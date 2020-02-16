ARIZ
Nnaji scores 21, grabs 11 boards as Arizona beats Stanford

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Arizona coach Sean Miller kept talking about needing to find different ways to win games. The Wildcats found a way in Saturday’s 69-60 victory over Stanford.

Freshman Zeke Nnaji scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Arizona (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12) won its fifth in six games to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings.

“You have to be able to overcome a poor shooting night, foul trouble, injuries, illness,” Miller said. “The definition of a really good season is that there's a lot of those moments in it, but you still find a way.”

The Wildcats had three players with four fouls, suffered through their third-worst shooting night of the season and still managed a victory by converting their free throws (26 of 31) and outrebounding the Cardinal 39-25.

Josh Green, who finished with 15 points for Arizona, was 3 of 6 from the field and made all eight of his free throws. Nnaji was 9 of 12 from the foul line.

“We all had foul trouble but we have guys who can come in and play very well,” Green said. “Jemarl (Baker) came in and did a great job. Having somebody who can come in at such a high level is great.”

Dylan Smith added 11 points for Arizona, which swept its fourth consecutive trip through the Bay Area.

“A road sweep in the Pac-12 is coveted,” Miller said. “Every group of guys that does it, you realize how hard it is.”

Bryce Wills scored a career-high 25 for the Cardinal (16-9, 5-7), who have lost four straight and seven of eight.

“It’s bittersweet for sure,” Wills said. “It’s unacceptable for us to get swept at home.”

Oscar da Silva, who sat out Thursday’s game with a head injury, added 15 points in limited action due to foul trouble. Tyrell Terry, who left the game with an injury and did not return, was limited to a season-low three points, his second game below 10 points this season.

“Our margin for error is razor thin,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “Oscar not playing and Ty not there at the end makes us thin quickly. Bryce gave us a huge spark.”

The Wildcats never trailed, though it was close until the closing minutes. With da Silva playing about half the game, Arizona grabbed 13 offensive rebounds to Stanford’s three.

Arizona took a 10-point lead with 2:08 left in the first half and led 30-23 at halftime. Spencer Jones hit a 3-pointer and Wills added a basket in the first 65 seconds of the second half to pull the Cardinal within two but they would get no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have owned Stanford over the past decade, winning their 20th straight against the Cardinal, the longest active streak between two teams in the Pac-12. Stanford’s last victory in the series was a home win 11 years ago (January 4, 2009). … Nnaji recorded his conference-leading 12th double-double, which also ties him for second on Arizona’s all-time single-season list for freshmen.

Stanford: The Cardinal opened the season 11-1 at home and have since lost three of their past four, with the lone win over nationally-ranked Oregon. Stanford was once 4-0 and alone in first place in the conference and is now in a seventh-place tie. … Tyrell Terry played with fellow Minnesota native Zeke Nnaji at the AAU level.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

Stanford: Plays at Washington on Thursday.

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 30
STNFRD Cardinal 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:44 +2 Dylan Smith made jump shot 2-0
19:23   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
19:07   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
19:07 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 4-0
18:51 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 4-2
18:41   Offensive foul on Stone Gettings  
18:41   Turnover on Stone Gettings  
18:23   Bryce Wills missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
18:15 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 7-2
17:53   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
17:53   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
17:39   Traveling violation turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
17:28   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:17   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
17:09   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
16:42   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
16:30   Offensive foul on Dylan Smith  
16:30   Turnover on Dylan Smith  
16:20 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 7-4
16:04   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
15:55   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
15:54   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Traveling violation turnover on Ira Lee  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones  
15:07   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Spencer Jones  
15:00 +2 Daejon Davis made dunk, assist by Spencer Jones 7-6
14:41   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
14:34   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:16 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made layup 9-6
13:48 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lukas Kisunas 9-9
13:35   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
13:14   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
13:10   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
13:10 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
13:10 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
12:42 +2 Zeke Nnaji made dunk 13-9
12:17   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
12:12 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk, assist by Isaac White 13-11
12:02   30-second timeout called  
12:02   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +2 Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Max Hazzard 15-11
11:22   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
11:22   James Keefe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:22 +1 James Keefe made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
11:06   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
10:54   Personal foul on Josh Green  
10:44 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by James Keefe 15-14
10:27   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
10:26 +1 Max Hazzard made 1st of 3 free throws 16-14
10:26 +1 Max Hazzard made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-14
10:26 +1 Max Hazzard made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-14
10:07   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
9:57   Nico Mannion missed layup, blocked by James Keefe  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
9:27   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
9:26   Personal foul on James Keefe  
9:11   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
8:49   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
8:35   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Jumpball received by Stanford  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
8:12   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
8:10   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
8:09   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
8:00   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
8:00   Jaiden Delaire missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
7:34 +2 Nico Mannion made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 20-15
7:03   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
6:50   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
6:44   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Nico Mannion  
6:07 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 22-15
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry  
5:50   Nico Mannion missed layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
5:45   Daejon Davis missed layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
5:42   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
5:42 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
5:42 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
5:25   Ira Lee missed layup  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
5:10   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
5:10 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 22-18
5:10 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-19
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Ira Lee, stolen by James Keefe  
4:56   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
4:56 +1 James Keefe made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
4:56   James Keefe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
4:34   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
4:34   Shooting foul on James Keefe  
4:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 23-20
4:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Nico Mannion  
3:54   Offensive foul on Nico Mannion  
3:54   Turnover on Nico Mannion  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:36   Daejon Davis missed layup  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
3:20 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 26-20
2:52   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
2:45   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
2:39   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
2:38   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
2:38 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
2:38 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
2:16   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot, blocked by Stone Gettings  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
2:08   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
2:08 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 29-20
2:08 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-20
1:52 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 30-22
1:52   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
1:52 +1 Bryce Wills made free throw 30-23
1:40   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
1:33   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
1:02   Daejon Davis missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
58.0   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
42.0   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Christian Koloko  
13.0   Max Hazzard missed jump shot  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2.0   Max Hazzard missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 39
STNFRD Cardinal 37

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
19:15   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
19:10 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 30-26
19:04   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:54 +2 Bryce Wills made driving layup 30-28
18:34 +2 Josh Green made floating jump shot 32-28
18:22   Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji  
18:22   Oscar da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:22 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
18:08   Offensive foul on Zeke Nnaji  
18:08   Turnover on Zeke Nnaji  
17:52   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
17:40   Offensive foul on Nico Mannion  
17:40   Turnover on Nico Mannion  
17:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
16:40   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
16:35   Offensive foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
16:35   Turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
16:24   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
16:00   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green, stolen by Isaac White  
15:55   Lost ball turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
15:35 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 3 free throws 33-29
15:35 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-29
15:35 +1 Nico Mannion made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-29
15:19   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:12   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
15:00 +2 Stone Gettings made driving layup 37-29
14:32 +2 Bryce Wills made hook shot 37-31
14:13   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
14:13 +1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 38-31
14:13 +1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-31
13:52 +2 Bryce Wills made hook shot 39-33
13:38 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 41-33
13:16 +2 Bryce Wills made driving layup 41-35
13:16   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
13:16   Bryce Wills missed free throw  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
13:04   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:57   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
12:48 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 44-35
12:23 +2 Bryce Wills made driving layup 44-37
12:23   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
12:23 +1 Bryce Wills made free throw 44-38
12:14   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Christian Koloko  
11:42   Offensive foul on Nico Mannion  
11:42   Turnover on Nico Mannion  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
11:31 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 44-39
11:31 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
11:16   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
11:16 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 45-40
11:16 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-40
10:52 +2 Bryce Wills made reverse layup 46-42
10:27 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk, assist by Josh Green 48-42
10:09   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
9:59   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Josh Green  
9:49   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
9:43 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made jump shot 50-42
9:17   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
9:17 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 50-43
9:17 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-44
9:04   Shooting foul on James Keefe  
9:04   Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-44
8:40   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
8:21   Personal foul on James Keefe  
8:22 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
8:22   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
7:47   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:20