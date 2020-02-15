|
19:37
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-29
|
18:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Lazar Zivanovic made driving layup
|
30-29
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
30-31
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made reverse layup, assist by Keli Leaupepe
|
32-31
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams
|
32-33
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
34-33
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
34-35
|
15:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
36-35
|
14:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Scott
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Reilly Seebold
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic
|
36-37
|
13:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Josip Vrankic
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
38-38
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell
|
38-40
|
13:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eli Scott
|
|
13:05
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made free throw
|
38-41
|
12:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed layup
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made jump shot
|
40-40
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams
|
40-42
|
10:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
10:14
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-43
|
10:14
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-44
|
10:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup
|
42-44
|
9:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Erik Johansson
|
44-44
|
9:05
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Trey Wertz
|
|
8:28
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
|
47-44
|
8:11
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made reverse layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
49-44
|
7:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made dunk
|
49-46
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup
|
51-46
|
4:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed free throw
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made driving layup
|
53-46
|
3:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-47
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-48
|
3:03
|
|
|
Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made reverse layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
55-48
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
55-50
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Eli Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell
|
58-50
|
54.0
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-50
|
40.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Williams
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
40.0
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams
|
59-53
|
40.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
32.0
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
60-53
|
32.0
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
61-53
|
21.0
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
14.0
|
|
+1
|
Parker Dortch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
62-53
|
14.0
|
|
+1
|
Parker Dortch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
63-53
|
9.0
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz
|
63-56
|
7.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Jalen Williams
|
|
4.0
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|
63-59
|
0.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-59
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-59
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|