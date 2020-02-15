LVILLE
Clemson, Newman surprise No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 win

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson's John Newman III had one goal against No. 5 Louisville - stay aggressive.

That resolve brought the Tigers a stunning 77-62 upset win over the Cardinals - and another major moment in what's been an up-and-down season.

Newman had a career-high 23 points as Clemson beat its second AP top-five opponent this year - something it hadn't done since the 1975-76 season.

“It's just crazy for real," Newman said.

“People that know me just tell me to stay aggressive because sometimes I'm passive," he continued. “My coaches, my teammates they believe in me."

Newman made seven of nine shots and went 7 of 7 from the foul line as Louisville (21-5, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) desperately tried to come back by sending the Tigers to the foul line down the stretch.

Newman hadn't cracked double-figure points in more than a month, his last time coming when he scored 14 in the 79-72 upset over then-third-ranked Duke.

It's no coincidence that when Newman is active and engaged, the Tigers (13-12, 7-8) are a more dangerous team, Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

“When we get multiple guys playing well, we're just a different team," Brownell said.

That's especially true on defense, where Clemson locked up Louisville in the first half and ACC leading scorer Jordan Nwora throughout.

The Cardinals missed 15 of their last 16 shots of the opening period, their 14 points their lowest first-half output this season.

Nwora ended with five points and one basket that came with Louisville already trailing by double digits.

It was only the second time this season the Cardinals lost consecutive games.

“This week wasn't a good week for us," Louisville coach Chris Mack said.

Louisville did cut a 21-point lead to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton's jumper with 9:49 left. That's when Clemson took off on an 11-2 run to put the Cardinals in a hole they could not climb out of.

Tevin Mack's basket started Clemson's clinching surge, then Aamir Simms, Newman and Alex Hemenway added 3s to restore the large lead.

Fans rushed the court when the final buzzer sounded, surrounding players and cheering Clemson's victory.

Mack finished with 14 points and Simms 13 for the Tigers.

Clemson's Brownell was disappointed with his team's defensive play in an 80-62 loss at Louisville last month. He have few complaints in the rematch as the Tigers swarmed Louisville and Nwora throughout.

Nwora's only basket was a 3-pointer with 1:52 to play that drew his team within 11 points, as close as they'd come down the stretch.

The slump dropped Louisville out of first in the ACC after No. 7 Duke topped Notre Dame on Saturday to improve to 12-2 in the league.

Nwora had a season-low two points (he shot 1 of 6 from the field) in the loss at Georgia Tech and Chris Mack gave freshman Samuell Williamson his first start of the season.

But even when Nwora returned, it didn't help the Cardinals much in the opening half as they struggled to penetrate Clemson's defense.

Louisville made only five of its 32 field-goal attempts the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers, who have often struggled to make shots this year, had no such trouble early on. They made their first five attempts (including 3-pointers by Johnny Newman and Mack) to take a 12-5 lead that they increased to 17 points by halftime.

Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.

Mack didn't have an answer to why his team is struggling.

“The teams we're playing are too together and we're not right now," he said. “It's unfortunate, but it happens sometimes and my job is to keep our team on course and get better."

THE BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals and Nwora have hit a cold patch at a dangerous time in the season. Louisville was listed as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament projections earlier this month and could see that slide unless they turn things around.

Clemson: What to make of the Tigers this season? They've won games against top-five opponents Duke and Louisville, yet are squarely in the middle of the ACC pack because of their inconsistency. If Clemson can play as solidly as they did against the Cardinals, they might surprise another ACC contender or two down the stretch.

DEATH VALLEY DAYS

Clemson's Brownell said the loud, sellout crowd energized his players' defensive effort, just like the Tigers' football teams are pumped up - and opponents unnerved - when the Death Valley crowd screams on opposing offensive series. “If it gets to third down, it's just insane," Brownell said. “When our crowd does that here, it energizes our team.”

GROUND HOG DAY

Actor Bill Murray attended the game, the Charleston resident up to see son Luke Murray, a Louisville assistant coach. The elder Murray has watched sports in the Palmetto State before, often attending college baseball and basketball in Charleston.

UP NEXT

Louisville returns home to play Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Clemson plays at Boston College next Saturday night.

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 14
CLEM Tigers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:37   Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Aamir Simms  
19:22 +2 Clyde Trapp made jump shot 0-2
18:55 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Enoch 3-2
18:38 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot 3-4
18:20 +2 Dwayne Sutton made jump shot 5-4
17:58 +2 John Newman III made layup 5-6
17:47   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
17:45   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
17:41 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
16:55 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 5-12
16:40   30-second timeout called  
16:15   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
15:48   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:36   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
15:22   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:09   Darius Perry missed layup  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
15:20   Malik Williams missed layup, blocked by Tevin Mack  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:53   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:36 +2 Aamir Simms made hook shot 5-14
14:11   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
13:55   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
13:34 +2 Clyde Trapp made layup 5-16
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by John Newman III  
13:05   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
13:05 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 5-17
13:05 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-18
12:46   Malik Williams missed layup  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
12:17   Khavon Moore missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
12:00   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 8-18
11:28 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 8-20
11:17   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
11:05   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
10:43   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
10:30   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
10:14   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
10:14   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by John Newman III  
9:56   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
9:56 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 8-21
9:56 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-22
9:38   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
9:21   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
9:13 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 11-22
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
8:32   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
8:18   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
8:13 +2 Alex Hemenway made jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 11-24
7:47   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
7:28   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
7:06   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot, blocked by Hunter Tyson  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
6:58   Dwayne Sutton missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
6:43   Alex Hemenway missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
6:32   Darius Perry missed layup  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
6:30   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
6:30   Commercial timeout called  
6:30   Steven Enoch missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:30 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-24
6:19   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Hemenway  
6:08   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
6:06   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
5:55   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
5:41   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
5:21   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
5:06   David Johnson missed jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
4:54   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
4:24   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
4:13   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
3:45 +2 John Newman III made layup 12-26
3:15 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 14-26
2:58 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 14-29
2:31   David Johnson missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
2:18   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
2:18   Commercial timeout called  
2:10   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
1:44   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
1:42   30-second timeout called  
1:23   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
1:06   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
59.0 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Clyde Trapp 14-31
45.0   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
18.0   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
5.0   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 48
CLEM Tigers 46

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:41   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
19:16   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:14   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
19:06   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
19:03   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
19:01   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:38 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 14-33
18:30   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
18:23 +2 Darius Perry made layup 16-33
18:03   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Jemison  
17:57   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
17:44   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
17:26 +2 Trey Jemison made layup 16-35
16:54   Dwayne Sutton missed jump shot  
16:52   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:48   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
16:29   John Newman III missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
16:21   Darius Perry missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
16:19   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
16:06   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:55 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 18-35
15:30 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 18-38
15:11   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 19-38
15:11   Malik Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
14:49   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
14:49 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 19-39
14:49 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-40
14:34 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 21-40
14:11 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 21-42
13:53 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 23-42
13:26   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
13:14 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 25-42
13:05   30-second timeout called  
13:05   Commercial timeout called  
12:43   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:35 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by David Johnson 27-42
12:07   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson  
11:31 +2 David Johnson made layup 29-42
11:18   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
11:03 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 31-42
10:40   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by John Newman III  
10:30 +2 John Newman III made layup 31-44
10:18   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
10:07   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
10:07   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:07 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
9:51   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
9:43 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 34-44
9:23 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 34-46
8:59   Dwayne Sutton missed layup  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
8:41 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hemenway 34-49
8:25   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
8:18   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
8:11 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot 34-52
7:55 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 36-52
7:32   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:18   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
6:56 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 36-55
6:47   30-second timeout called  
6:47   Commercial timeout called  
6:40 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 39-55
6:07   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
5:52   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
5:45   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
5:45   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:45 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack  
5:12   David Johnson missed layup  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
5:06 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by David Johnson 42-55
4:52 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 42-58
4:36   Darius Perry missed layup  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Darius Perry  
4:24   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
4:05 +2 John Newman III made layup 42-60
4:05   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
4:05 +1 John Newman III made free throw 42-61
4:00 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 45-61
3:56   30-second timeout called  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ryan McMahon  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
3:29   Personal foul on Alex Hemenway  
3:29 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 46-61
3:29 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-61
3:17   Personal foul on David Johnson  
3:17   Clyde Trapp missed free throw  
3:17   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
3:17   Malik Williams missed layup, blocked by Clyde Trapp  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
3:15   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
3:15 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 47-62
2:53 +1 Aamir Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-63
2:48 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 49-63
2:35   Personal foul on David Johnson  
2:35   Aamir Simms missed free throw  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:28 +2 David Johnson made layup 51-63
2:24   Full timeout called  
2:19   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble