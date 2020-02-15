|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by La Salle
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
|
|
18:53
|
|
+3
|
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer
|
3-0
|
18:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-0
|
18:21
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
|
6-2
|
17:34
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Saul Phiri
|
|
17:12
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-3
|
17:12
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-4
|
16:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Ed Croswell
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Scott Spencer
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer made dunk
|
8-4
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
|
8-6
|
16:23
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Yuri Collins
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
|
8-8
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made reverse layup
|
10-8
|
15:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
14:50
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-9
|
14:50
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-10
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer made jump shot
|
12-10
|
14:01
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins made driving layup
|
12-12
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
15-12
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Tay Weaver made layup
|
15-14
|
12:56
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Hasahn French
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
|
|
12:15
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-14
|
12:15
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-14
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
17-16
|
11:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Hasahn French
|
17-18
|
10:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Hasahn French
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
10:09
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
17-21
|
10:05
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Ray
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Tay Weaver made jump shot
|
17-23
|
8:46
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
8:36
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
17-26
|
8:11
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Sherif Kenney
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
17-28
|
7:28
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
|
20-28
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
|
20-31
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough missed jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Javonte Perkins
|
|
5:46
|
|
+3
|
Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver
|
20-34
|
5:27
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Javonte Perkins
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins made jump shot
|
20-36
|
4:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
20-38
|
3:04
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made dunk, assist by Hasahn French
|
20-40
|
2:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed free throw
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-40
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-40
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made alley-oop shot, assist by Tay Weaver
|
22-42
|
2:00
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Saul Phiri
|
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-43
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-44
|
1:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
David Beatty missed jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Hasahn French
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Turnover on Hasahn French
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
59.0
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-45
|
59.0
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KC Hankton
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Ayinde Hikim made layup
|
24-45
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|