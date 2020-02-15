LSALLE
ST. LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins had 24 points and Jordan Goodwin combined 18 points with 11 rebounds as Saint Louis defeated La Salle 84-69 on Saturday.

Tay Weaver added 11 points and Hasahn French had 10 rebounds for Saint Louis (18-7, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Ayinde Hikim had 17 points for the Explorers (11-13, 2-10). Scott Spencer added 17 points. Christian Ray had seven rebounds.

The Billikens improved to 2-0 against the Explorers on the season. Saint Louis defeated La Salle 77-76 on Jan. 29.

Saint Louis plays at UMass on Tuesday. La Salle plays Fordham at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 24
STLOU Billikens 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by La Salle  
19:43   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
19:19   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
19:13   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
18:53 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer 3-0
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Saul Phiri  
18:20 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
18:21   30-second timeout called  
17:56 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 6-2
17:34   Christian Ray missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:12   Shooting foul on Saul Phiri  
17:12 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6-3
17:12 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
16:58   Offensive foul on Ed Croswell  
16:58   Turnover on Ed Croswell  
16:52   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
16:47   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Scott Spencer  
16:40 +2 Scott Spencer made dunk 8-4
16:35 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 8-6
16:23   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
16:16   Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Yuri Collins  
16:11   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:05 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 8-8
15:42 +2 Ed Croswell made reverse layup 10-8
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
15:08   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
14:53   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
14:50   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
14:50 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
14:50 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-10
14:23 +2 Scott Spencer made jump shot 12-10
14:01   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:47 +2 Yuri Collins made driving layup 12-12
13:24 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 15-12
12:58 +2 Tay Weaver made layup 15-14
12:56   Official timeout called  
12:32   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Hasahn French  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Saul Phiri  
12:16   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
12:15   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
12:15 +1 Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
12:15 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-14
12:02 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 17-16
11:46   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
11:24   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
11:11 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Hasahn French 17-18
10:58   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Hasahn French  
10:58   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
10:37   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
10:25   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
10:17   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
10:09 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 17-21
10:05   30-second timeout called  
9:43   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
9:23   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
9:02 +2 Tay Weaver made jump shot 17-23
8:46   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
8:36 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 17-26
8:11   Out of bounds turnover on Sherif Kenney  
7:54   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
7:42 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 17-28
7:28 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 20-28
7:02 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 20-31
6:37   Jared Kimbrough missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
6:27   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
6:15   Lost ball turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
5:46 +3 Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver 20-34
5:27   Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
5:13   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
4:52   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Jared Kimbrough  
4:33   Brandon Stone missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
4:15 +2 Yuri Collins made jump shot 20-36
4:01   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
3:48   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:42   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:34 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 20-38
3:04   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
2:41 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk, assist by Hasahn French 20-40
2:41   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
2:41   Commercial timeout called  
2:41   Jordan Goodwin missed free throw  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
2:19   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
2:19 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 21-40
2:19 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-40
2:12 +2 Hasahn French made alley-oop shot, assist by Tay Weaver 22-42
2:00   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
1:58   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
1:58 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-43
1:58 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-44
1:38   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
1:35   David Beatty missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:12   Offensive foul on Hasahn French  
1:12   Turnover on Hasahn French  
1:05   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
1:03   Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Demarius Jacobs  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
1:01   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
59.0 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-45
59.0   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
48.0   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by KC Hankton  
29.0   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
19.0 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 24-45
2.0   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 45
STLOU Billikens 39

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
19:12   Hasahn French missed dunk, blocked by Ed Croswell  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
19:08   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:00   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
18:53 +3 Christian Ray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 27-45
18:41   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
18:30   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
18:28   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
18:28   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:27   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:27   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
18:18   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French  
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
17:32   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
17:22   Hasahn French missed layup  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
17:20   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
17:08   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
17:06   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
17:06   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
17:06 +1 Scott Spencer made 1st of 3 free throws 28-45
17:06   Scott Spencer missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
17:06 +1 Scott Spencer made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-45
17:00   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French  
16:39   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
16:39   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:39 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
16:35   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
16:24   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by David Beatty  
16:10   Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:08   Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough  
16:06   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:56 +2 Demarius Jacobs made dunk, assist by Hasahn French 30-47
15:43   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
15:32   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
15:25 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 31-47
15:25 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-47
15:00   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
15:00 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 32-48
15:00 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-49
14:38   Jared Kimbrough missed layup  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
14:30 +2 Javonte Perkins made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 32-51
14:30   30-second timeout called  
14:17   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
14:10 +2 Jared Kimbrough made layup 34-51
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by Jared Kimbrough  
13:48   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
13:48   Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:48 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-51
13:37   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
13:37   Yuri Collins missed free throw  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
13:32 +2 Sherif Kenney made layup 37-51
13:00   Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Scott Spencer  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
12:53 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 39-51
12:52   30-second timeout called  
12:29 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 39-53
12:29   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
12:29 +1 Hasahn French made free throw 39-54
12:20   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
12:20 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
12:20 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-54
11:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:44   Personal foul on Scott Spencer  
11:44   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-55
11:31 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 44-55
11:01 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 44-57
11:01   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
11:01 +1 Javonte Perkins made free throw 44-58
10:48 +2 Ayinde Hikim made reverse layup 46-58
10:22   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
10:22   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:22 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-59
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Hasahn French  
9:37   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
9:37   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:37   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
9:29 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot 48-59
9:04   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
