South Carolina pulls away early, beats reeling Georgia 75-59

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) South Carolina credits its defense for its growing collection of double-digit Southeastern Conference wins.

Against Georgia, that defense was overwhelming.

AJ Lawson scored 20 points and South Carolina held Georgia to one field goal for the first 14 minutes to earn a runaway 75-59 win over the struggling Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

South Carolina (15-9, 7-4 SEC) earned its seventh straight win in the series, including its fourth straight in Athens.

It was South Carolina's third straight win in which it held its opponent under 60 points.

''We feel good right now on defense because we all help each other,'' Lawson said. ''If one person gets beat he gets help on the back side.''

South Carolina had 10 steals, including three by Lawson.

The Gamecocks, who have won five of their last six games, had four players score in double figures. Freshman Jermaine Couisnard had 14 points.

South Carolina led 27-5 before the Bulldogs' second field goal with less than six minutes remaining in the first half.

''They just outplayed us in every aspect of the game,'' said Anthony Edwards, who led Georgia with 16 points. ''Every aspect of the game. That's all I can say.''

Georgia (12-12, 2-9) is 13th in the 14-team SEC and has lost seven of its last eight games, including three straight.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin said the dominant start against Georgia was a carryover from a 75-54 home victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

''Obviously the way we started the game defensively was kind of piggybacking the way we played the last game defensively,'' Martin said.

Of the Gamecocks' seven conference wins, five have come by double figures. Their only SEC wins by fewer than 10 points were against Kentucky and Arkansas.

''We've played good ball for a while,'' Martin said, adding his team took consecutive road wins at Clemson and Virginia in late December.

One game after the Bulldogs topped 100 points in a 105-102 overtime loss to Alabama, they suffered their lowest scoring first half of the season. South Carolina led 38-20 at halftime, thanks to the Bulldogs' turnovers and poor shooting.

The 59 points matched Georgia's low for the season in lopsided losses to Mississippi State and Arizona State.

Rayshaun Hammonds finally gave Georgia its first field goal with 12:50 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs then suffered another seven-minute field-goal drought before Tye Fagan's basket with 5:40 remaining in the half.

South Carolina stretched its lead to 23 points, 49-26, on a three-point play by Couisnard early in the second half.

Georgia built some offensive momentum midway through the half. Donnell Gresham's four-point play cut the Gamecocks' lead to 55-41. Couisnard answered with a quick 3-pointer and South Carolina pushed the lead back over 20 points.

THE BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, who had four players score in double figures, were dominant in almost every category when winning their second straight game since losing starting F Justin Minaya to a left thumb injury. South Carolina outrebounded Georgia 45-33, including nine by Alanzo Frink, and outscored the Bulldogs 40-22 in points in the paint.

Georgia: Coach Tom Crean identified his team's poor on-ball defense as a glaring weakness following the high-scoring loss to Alabama. This loss to the Gamecocks showed there are other glaring deficiencies, including on offense where 19 turnovers were a near-constant problem. South Carolina took a lopsided 25-4 advantage in points off turnovers. The Bulldogs' previous low for first-half points was 24 against both Texas A&M and Auburn.

POOR SHOOTING

Edwards, the nation's top-scoring freshman with his average of 19.7 points per game, missed each of his seven 3-pointers. Edwards wasn't the only Georgia player to struggle with outside shots. Georgia made only 3 of 24 3s.

LET'S TALK ABOUT FOOTBALL

Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman gave Georgia fans a rare reason to cheer when he was introduced during a timeout and recognized for his role on the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship team. Georgia officials again appealed to football fans when coach Kirby Smart's six signees who enrolled in school early were introduced during another break.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns home to play Tennessee on Saturday night.

Georgia will try for its second win over Texas A&M this month when it visits the Aggies on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 38
UGA Bulldogs 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia  
19:48   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
19:44   Toumani Camara missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
19:24   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Toumani Camara  
19:08   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:59 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 2-0
18:41   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
18:25   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
18:08   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
18:02   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:55 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk 4-0
17:31   Traveling violation turnover on Toumani Camara  
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Toumani Camara  
17:03   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by AJ Lawson  
16:41   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
16:35 +2 AJ Lawson made dunk, assist by Maik Kotsar 6-0
16:13   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
16:13 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
16:13 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
16:02   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
15:54 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Alanzo Frink 8-2
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Traveling violation turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
15:11   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
15:10 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 3 free throws 9-2
15:10   AJ Lawson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:10 +1 AJ Lawson made 3rd of 3 free throws 10-2
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
14:53   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:55   Maik Kotsar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:55 +1 Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-2
14:47   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
14:31   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:20   30-second timeout called  
14:11   Offensive foul on Toumani Camara  
14:11   Turnover on Toumani Camara  
13:56 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made jump shot 13-2
13:45   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Tyree Crump  
13:29   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
13:23   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
13:18   Jalyn McCreary missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
13:02   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
12:48 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Mike Peake 13-4
12:48   Shooting foul on Trae Hannibal  
12:50   Rayshaun Hammonds missed free throw  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
12:30   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:19   Offensive foul on Anthony Edwards  
12:19   Turnover on Anthony Edwards  
12:04 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Moss 16-4
11:52   Mike Peake missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Out of bounds turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
11:00   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
10:47   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
10:38   Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
10:30   Jair Bolden missed tip-in  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
10:32   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
10:27   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara  
10:09 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup 18-4
9:52   Shooting foul on TJ Moss  
9:52   Sahvir Wheeler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:52 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-5
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Jalyn McCreary  
9:24   Tye Fagan missed layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
9:20   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney Howard  
9:06   Traveling violation turnover on Keyshawn Bryant  
8:57   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
8:55   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
8:49 +2 AJ Lawson made layup 20-5
8:48   30-second timeout called  
8:19   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
8:09 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 22-5
7:39   Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary  
7:37   Defensive rebound by TJ Moss  
7:24   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
7:07   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 25-5
6:26   Toumani Camara missed dunk  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
6:17   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
6:06 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Wildens Leveque 27-5
5:40 +2 Tye Fagan made jump shot 27-7
5:27   Wildens Leveque missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
5:17 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 27-9
5:01   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
4:50   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by AJ Lawson  
4:42   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
4:37   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
4:26   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
4:26 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 27-10
4:26 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-11
4:09 +2 Trae Hannibal made dunk 29-11
3:57   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 29-12
3:57 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-13
3:37   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Jordan Harris  
3:32 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 29-15
3:13   Trae Hannibal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Jalyn McCreary  
3:00 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 31-15
2:46 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 31-17
2:29   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
2:22 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 33-17
2:07   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
1:54   Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Edwards  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
1:47   Personal foul on Trae Hannibal  
1:49 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-18
1:49   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
1:31 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalyn McCreary 36-18
1:17   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
1:03   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
59.0 +2 Jalyn McCreary made dunk 38-18
38.0 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 38-20
22.0   Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Jordan Harris  
3.0   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 37
UGA Bulldogs 39

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 38-22
19:32   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:03   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
18:52 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 40-22
18:25 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 40-24
18:05 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 42-24
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Alanzo Frink  
17:54 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Alanzo Frink 44-24
17:40   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
17:40 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 44-25
17:40 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-26
17:23   Maik Kotsar missed layup, blocked by Rodney Howard  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:14   Offensive foul on Rodney Howard  
17:14   Turnover on Rodney Howard  
16:55 +2 AJ Lawson made layup 46-26
16:23   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
16:16 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 48-26
16:16   Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
16:16 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made free throw 49-26
16:05   Tye Fagan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
15:52   Trae Hannibal missed layup, blocked by Rodney Howard  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
15:43 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 49-28
15:31   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
15:23 +2 Rodney Howard made dunk, assist by Mike Peake 49-30
15:03   Personal foul on Rodney Howard  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
15:00   Shooting foul on Tye Fagan  
15:00 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 50-30
15:00 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-30
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Tye Fagan, stolen by AJ Lawson  
14:34   AJ Lawson missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
14:27   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
14:34   Shooting foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
14:34   Alanzo Frink missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:34 +1 Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-30
14:12 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 52-32
13:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jalyn McCreary  
13:40   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
13:30   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
13:26   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
13:19   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris  
12:59   Trae Hannibal missed layup, blocked by Rodney Howard  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
12:53 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Rodney Howard 52-34
12:54   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
12:54   Rayshaun Hammonds missed free throw  
12:54   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
12:37   Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
12:29   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
12:21 +2 Jordan Harris made layup, assist by Tyree Crump 52-36
12:01 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 55-36
11:42   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 55-37
11:42   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
11:24 +3 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 55-40
11:24   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
11:24 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw 55-41
11:10 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 58-41
10:52   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
10:42   Personal foul on Tyree Crump  
10:42 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-41
10:42 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-41
10:11 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 60-43
10:12   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
10:12 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw 60-44
9:59 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 63-44
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard  
9:23   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
9:14 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 65-44
8:53   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
8:45   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
8:32   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
8:32 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 65-45
8:32