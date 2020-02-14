DAVID
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kellan Grady had 16 points to lead five Davidson players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled past Saint Bonaventure 93-64 on Friday night. Hyunjung Lee and Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom chipped in 13 points, and Luka Brajkovic had 11.

Kyle Lofton had 15 points for the Bonnies (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Justin Winston added 12 points. Osun Osunniyi had 10 points.

Davidson (13-11, 7-5) takes on Saint Joseph's on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Richmond at home next Saturday.

1st Half
DAVID Wildcats 47
STBON Bonnies 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:44 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 0-2
19:15   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
19:00   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:53   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
18:46 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 3-2
18:20   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
17:57   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
17:47   Luka Brajkovic missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:47 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 3-4
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
17:12   Osun Osunniyi missed layup, blocked by Mike Jones  
17:12   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
17:12 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 3-6
17:12   Shooting foul on Kellan Grady  
17:12 +1 Kyle Lofton made free throw 3-7
16:54 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 5-7
16:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jaren English  
16:12   Carter Collins missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
16:01 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 5-10
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
15:26   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:26 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 3 free throws 6-10
15:26   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:15   Jaren English missed jump shot, blocked by Bates Jones  
15:26 +1 Kellan Grady made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-10
15:15   Jaren English missed jump shot, blocked by Bates Jones  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:13   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
15:13 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
15:13 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
14:57 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 10-12
14:29 +2 Justin Winston made layup 10-14
14:18 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 13-14
13:51   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
13:40   Bates Jones missed layup  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
13:30 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 13-16
13:22 +2 Carter Collins made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 15-16
13:04   Offensive foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
13:04   Turnover on Amadi Ikpeze  
12:49 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 18-16
12:25   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:17   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed jump shot  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:15   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:15   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:55 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 19-18
12:15 +1 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
11:55 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 19-18
11:42 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 22-18
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:18 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 24-18
11:08   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
10:38   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   Luka Brajkovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27   Dominick Welch missed layup  
10:38 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
10:27   Dominick Welch missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
10:04   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
10:00 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup 27-18
9:40   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot, blocked by Carter Collins  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:28 +2 Luka Brajkovic made jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 29-18
9:10   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
8:53   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
8:30   Jumpball received by Davidson  
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
8:05 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 32-18
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Mike Jones  
7:40   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Mike Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 33-20
7:40 +1 Mike Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-18
7:22 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 33-20
7:13   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
7:09   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lofton  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
6:57   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
6:57   Hyunjung Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:36   Jaren English missed layup  
6:57 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-20
6:36   Jaren English missed layup  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
6:32 +2 Jaren English made layup 34-22
6:09 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 37-22
5:52   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
5:52   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29   Offensive foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:52 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-23
5:29   Offensive foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:29   Turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
5:15   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
4:45 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 39-23
4:33   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
4:19   Offensive foul on Luka Brajkovic  
4:19   Turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
4:01   Justin Winston missed layup  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
3:44 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 42-23
3:29   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
3:10   Luka Brajkovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
2:59   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
2:59   Commercial timeout called  
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Kellan Grady  
2:51 +2 Kellan Grady made dunk 44-23
2:36   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
2:17 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 46-23
1:51 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 46-26
1:27   Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
1:12 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 46-28
47.0   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
47.0 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 47-28
47.0   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
36.0   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
5.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Davidson  
1.0   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by David Kristensen  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Davidson  

2nd Half
DAVID Wildcats 46
STBON Bonnies 36

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Jaren English missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
19:12   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
18:54   Osun Osunniyi missed jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
18:48   Personal foul on Jaren English  
18:27 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 50-28
18:14   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
18:13   Justin Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:13 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-29
17:52   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:44   Dominick Welch missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
17:35   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
17:27 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 52-29
17:09   Shooting foul on Carter Collins  
17:09 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 52-30
17:09   Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:02   Kyle Lofton missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
16:54 +2 Dominick Welch made layup, assist by Jaren English 52-32
16:34   Traveling violation turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:15   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
16:15   Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:15   Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
15:45   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:32   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
15:19   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Carter Collins  
15:07   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
15:05   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
14:48   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
14:34   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
14:34   Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee  
14:34   Turnover on Hyunjung Lee  
14:26   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
14:03   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:52 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 52-34
13:33 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 55-34
13:20   Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
13:20 +1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 55-35
13:20 +1 Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-36
13:00 +2 David Kristensen made jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 57-36
12:42 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made jump shot 57-38
12:27   Jumpball received by Davidson  
12:24   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
12:22   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:06   David Kristensen missed layup  
12:04   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
11:58   David Kristensen missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
11:55   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 57-39
11:55   Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
11:31 +2 Luka Brajkovic made jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 59-39
11:11 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 59-41
10:47   Hyunjung Lee missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
10:40   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
10:24   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
10:24 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 61-41
10:14   Kyle Lofton missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
10:12   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
10:10   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:56   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
9:53 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 63-41
9:23   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:03 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup 65-41
8:54   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
8:54 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 65-42
8:54 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-43
8:32 +2 Luka Brajkovic made jump shot 67-43
8:02   Justin Winston missed layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
7:51   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:32 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 70-43
7:13   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
7:13   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
7:13   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed free throw  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
7:05 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 72-43
6:57 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 72-46
6:30   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
6:30   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
6:30 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 73-46
6:30 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-46
6:10 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 74-48
6:10   Shooting foul on Kellan Grady  
6:10   Amadi Ikpeze missed free throw  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
6:07 +2 Justin Winston made layup 74-50
5:43 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 77-50
5:16   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Jaren English