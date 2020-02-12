TEMPLE
TULANE

No Text

Rose, Scott spark Temple in come-from-behind win over Tulane

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Quinton Rose scored six straight points in the final 1:23, lifting Temple into the lead for an eventual 72-68 comeback win over Tulane on Wednesday night.

Rose finished with 23 points, Monty Scott added 16 for Temple (13-11, 5-7 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak.

Rose and Scott combined to score Temple's last 10 points as the Owls, who trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. Rose stripped the ball from Tulane's Teshaun Hightower at the top of the circle and raced downcourt for a one-on-none dunk that tied the game 66-66, then followed with four straight free throws. Scott added two more from the line with one second left.

Jake Forrester added 10 points. Alani Moore II had eight points with six assists. Nate Pierre-Louis tied a career high with 14 rebounds plus 7 points.

Hightower had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Green Wave (10-14, 2-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Christion Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds. Nic Thomas had 10 points.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Green Wave with the win. Tulane defeated Temple 65-51 on Jan. 11.

Temple takes on No. 15 Villanova at home on Sunday. Tulane plays Wichita State on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 28
TULANE Green Wave 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:42 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
19:14   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
18:50   Jake Forrester missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
18:40   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
18:40   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
18:22 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 0-5
18:06   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
18:06   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
18:06   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
17:48   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:40 +2 Justyn Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 2-5
17:27   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:14   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
16:51   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:34 +3 Nate Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 5-5
16:02   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:55   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 6-5
15:55   Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:55   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
15:33 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 6-7
15:01   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
14:52   Jordan Walker missed layup  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
14:41   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
14:39   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
14:18   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
14:18 +1 K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
14:18 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
14:00   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:43   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
13:40   Christion Thompson missed layup  
13:41   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:35   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:35   Out of bounds turnover on K.J. Lawson  
13:23 +2 Justyn Hamilton made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 8-9
13:10   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
13:00 +2 Nic Thomas made jump shot 8-11
12:40   Shooting foul on Nic Thomas  
12:40   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:40 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
12:26 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Christion Thompson 9-13
11:59   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
11:51   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
11:29   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
11:27   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:09 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 9-16
10:44   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Quinton Rose  
10:19 +2 Monty Scott made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 11-16
9:57   R.J. McGee missed jump shot, blocked by Justyn Hamilton  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
9:47   Shooting foul on R.J. McGee  
9:47 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
9:47   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
9:35 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 12-18
9:08   Jake Forrester missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days  
9:06   Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee  
8:53 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 12-20
8:26   Shooting foul on R.J. McGee  
8:26 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 13-20
8:26 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-20
8:11 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 14-22
7:56   Jake Forrester missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
7:38   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
7:25   Quinton Rose missed layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
7:19 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 14-24
7:19   Shooting foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
7:19 +1 Christion Thompson made free throw 14-25
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Justyn Hamilton, stolen by Jordan Walker  
6:52   Christion Thompson missed layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
6:40   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
6:33   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
6:26 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 16-25
6:16   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
5:59   Justyn Hamilton missed layup  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
5:51   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
5:44   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis  
5:30   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
5:20 +2 Nobal Days made tip-in 16-27
5:10 +2 Jake Forrester made jump shot 18-27
4:42   Nobal Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
4:31 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 20-27
4:15   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
4:06   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
4:04   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
4:04 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
4:04 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
3:48   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
3:48   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:48   Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee  
3:27 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 21-32
3:06 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 23-32
2:50   R.J. McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
2:19   Monty Scott missed layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Monty Scott  
2:13 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Monty Scott 25-32
1:54 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 25-34
1:38   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
1:27   Shooting foul on Jake Forrester  
1:27   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:27 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
1:02   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
53.0   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
46.0 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 28-35
32.0   Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson  
3.0   Damion Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days  
1.0   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 44
TULANE Green Wave 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk, assist by Alani Moore II 30-35
19:34   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
19:11   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
19:06   Monty Scott missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
18:51   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
18:49   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
18:44   Jordan Walker missed layup  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
18:31   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
18:21 +2 Alani Moore II made layup 32-35
18:17 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 32-38
17:59 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 34-38
17:38 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup, assist by Jordan Walker 34-40
17:25   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Christion Thompson  
17:14 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Christion Thompson 34-42
16:58 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 36-42
16:43 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 36-45
16:11 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 38-45
15:56   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Temple  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
15:10   Christion Thompson missed layup  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Temple  
15:08   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
14:49 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 38-47
14:49   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
14:49 +1 Teshaun Hightower made free throw 38-48
14:39   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
14:32 +2 Justyn Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 40-48
14:17   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
14:12 +2 Christion Thompson made layup, assist by Teshaun Hightower 40-50
13:56   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
13:56 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
13:56 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
13:43   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
13:19   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
13:06   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
12:55   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
12:48 +2 Nic Thomas made layup 42-52
12:28   Quinton Rose missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
12:13 +2 Teshaun Hightower made jump shot 42-54
11:48   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
11:33   Shooting foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-55
11:33   Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:12 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 45-55
10:59   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
10:44 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 47-55
10:25 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 47-58
10:07   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
10:02   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
9:57   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
9:57   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:57 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
9:57 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
9:49   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
9:28   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:04   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
9:04   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
9:04 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 49-58
9:04 +1 Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
8:50   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
8:33   Offensive foul on Monty Scott  
8:33   Turnover on Monty Scott  
8:15 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 50-60
8:03 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 53-60
7:52 +2 Teshaun Hightower made jump shot 53-62
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Justyn Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
7:14   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
7:14 +1 K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
7:14 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-64
7:03   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson