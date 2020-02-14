|
19:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nico Mannion
|
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-21
|
19:32
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lars Thiemann
|
|
19:10
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion
|
30-21
|
18:55
|
|
+3
|
Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin
|
30-24
|
18:39
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kareem South
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Green
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Smith made driving layup
|
32-24
|
17:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kareem South
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Dylan Smith missed free throw
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kareem South
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made floating jump shot
|
32-26
|
16:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Kareem South
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Kareem South missed layup
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed layup
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kareem South
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Josh Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Matt Bradley
|
33-28
|
16:18
|
|
+1
|
Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-26
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Matt Bradley
|
33-28
|
15:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grant Anticevich
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Brown
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Matt Bradley
|
33-30
|
14:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ira Lee
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed reverse layup
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown
|
33-32
|
13:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made driving layup
|
35-32
|
13:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed free throw
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made fade-away jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith
|
37-32
|
12:49
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kareem South
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Stone Gettings
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lars Thiemann
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Lars Thiemann
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
11:52
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
40-32
|
11:46
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dylan Smith
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dylan Smith
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Kareem South missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Stone Gettings
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Josh Green missed driving layup
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made dunk
|
42-32
|
10:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Thorpe
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made free throw
|
43-32
|
10:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe missed free throw
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by California
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe missed free throw
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe
|
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-32
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-32
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot
|
45-35
|
9:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:43
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-35
|
9:23
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grant Anticevich
|
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-35
|
9:10
|
|
|
Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by California
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ira Lee
|
|
9:09
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-36
|
9:09
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-37
|
8:53
|
|
|
Stone Gettings missed hook shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich made driving layup
|
47-39
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Nico Mannion made floating jump shot
|
49-39
|
7:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Grant Anticevich, stolen by Nico Mannion
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Josh Green missed driving layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Stone Gettings made dunk
|
51-39
|
7:38
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann missed hook shot, blocked by Christian Koloko
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann missed hook shot, blocked by Christian Koloko
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by California
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed reverse layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Kareem South missed floating jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by California
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|
53-39
|
6:44
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Thorpe
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dylan Smith
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Dylan Smith
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made hook shot
|
53-41
|
5:46
|
|
|
Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by California
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley made floating jump shot
|
53-43
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji
|
56-43
|
4:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Stone Gettings
|
|
4:37
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings
|
59-43
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Kareem South missed driving layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings
|
62-43
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley made jump shot
|
62-45
|
3:27
|
|
|
Nico Mannion missed driving layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Nico Mannion
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Stone Gettings missed layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed driving layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
2:35
|
|
+2