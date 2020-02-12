|
20:00
Jumpball received by Tulane
19:42
+3
Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot
0-3
19:14
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:12
Offensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
18:50
Jake Forrester missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang
18:48
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
18:40
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:40
Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
18:40
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
18:38
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
18:22
+2
Christion Thompson made jump shot
0-5
18:06
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
18:06
Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:06
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
18:06
Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:06
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
17:48
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:46
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
17:40
+2
Justyn Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
2-5
17:27
Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
17:14
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
17:12
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
17:04
Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Kevin Zhang
16:51
K.J. Lawson missed layup
16:49
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
16:34
+3
Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
5-5
16:02
Christion Thompson missed jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
15:55
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
15:55
Commercial timeout called
15:55
+1
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
6-5
15:55
Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:55
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
15:33
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
6-7
15:01
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:59
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
14:52
Jordan Walker missed layup
14:50
Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
14:41
Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
14:39
Defensive rebound by Tulane
14:39
Personal foul on Damion Moore
14:18
Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
14:18
+1
K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
6-8
14:18
+1
K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-9
14:00
Alani Moore II missed jump shot
13:58
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
13:43
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
13:43
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
13:40
Christion Thompson missed layup
13:41
Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
13:35
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
13:35
Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
13:35
Out of bounds turnover on K.J. Lawson
13:23
+2
Justyn Hamilton made layup, assist by Alani Moore II
8-9
13:10
Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis
13:00
+2
Nic Thomas made jump shot
8-11
12:40
Shooting foul on Nic Thomas
12:40
Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:40
+1
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-11
12:26
+2
Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Christion Thompson
9-13
11:59
Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:57
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
11:51
Nic Thomas missed jump shot
11:49
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
11:29
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:27
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
11:27
Personal foul on Damion Moore
11:27
Commercial timeout called
11:09
+3
Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
9-16
10:44
Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
10:42
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
10:25
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Quinton Rose
10:19
+2
Monty Scott made layup, assist by Quinton Rose
11-16
9:57
R.J. McGee missed jump shot, blocked by Justyn Hamilton
9:55
Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
9:47
Shooting foul on R.J. McGee
9:47
+1
Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws
12-16
9:47
Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:47
Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
9:35
+2
Christion Thompson made jump shot
12-18
9:08
Jake Forrester missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days
9:06
Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee
8:53
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
12-20
8:26
Shooting foul on R.J. McGee
8:26
+1
Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
13-20
8:26
+1
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-20
8:11
+2
Christion Thompson made jump shot
14-22
7:56
Jake Forrester missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang
7:54
Defensive rebound by Tulane
7:54
Commercial timeout called
7:40
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:38
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
7:38
Personal foul on Nobal Days
7:25
Quinton Rose missed layup
7:23
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
7:19
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
14-24
7:19
Shooting foul on Josh Pierre-Louis
7:19
+1
Christion Thompson made free throw
14-25
7:08
Lost ball turnover on Justyn Hamilton, stolen by Jordan Walker
6:52
Christion Thompson missed layup
6:50
Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
6:40
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:38
Offensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
6:33
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:31
Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
6:26
+2
Quinton Rose made layup
16-25
6:16
Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot
6:14
Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
5:59
Justyn Hamilton missed layup
5:57
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
5:51
K.J. Lawson missed jump shot
5:49
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
5:44
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis
5:30
Teshaun Hightower missed layup
5:28
Offensive rebound by Nobal Days
5:20
+2
Nobal Days made tip-in
16-27
5:10
+2
Jake Forrester made jump shot
18-27
4:42
Nobal Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:40
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
4:31
+2
Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose
20-27
4:15
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
4:06
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:04
Defensive rebound by Tulane
4:04
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
4:04
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
20-28
4:04
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-29
3:48
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
3:48
Commercial timeout called
3:48
+1
Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws
21-29
3:48
Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:48
Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee
3:27
+3
Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
21-32
3:06
+2
Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
23-32
2:50
R.J. McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:48
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
2:19
Monty Scott missed layup
2:17
Offensive rebound by Monty Scott
2:13
+2
Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Monty Scott
25-32
1:54
+2
Teshaun Hightower made layup
25-34
1:38
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:36
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
1:27
Shooting foul on Jake Forrester
1:27
Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:27
+1
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-35
1:02
Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot
1:00
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
53.0
K.J. Lawson missed layup
51.0
Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
46.0
+3
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott
28-35
32.0
Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson
3.0
Damion Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days
1.0
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
0.0
End of period
