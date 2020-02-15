DAYTON
No. 6 Dayton tops UMass 71-63 for 14th straight win

  • Feb 15, 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Jalen Crutcher gave Dayton the edge in the second half of a tight road game on Saturday.

Crutcher scored 11 straight points over a nearly two-minute span and got 15 of his 17 points in the final half as the sixth-ranked Flyers held off the Minutemen 71-63 for a 14th straight win.

''I knew my team needed it, so I just had to go out there, you know, try to do what was best for the team at the time,'' Crutcher said.

Obi Toppin had 19 points to lead Dayton (23-2, 12-0 Atlantic 10), which hasn't lost since a 78-76 overtime defeat against Colorado on Dec. 21.

The Flyers remain unbeaten in regulation this season after carrying the fifth-longest winning streak in Division I into the game.

''We're trying to win a national championship,'' Crutcher said. ''We feel like that there's no team in the country, that's just like nobody, (we can't) beat. We feel like we can go and win a national championship, and we talk about that a lot.''

Tre Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and Samba Diallo added 10 points for the Minutemen.

UMass (10-15, 4-8) has dropped seven of 10. The Minutemen have lost 10 straight against AP top-10 teams, dating back to a 61-59 upset of No. 7 Connecticut on Dec. 29, 2004.

''We were gonna hold the second-most offensive efficient team in the country to 60 points,'' Minutemen coach Matt McCall said. ''We were right there. Just that one stretch.''

Dibaji Walker's layup with 11:23 remaining brought the Minutemen back within 46-41 after the Flyers led by five at halftime. Crutcher then hit back-to-back 3-pointers, a layup and another 3 with 7:03 remaining to push Dayton's lead up to 14.

''When I hit my first shot, that's when I was feeling it,'' Crutcher said. ''So it was on from there.''

After the Flyers led by as many as 16, UMass used a late 7-0 run to pull within single digits and trailed 67-61 after two Diallo free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Toppin missed two free throws and Carl Pierre made a quick layup to make it 67-63 with 14 seconds to go. Crutcher made two free throws to help seal it and Pierre missed a desperation 3 in the closing seconds.

Dayton led 31-26 at the break behind an 11-point first half for Toppin.

Mitchell scored six of his team's first 10 points as UMass led 10-4 five minutes in. A 3-pointer by Mitchell made it 15-10 before Dayton rallied with a 15-0 run while holding the Minutemen scoreless over a nine-minute span.

''For me, I didn't have anything to lose (today). I didn't,'' Mitchell said. ''I think a lot of people are gonna take notice of today's performance. It was just another opportunity for me.''

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers will play three of their final six games at home as they aim to keep building momentum ahead of a first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season. The Flyers are already two clear of last year's win total and would match the 2016-17 team with a victory next game.

UMass: Three wins in five games had the Minutemen feeling good before this setback against Dayton. There was added buzz as they faced their highest-ranked home opponent since a game against No. 2 Saint Joseph on Feb. 25, 2004. UMass' last NCAA Tournament berth in 2014 came in the same season as its last AP Top 25 win, a 81-65 victory over then-No. 19 New Mexico on Nov. 22, 2013.

NUGGETS

The Flyers swept the two-game season series with the Minutemen. Dayton earned a 88-60 home win over UMass in their first meeting on Jan. 11 behind Toppin's game-high 16 points and five steals.

The Minutemen fell 58-46 against then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 23, a loss that snapped a five-game winning streak to open the season. UMass has struggled since with 15 losses in 20 games.

HOT HANDS

Coming into the game, Dayton boasted the best field goal percentage (52.3 percent) in Division I and ranked second nationally in assists per game (18.3). The Flyers shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) and had 18 assists against the Minutemen.

''Today, we're happy to get the win. I think all of those guys in the locker room would tell you that we need to be better,'' Dayton coach Anthony Grant said.

UP NEXT

Dayton: visits Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday night.

UMass: hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 31
UMASS Minutemen 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:38   Obi Toppin missed layup  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:13 +2 Kolton Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Carl Pierre 0-2
18:59   Offensive foul on Trey Landers  
18:59   Turnover on Trey Landers  
18:30   Kolton Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:18   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
18:28 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:28 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:00 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 2-4
17:53   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
17:39   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Samba Diallo  
17:21 +2 Preston Santos made dunk, assist by Kolton Mitchell 2-6
17:11   Traveling violation turnover on Obi Toppin  
16:48   Samba Diallo missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:41   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
16:18 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Ryan Mikesell 4-6
16:00 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Preston Santos 4-8
15:48   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
15:07   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
14:59 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 4-10
14:43 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 6-10
14:19   3-second violation turnover on Samba Diallo  
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Preston Santos  
14:02 +2 Sean East II made layup, assist by Preston Santos 6-12
13:51 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Ibi Watson 8-12
13:36   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
13:11 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 10-12
12:53 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 10-15
12:28 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 12-15
12:02   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
11:41   Traveling violation turnover on Ibi Watson  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Offensive foul on Dibaji Walker  
11:34   Turnover on Dibaji Walker  
11:23   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
11:06   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
10:51   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II  
10:17 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 14-15
10:17   Personal foul on Sean East II  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
9:43   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:10 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 16-15
8:35   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts  
8:07   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:59 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup 18-15
7:59   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
7:34   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
7:34   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
7:24 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 20-15
7:04   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
6:52   Trey Landers missed layup  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
6:44   Trey Landers missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
6:38   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:31 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 22-15
6:11   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
6:20   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
6:11   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
6:01   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
5:52   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:40   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney Chatman  
5:16   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:55   Obi Toppin missed layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:46   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
4:32   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
4:29   Jhery Matos missed jump shot, blocked by Preston Santos  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
4:17 +3 Jhery Matos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 25-15
3:59   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
3:53   Obi Toppin missed layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
3:40   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
3:40 +2 Preston Santos made jump shot 25-17
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Carl Pierre  
3:31 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Sean East II 25-19
3:01   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:16   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
3:01   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
2:59   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Carl Pierre  
2:34   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
2:34 +1 Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
2:34 +1 Carl Pierre made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
2:14   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
1:48   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
1:24   Jordy Tshimanga missed jump shot, blocked by Preston Santos  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
1:18   Traveling violation turnover on Ibi Watson  
1:00   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
1:00 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
1:00 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
43.0 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot 28-23
21.0 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 28-26
2.0 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 31-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 40
UMASS Minutemen 37

Time Team Play Score
19:30   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
19:06   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
18:59   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:45   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
18:25 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 31-28
17:57 +2 Trey Landers made hook shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-28
17:24   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:14 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 36-28
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by Obi Toppin  
16:54 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 38-28
16:54   30-second timeout called  
16:54   Commercial timeout called  
16:32 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Preston Santos 38-30
16:17   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
16:17   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:17   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
16:02   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
15:57 +2 Samba Diallo made dunk 38-32
15:26   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:08   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
15:02 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 40-32
15:02   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
14:44   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
14:34   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
14:34   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
14:12   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:09 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 42-32
13:43 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 42-35
13:30 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 44-35
13:08   Samba Diallo missed layup  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
12:57   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
12:55   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
12:50 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 44-37
12:50   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
12:50   Tre Mitchell missed free throw  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
12:35   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
12:26 +2 Ryan Mikesell made jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 46-37
12:03   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
11:54 +2 Carl Pierre made reverse layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 46-39
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:24 +2 Dibaji Walker made layup 46-41
11:07   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
10:55   Djery Baptiste missed layup  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
10:35   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
10:34   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:18   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
10:03   Dwayne Cohill missed layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Samba Diallo  
9:36   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:31   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
8:59 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 49-41
8:42   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
8:31   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
8:31   Jalen Crutcher missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:31   Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
8:23 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 52-41
8:02   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
7:51 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 54-41
7:34   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
7:23 +2 Sean East II made layup 54-43
7:04 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 57-43
6:50   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
6:50   Commercial timeout called  
6:46   Samba Diallo missed layup  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:42 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 57-45
6:42   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
6:42   Tre Mitchell missed free throw  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
6:18 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 59-45
5:53   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:50 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 59-47
5:38   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:22   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
4:51 +2 Dwayne Cohill made driving layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 61-47
4:22   Samba Diallo missed turnaround jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
4:14 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 63-47
4:11   30-second timeout called  
4:11   Commercial timeout called  
3:52 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 63-49
3:24   Trey Landers missed layup  
3:22   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
3:15   Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
3:04 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 63-52
2:44   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
2:18   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
1:48   Traveling violation turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
1:30   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
1:28   Personal foul on Jhery Matos