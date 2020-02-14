ARIZ
Nnaji scores 21, helps sluggish Arizona beat Cal 68-52

  AP
  Feb 14, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and five rebounds, and Arizona overcame a sluggish game offensively to beat California 68-52 on Thursday night.

Dylan Smith added 14 points and Nico Mannion had 10 points and five assists to help the Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 Pac-12) bounce back from a home loss to UCLA that knocked Arizona out of the Top 25.

Matt Bradley had 19 points and eight rebounds for California (10-4, 4-7). The Golden Bears have lost three straight and four of six.

Nnaji dominated on a night when Arizona's offense sputtered. The Wildcats committed only 10 turnovers but most were unforced errors. Mannion twice threw the ball into the stands.

Arizona also struggled beyond the arc where it was 3 of 13 until Smith made back-to-back shots and Max Hazzard added a third. That capped a 15-4 run that put Arizona ahead 62-43.

The Wildcats led comfortably most of the first half then got a big defensive play before halftime when Jemarl Baker Jr. blocked Paris Austin's 3-point try.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: At times, it looked like the Wildcats were still suffering a hangover from Saturday's stinging loss to the Bruins but they got themselves together enough to pull away late. That made it eight straight over California. The 27 points in the first half were the third-fewest scored by Arizona this season.

California: The Bears had a six-minute scoreless stretch in the first half and a four-minute drought in the second. That was too much to overcome for a team still struggling to find a secondary scorer to complement Bradley. Cal showed more patience offensively but couldn't get enough of their shots to fall.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Play at Stanford on Saturday.

California: Host to Arizona State on Sunday.

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 27
CAL Golden Bears 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:40   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
19:40 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:40 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:23 +2 Matt Bradley made driving layup 2-2
19:06 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 5-2
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
18:26   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:07   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
17:56   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
17:27 +3 Paris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South 5-5
17:03 +2 Josh Green made jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 7-5
16:27   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
16:10   Josh Green missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
15:59   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:49   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:25 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 7-8
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:42   Offensive foul on D.J. Thorpe  
14:42   Turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
14:21   Zeke Nnaji missed turnaround jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
13:59   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
13:54   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
13:54 +1 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
13:54   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:31   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
13:23   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by California  
13:12   Personal foul on Josh Green  
12:58   Andre Kelly missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
12:32   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
12:32   Josh Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:32 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
12:01   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
11:39 +2 Ira Lee made layup 11-8
11:22   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
11:04   Ira Lee missed hook shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:55 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 13-8
10:27   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
10:17 +2 Nico Mannion made driving layup 15-8
9:51   Matt Bradley missed layup  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
9:42   Lost ball turnover on Lars Thiemann, stolen by Josh Green  
9:34   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by California  
9:32   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
9:16 +2 Kareem South made driving layup 15-10
8:50 +2 Stone Gettings made hook shot 17-10
8:24   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
8:24   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
7:47 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 17-13
7:23   Zeke Nnaji missed fade-away jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:17   Matt Bradley missed layup, blocked by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
7:06 +2 Nico Mannion made floating jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 19-13
6:49   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
6:42   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
6:31   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
6:04   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
6:04   Commercial timeout called  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Ira Lee  
5:42   Kareem South missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Andre Kelly  
5:23   Paris Austin missed floating jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
5:19   Offensive foul on Max Hazzard  
5:19   Turnover on Max Hazzard  
5:03   Shooting foul on Chase Jeter  
5:03   D.J. Thorpe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:03 +1 D.J. Thorpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
4:42   Chase Jeter missed layup  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
4:32   Lost ball turnover on Kuany Kuany, stolen by Ira Lee  
4:32 +2 Ira Lee made layup 21-14
4:20   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
4:10 +2 Chase Jeter made hook shot, assist by Nico Mannion 23-14
3:44   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Chase Jeter  
3:34   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
3:12   Personal foul on Chase Jeter  
2:55 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 23-16
2:35 +2 Zeke Nnaji made turnaround jump shot, assist by Josh Green 25-16
2:16   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
1:44 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 25-18
1:18   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
1:00 +2 Kareem South made floating jump shot 25-20
53.0   30-second timeout called  
40.0 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 27-20
6.0   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 41
CAL Golden Bears 32

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
19:32 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
19:32   Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
19:16   Personal foul on Lars Thiemann  
19:10 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 30-21
18:55 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 30-24
18:39   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
18:35   Personal foul on Josh Green  
18:08   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:40 +2 Dylan Smith made driving layup 32-24
17:40   Shooting foul on Kareem South  
17:40   Dylan Smith missed free throw  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
17:20   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:07   Zeke Nnaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
16:43 +2 Andre Kelly made floating jump shot 32-26
16:30   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Kareem South  
16:24   Kareem South missed layup  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
16:18   Matt Bradley missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
16:18   Shooting foul on Kareem South  
16:18   Josh Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:02 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 33-28
16:18 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
16:02 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 33-28
15:41   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
15:08 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 33-30
14:42   Traveling violation turnover on Ira Lee  
14:29   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:15   Zeke Nnaji missed reverse layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
13:58 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 33-32
13:52   Commercial timeout called  
13:35 +2 Zeke Nnaji made driving layup 35-32
13:52   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
13:52   Zeke Nnaji missed free throw  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
13:12 +2 Zeke Nnaji made fade-away jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 37-32
12:49   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
12:41   Personal foul on Kareem South  
12:38   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:25   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
12:16   Offensive foul on Lars Thiemann  
12:16   Turnover on Lars Thiemann  
12:00   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:52 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 40-32
11:46   30-second timeout called  
11:38   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
11:38   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith  
11:16   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
11:14   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
11:11   Kareem South missed floating jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
11:08   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
11:08   D.J. Thorpe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:08   D.J. Thorpe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
11:00   Josh Green missed driving layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
10:58 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk 42-32
10:58   Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe  
10:58 +1 Zeke Nnaji made free throw 43-32
10:48   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
10:48   D.J. Thorpe missed free throw  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
10:37   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by California  
10:35   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
10:35   D.J. Thorpe missed free throw  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
10:17   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
10:17 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 44-32
10:17 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-32
10:00 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 45-35
9:43   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
9:43   Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:43 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
9:23   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
9:10   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
9:10 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 47-35
9:10   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Defensive rebound by California  
9:09   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
9:09 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 47-36
9:09 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-37
8:53   Stone Gettings missed hook shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
8:37 +2 Grant Anticevich made driving layup 47-39
8:17 +2 Nico Mannion made floating jump shot 49-39
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Nico Mannion  
7:49   Josh Green missed driving layup  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
7:48 +2 Stone Gettings made dunk 51-39
7:38   Lars Thiemann missed hook shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
7:36   Offensive rebound by California  
7:34   Matt Bradley missed reverse layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
7:28   Kareem South missed floating jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
7:27   Offensive rebound by California  
7:19   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
6:59 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 53-39
6:44   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
6:22   Offensive foul on Dylan Smith  
6:22   Turnover on Dylan Smith  
6:08 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 53-41
5:46   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by California  
5:25 +2 Matt Bradley made floating jump shot 53-43
4:59 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 56-43
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Stone Gettings  
4:37 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 59-43
4:21   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
4:23   Kareem South missed driving layup  
4:05 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 62-43
3:46 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 62-45
3:27   Nico Mannion missed driving layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
3:20   Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Nico Mannion  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
2:53   Stone Gettings missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
2:41   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
