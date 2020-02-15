LOYMRY
Scott leads Loyola Marymount past Santa Clara 65-59

  • Feb 15, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Eli Scott registered 19 points as Loyola Marymount beat Santa Clara 65-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Bell had 13 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (9-17, 3-9 West Coast Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 10 points.

Josip Vrankic had 17 points for the Broncos (18-9, 5-7). Jalen Williams added 14 points. Jaden Bediako had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Loyola Marymount faces Saint Mary's on the road on Thursday. Santa Clara faces Brigham Young on the road on Thursday.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 28
SNCLRA Broncos 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:42   Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
19:33   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
19:26 +2 Jalen Williams made turnaround jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 0-2
18:59   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
18:55   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:55 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:55   Keli Leaupepe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
18:39   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
18:21 +2 Trey Wertz made layup 1-4
18:03   Bad pass turnover on Lazar Zivanovic, stolen by Jalen Williams  
17:56 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 1-6
17:52   30-second timeout called  
17:30   Lazar Zivanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:21   Offensive foul on Josip Vrankic  
17:21   Turnover on Josip Vrankic  
16:58   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
16:43   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
16:21   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
16:11 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 3-6
16:03   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
16:01   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
15:53 +2 Jalen Williams made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 3-8
15:50   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Jalen Williams made free throw 3-9
15:32   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
15:17 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 6-9
14:46 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 6-11
14:16   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
14:06 +2 DJ Mitchell made finger-roll layup 6-13
13:43 +2 Eli Scott made layup 8-13
13:26 +2 Trey Wertz made floating jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 8-15
13:25   Shooting foul on Ivan Alipiev  
13:25   Trey Wertz missed free throw  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
13:12   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
12:56 +2 Ivan Alipiev made jump shot 10-15
12:56   Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy  
12:56   Turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
12:25 +2 Parker Dortch made layup 12-15
12:11   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
11:50   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
11:38 +2 Jaden Bediako made turnaround jump shot, assist by David Thompson 12-17
11:23   Offensive foul on Parker Dortch  
11:23   Turnover on Parker Dortch  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
10:56   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
10:51   Official timeout called  
10:36   Bad pass turnover on David Thompson, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
10:11   Jordan Bell missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
9:56   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
9:56 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 12-18
9:53 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-19
9:38   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
9:31   Offensive foul on Jaden Bediako  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako  
9:16   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
9:00   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
8:43   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
8:32   Turnover on Eli Scott  
8:04   Offensive foul on Jalen Williams  
8:04   Turnover on Jalen Williams  
7:44 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made driving layup 14-19
7:22   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
7:08 +2 Erik Johansson made jump shot 16-19
7:00   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
6:45   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
6:39   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
6:39   Commercial timeout called  
6:39 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 17-19
6:39 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
6:09   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
5:43 +3 Parker Dortch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 21-19
5:28   30-second timeout called  
5:08 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 21-22
4:34   Parker Dortch missed layup  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
4:11   Jaden Bediako missed hook shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
3:44   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:44 +1 Parker Dortch made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
3:44   Parker Dortch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:44   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
3:16   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Wertz  
2:51   Eli Scott missed layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
2:24   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
2:01 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made layup 24-22
1:44   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Bell  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
1:28 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 27-22
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Eli Scott  
1:06   Offensive foul on Jordan Bell  
1:06   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
1:02 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 27-25
37.0   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
37.0   Jordan Bell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0 +1 Jordan Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
12.0   Personal foul on Lazar Nekic  
12.0 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
12.0 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
2.0   Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 37
SNCLRA Broncos 32

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
19:29   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Lazar Zivanovic  
19:09   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Eli Scott  
18:46   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
18:43   Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
18:43 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
18:43 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
18:20   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
18:08 +2 Lazar Zivanovic made driving layup 30-29
17:49   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
17:29   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:21   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
17:05 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice 30-31
16:42 +2 Eli Scott made reverse layup, assist by Keli Leaupepe 32-31
16:24 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 32-33
15:57 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 34-33
15:46 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 34-35
15:23   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:09 +2 Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 36-35
14:46   Personal foul on Eli Scott  
14:43   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
14:15   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
14:09   Personal foul on Reilly Seebold  
14:04 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 36-37
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
13:44   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
13:32   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
13:18 +2 Eli Scott made layup 38-38
13:05 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell 38-40
13:05   Shooting foul on Eli Scott  
13:05 +1 Josip Vrankic made free throw 38-41
12:46   Traveling violation turnover on Ivan Alipiev  
12:38   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
12:29   Jalen Williams missed layup  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
12:04   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
11:39   Eli Scott missed layup  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:24 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 40-40
11:04 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 40-42
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
10:14   Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
10:14 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
10:14 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
10:02   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
9:48   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
9:32 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 42-44
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Jordan Bell  
9:19 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Erik Johansson 44-44
9:05   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
8:58   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
8:38   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Wertz  
8:28 +3 Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 47-44
8:11   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
7:53 +2 Jordan Bell made reverse layup, assist by Eli Scott 49-44
7:42   30-second timeout called  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
7:28   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:01   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
6:45   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
6:14   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
6:10   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
5:51   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
5:43   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz  
5:24   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
5:10   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
4:58   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
4:51 +2 Jaden Bediako made dunk 49-46
4:35 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 51-46
4:20   Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
4:20   Jaden Bediako missed free throw  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
3:56   Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
3:45   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Eli Scott  
3:38 +2 Eli Scott made driving layup 53-46
3:27   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:27 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
3:27 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
3:03   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
2:50   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
2:21 +2 Jordan Bell made reverse layup, assist by Eli Scott 55-48
1:57 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 55-50
1:24 +3 Eli Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 58-50
54.0   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
52.0   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
50.0 +1 Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 59-50
40.0   Turnover on Jalen Williams  
50.0   Turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
40.0 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 59-53
40.0   30-second timeout called  
32.0   Personal foul on Trey Wertz  
32.0 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 60-53
32.0 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-53
21.0   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
13.0   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
14.0 +1 Parker Dortch made 1st of 2 free throws 62-53
14.0 +1 Parker Dortch made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-53
9.0 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 63-56
7.0   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Jalen Williams  
4.0 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 63-59
0.0   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
2.0 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 64-59
2.0 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-59
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
E. Scott
J. Vrankic
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
53.8 Field Goal % 47.5
43.8 Three Point % 38.7
66.7 Free Throw % 75.6
+ 1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on DJ Mitchell 0.0