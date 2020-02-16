|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made jump shot
|
40-38
|
19:34
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed layup
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
40-40
|
19:15
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Kameron Edwards
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:57
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-40
|
17:44
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev
|
43-40
|
17:11
|
|
+3
|
Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez
|
43-43
|
16:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Drew Timme
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup, blocked by Filip Petrusev
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:33
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
46-43
|
15:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Joel Ayayi
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup
|
48-43
|
15:04
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Sedrick Altman
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
48-45
|
14:37
|
|
+3
|
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert
|
51-45
|
14:11
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed layup
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed dunk
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Gonzaga
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Admon Gilder
|
53-45
|
13:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed free throw
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
|
|
13:25
|
|
+3
|
Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder
|
56-45
|
13:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
56-47
|
12:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:53
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
57-47
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made jump shot
|
57-49
|
12:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Colbey Ross
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
59-49
|
10:52
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Drew Timme missed layup
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made layup
|
59-51
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup
|
61-51
|
10:00
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Woolridge made jump shot
|
63-51
|
9:51
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Ayayi
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
63-53
|
9:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Admon Gilder
|
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made free throw
|
63-54
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme made layup, assist by Admon Gilder
|
65-54
|
9:02
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
65-57
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Woolridge made layup
|
67-57
|
8:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Admon Gilder
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:21
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
67-58
|
7:54
|
|
|
Drew Timme missed layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws
|
68-58
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
69-58
|
7:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev
|
|
7:43
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
69-59
|
7:43
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
69-60
|
7:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws
|
70-60
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
71-60
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
71-63
|
6:55
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws
|
72-63
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
73-63
|
6:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Joel Ayayi
|
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme made dunk, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
75-63
|
5:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Keith Smith
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Joel Ayayi
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
75-65
|
5:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Admon Gilder
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made free throw
|
75-66
|
4:45
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
4:31
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev
|
78-66
|
4:21
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Smith
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws
|
79-66
|
3:57
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|
79-68
|
3:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws
|
80-68
|
3:25
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Drew Timme
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
80-69
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
80-70
|
3:03
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
83-70
|
2:53
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
2:45
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Chavez
|
83-73
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi made layup
|
85-73
|
2:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Corey Kispert
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
85-75
|
1:35
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Admon Gilder made layup
|
87-75
|
1:04
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup, blocked by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
29.0
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert made alley-oop shot, assist by Admon Gilder
|
89-75
|
20.0
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
89-77