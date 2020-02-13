|
End of period
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Jarron Cumberland
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh made layup
|
31-27
|
19:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
19:09
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-28
|
19:09
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-29
|
18:47
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed layup
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Williams
|
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-29
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-29
|
18:14
|
|
|
Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-30
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-31
|
18:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made dunk
|
33-33
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Maurice made layup, assist by Damion Baugh
|
35-33
|
17:13
|
|
|
Zach Harvey missed layup, blocked by Damion Baugh
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Scott
|
|
17:07
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-33
|
17:07
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-33
|
16:52
|
|
+3
|
Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
37-36
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made layup
|
39-36
|
16:22
|
|
+3
|
Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey
|
39-39
|
15:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Vogt
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:55
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-39
|
15:55
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-39
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made jump shot
|
41-41
|
15:19
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Zach Harvey made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
41-43
|
15:02
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed layup
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
14:44
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-44
|
14:44
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
|
44-44
|
14:08
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland
|
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Maurice made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-44
|
13:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Davenport
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Damion Baugh
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones
|
47-44
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport made jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey
|
47-46
|
12:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Davenport
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-46
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Alex Lomax
|
50-46
|
11:23
|
|
|
Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Maurice, stolen by Jeremiah Davenport
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport made layup
|
50-48
|
11:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Maurice
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport missed free throw
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|
52-48
|
9:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Davenport, stolen by Alex Lomax
|
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax made layup
|
54-48
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams made layup
|
54-50
|
9:02
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made jump shot
|
56-50
|
8:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
58-50
|
8:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
58-51
|
8:02
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Scott
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax made jump shot
|
60-51
|
6:44
|
|
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot
|
60-54
|
6:13
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|
63-54
|
6:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland
|
|
6:11
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made free throw
|
64-54
|
6:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-55
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed free throw
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
5:33
|
|
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
64-58
|
5:32
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made dunk, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|
66-58
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
|
66-61
|
4:24
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made layup
|
68-61
|
4:11
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods missed layup
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-62
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
68-63
|
3:11
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
68-64
|
2:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams made dunk, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
|
68-66
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax
|
70-66
|
2:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
70-67
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
70-68
|
2:04
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge missed layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
70-69
|
1:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed free throw
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed layup
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Scott
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:23
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
71-69
|
1:14
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods missed layup
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
51.0
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
71-71
|
40.0
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax made jump shot
|
73-71
|
30.0
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
10.0
|
|
+1
|
Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
73-72
|
10.0
|
|
+1
|
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
73-73
|
10.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed layup, blocked by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|