   Turnover on Mamadou Doucoure  
3:10   Personal foul on Mamadou Doucoure  
3:10 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 21-34
3:10   Kyle Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
3:09   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
3:09 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
3:09 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
2:52 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 23-37
2:41   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
2:18   Kyle Young missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
2:12   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
2:12 +1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
2:12 +1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
2:00   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
2:00 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
2:00 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-39
1:43 +3 Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 28-39
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson  
1:09 +2 Jacob Young made layup 30-39
44.0 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 30-42
13.0   Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Kyle Young  
11.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
7.0 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 30-45
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 36
OHIOST Buckeyes 27

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
19:22   Kyle Young missed driving layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
19:20   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
19:20   Kyle Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:20 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-46
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Geo Baker, stolen by CJ Walker  
18:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
18:13 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 33-46
17:51   Kyle Young missed driving layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Geo Baker, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
17:29 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 33-49
17:08   Shaq Carter missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:59   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
16:34   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
16:13 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot 33-51
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Andre Wesson  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
15:14 +2 Montez Mathis made driving layup 35-51
15:07   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
14:42   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
14:17   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
14:17   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
14:03 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup 35-53
13:48   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
13:35   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
13:27   Myles Johnson missed driving dunk  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
13:16   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:05 +2 E.J. Liddell made driving layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 35-55
12:43 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 38-55
12:12   E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
11:53   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
11:47   Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Geo Baker missed floating jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
11:21   Personal foul on Justin Ahrens  
11:21 +1 Montez Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-55
11:21 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
10:54 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 40-58
10:25 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 42-58
10:02   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
9:52   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
9:24   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
9:18 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 44-58
8:50   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
8:23   Myles Johnson missed driving dunk  
8:21   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Justin Ahrens, stolen by Montez Mathis  
7:56   Jacob Young missed driving layup  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
7:50   Akwasi Yeboah missed dunk  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
7:37 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 44-61
7:09 +2 Myles Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Paul Mulcahy 46-61
6:48   Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson  
6:32 +2 Paul Mulcahy made driving layup 48-61
6:19   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
6:19 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 48-62
6:19 +1 Duane Washington Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-63
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Shaq Carter, stolen by CJ Walker  
5:55   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Jacob Young  
5:55   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
5:44 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 51-63
5:44   30-second timeout called  
5:19   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
4:55 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 53-63
4:25   Kaleb Wesson missed driving layup  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
3:48 +2 Kaleb Wesson made hook shot 53-65
3:18 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot 56-65
2:48   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
2:48   Commercial timeout called  
2:48 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 56-66
2:48 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-67
2:28 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 58-67
2:16   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker  
2:10 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 61-67
2:10   30-second timeout called  
1:57   Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
1:34   Paul Mulcahy missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
1:17   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
47.0   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
37.0   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
36.0   Jacob Young missed 1st of 3 free throws  
36.0 +1 Jacob Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 62-67
36.0 +1 Jacob Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 63-67
35.0   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
35.0 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 63-68
35.0 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-69
28.0 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 66-69
28.0   30-second timeout called  
28.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
21.0 +1 Andre Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 66-70
21.0   Andre Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker