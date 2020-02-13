MEMP
CINCY

No Text

Cincinnati rallies, beats Memphis 92-86 in overtime

  • Feb 13, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Tre Scott had 25 points and 19 rebounds, Jarron Cumberland scored eight of his 15 in overtime and Cincinnati rallied to beat Memphis 92-86 on Thursday night.

After a Memphis free throw to start overtime, the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play on Cumberland's only field goal, which came on the fifth foul for Precious Achiuwa. The Tigers didn't get closer than five thereafter with Cumberland making five free throws in the final 35 seconds.

Memphis had a 10-point lead with six minutes left in regulation but the Bearcats rallied to tie the game twice in the last minute, the final time with 10.5 seconds left after Cumberland grabbed an offensive rebound and Scott was fouled, making both free throws. Memphis' Alex Lomax had his layup blocked from behind by Mika Adams-Woods to send the game into overtime.

Scott tied his career high in points and set a personal best with his 19 boards. Cumberland finished 1 of 7 from the field but made 13 of 15 free throws and had nine assists. Adams-Woods scored 14 points, Keith Williams 11 and Jaevin Cumberland, Jarron's cousin, added 10 for the Bearcats (16-8, 9-3 American Athletic Conference), who have won six of their last seven games and stayed on the heels of first-place Houston (10-2).

Achiuwa scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds. Boogie Ellis added 19 points, Lester Quinones 18 and Tyler Harris 11 for the Tigers, who beat Cincinnati 60-49 on Jan. 16.

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 73
CINCY Bearcats 73

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:53   Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods  
19:26   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
19:20 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 31-27
19:09   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
19:09 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
19:09 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-29
18:47   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
18:39   Keith Williams missed layup  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:33   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:27   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
18:27 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 32-29
18:27 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
18:14   Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:11   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
18:11 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
18:11 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-31
18:02   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
17:52   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:43   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:40 +2 Tre Scott made dunk 33-33
17:21 +2 Isaiah Maurice made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 35-33
17:13   Zach Harvey missed layup, blocked by Damion Baugh  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:07   Shooting foul on Tre Scott  
17:07 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
17:07 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-33
16:52 +3 Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 37-36
16:31 +2 Boogie Ellis made layup 39-36
16:22 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey 39-39
15:55   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 40-39
15:55 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
15:40 +2 Tre Scott made jump shot 41-41
15:19   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:12 +2 Zach Harvey made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 41-43
15:02   Boogie Ellis missed layup  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
15:01   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
14:44   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
14:44 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
14:44   Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:26 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 44-44
14:08   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
14:01   Jaevin Cumberland missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
13:49   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
13:46   Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
13:46 +1 Isaiah Maurice made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
13:46   Isaiah Maurice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Davenport  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Damion Baugh  
13:07 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones 47-44
12:58 +2 Jeremiah Davenport made jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey 47-46
12:34   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Davenport  
12:34   Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:34 +1 Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-46
12:08   Jeremiah Davenport missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
11:38 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 50-46
11:23   Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Maurice, stolen by Jeremiah Davenport  
11:20 +2 Jeremiah Davenport made layup 50-48
11:20   Personal foul on Isaiah Maurice  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Jeremiah Davenport missed free throw  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
10:50   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
10:16 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 52-48
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Davenport, stolen by Alex Lomax  
9:52 +2 Alex Lomax made layup 54-48
9:29 +2 Keith Williams made layup 54-50
9:02   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
8:51 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot 56-50
8:41   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
8:29   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
8:19   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
8:13 +2 Tyler Harris made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 58-50
8:02   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
8:02 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 58-51
8:02   Keith Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:55   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +2 Alex Lomax made jump shot 60-51
6:44 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 60-54
6:13 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 63-54
6:11   Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland  
6:11 +1 Lester Quinones made free throw 64-54
6:00   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
6:00 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 64-55
6:00   Jaevin Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
5:43   Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland  
5:43   Lester Quinones missed free throw  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
5:33 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 64-58
5:32   30-second timeout called  
5:32   Commercial timeout called  
5:04 +2 Boogie Ellis made dunk, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 66-58
4:45 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 66-61
4:24   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
4:18 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 68-61
4:11   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
4:04   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
3:43   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
3:36   Shooting foul on Lester Quinones  
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 68-62
3:36 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-63
3:11   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
3:00   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
3:00   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:00 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-64
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods  
2:40 +2 Keith Williams made dunk, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 68-66
2:33 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 70-66
2:31   Shooting foul on Alex Lomax  
2:31 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 70-67
2:31 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-68
2:04   Malcolm Dandridge missed layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
1:57   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
1:56   Shooting foul on Boogie Ellis  
1:56   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:56 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-69
1:55   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
1:55   Alex Lomax missed free throw  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
1:48   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
1:45   30-second timeout called  
1:25   Alex Lomax missed layup  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
1:23   Shooting foul on Tre Scott  
1:23   Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:23 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-69
1:14   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
1:02   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
53.0   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
51.0 +2 Keith Williams made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 71-71
40.0 +2 Alex Lomax made jump shot 73-71
30.0   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
10.0   Shooting foul on Alex Lomax  
10.0 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 73-72
10.0 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-73
10.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Alex Lomax missed layup, blocked by Mika Adams-Woods  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  

1st Half
MEMP Tigers -44
CINCY Bearcats -46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:45   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
19:39   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
19:35   Offensive foul on Keith Williams  
19:35   Turnover on Keith Williams  
19:17   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
19:12   Offensive foul on Jarron Cumberland  
19:12   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
18:47   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:36   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
18:22 +2 Tre Scott made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 0-2
18:01 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 2-2
17:53   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:22   Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland  
17:17 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 4-2
16:51   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
16:36   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Keith Williams  
16:19   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
16:10   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:55   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:33   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:15 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Williams 4-5
14:50   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
14:48   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
14:48 +1 Lance Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
14:48 +1 Lance Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
14:30   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
14:17   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
14:13 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Chris Vogt 6-7
13:52 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 8-7
13:52   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
13:52 +1 Lester Quinones made free throw 9-7
13:37   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
13:13   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
13:02 +3 Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot 9-10
12:40   Traveling violation turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
12:25 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 9-13
12:05   Offensive foul on Alex Lomax  
12:05   Turnover on Alex Lomax  
11:54   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot, blocked by Lance Thomas  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
11:16   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
10:49   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Zach Harvey  
10:32   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
10:24   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
10:13 +2 Boogie Ellis made layup 11-13
10:07 +2 Zach Harvey made layup, assist by Chris McNeal 11-15
10:07   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
10:07   Zach Harvey missed free throw  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
9:40   Shooting foul on Zach Harvey  
9:40   Tyler Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:40 +1 Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
9:22   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
9:22   Mamoudou Diarra missed free throw  
9:22  