No. 12 Kentucky edges Mississippi 67-62 for 4th straight win

  • Feb 15, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Stringing baskets together was only half the challenge for Kentucky, which also had to counter-punch its way past Mississippi.

The lead traded hands nine times in the final five minutes before Nick Richards ultimately gave the No. 12 Wildcats the needed edge at the foul line.

Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks Jr. each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape against Mississippi 67-62 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62.

''It shows that we have a winning mentality, a will to win,'' said Richards, who overcame a slow start to finish 6 of 10 from the field with seven rebounds. ''I wasn't my best in the first half and in the post. I wasn't really my best the entire game, but we still came out and found a way to win.''

Kentucky needed a gutsy dive and scramble by EJ Montgomery for a loose ball that he eventually fed to Tyrese Maxey for a go-ahead layup. Free throws certainly helped the Wildcats, especially with the Rebels answering with a clutch basket of their own and poised for one more.

And that's where Ole Miss fell short with its final chances.

Breein Tyree missed the first of a 1-and-1, but Maxey's turnover gave the Rebels the ball with 29.8 seconds left. Devontae Shuler dribbled time off the clock but airballed a 3-pointer out of bounds with nine seconds left.

''It sure didn't look right,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. ''We wanted to run a little stack play and take some time off the clock. I really didn't care who took it (the shot). There were 8 or 9 seconds left on the clock. I would have liked for them to have reset it.''

Quickley, who had 17 points, was fouled a few seconds later and added two from the line with 6.6 left before Brooks sealed the win with two more.

''This was a rock fight and a great win,'' Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

Maxey had 14 points while Montgomery had eight rebounds as Kentucky beat the Rebels 41-33 on the glass.

Breein Tyree had 19 points, while Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen each had 13 for Ole Miss (13-12, 4-8), which had won three in a row. The Rebels dropped their 11th consecutive series game to the Wildcats.

HUSTLING

Montgomery had four fouls when he dove on the floor in a scrum for Maxey's missed 3-pointer. Somehow he came up with the ball and found Maxey for a critical layup with 1:21 left.

''He works hard on the offensive glass,'' Maxey said of Montgomery. ''He's very important to this team and came up with one of the biggest (plays) of the game. He got it out to me, and I just tried t make a play.''

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels shot just 37% before halftime but were lifted by several 3s from Tyree, who had averaged 33.7 points the past three games. The Rebels tried to dribble down for the final shot, but Shuler missed badly from deep and late fouls put Kentucky on the line. They finished 6 of 17 from long range. Davis also received a technical foul early in the second half.

Kentucky: Missed shots hurt the Wildcats in the first half as they went 1 of 13 from deep and 9 of 30 overall (30%). They made just 2 of 22 from long range, but worked the ball inside the arc and especially to the lane, drawing fouls and converting 19 of 24. Quickley's second-half 3 was huge, helping Kentucky's 7-0 spurt that eventually tied the game at 47.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Visits Missouri in the first of two meetings over 15 days. The Rebels host the Tigers on March 4.

Kentucky: Visits LSU on Tuesday with a one-game lead on the Tigers for the SEC lead.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MISS Rebels 27
UK Wildcats 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:35   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
19:22 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 0-2
18:56   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
18:44   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
18:42   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:33   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
18:33 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:33 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:22   Out of bounds turnover on Breein Tyree  
18:01   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
17:49   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:25   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
16:58   Khadim Sy missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Richards  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Khadim Sy  
16:38   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
16:21   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:03   Khadim Sy missed layup  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
15:56   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
15:01   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
14:55 +2 Antavion Collum made tip-in 2-4
14:36 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot 2-6
14:06 +2 Devontae Shuler made driving layup 4-6
13:52 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 4-8
13:30   KJ Buffen missed driving layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
13:26   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by KJ Buffen  
13:21 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
13:09   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
13:00   Immanuel Quickley missed reverse layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
12:53   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
12:39   Khadim Sy missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
12:32 +2 Tyrese Maxey made floating jump shot 7-10
12:03   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Crowley  
11:44   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
11:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
11:30 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 9-11
11:02   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
10:51   Breein Tyree missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
10:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:21   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
10:21   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
10:12   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
9:53   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
9:42   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
9:29   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
9:06   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
8:57 +2 Tyrese Maxey made turnaround jump shot 9-13
8:39   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
8:39   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Bryce Williams  
8:23   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
8:11 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 11-13
7:54   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Nate Sestina missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:54 +1 Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
7:40 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 13-14
7:22 +2 Nate Sestina made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 13-16
7:22   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
7:22   Nate Sestina missed free throw  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
6:50   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
6:35   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
6:35   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
6:32   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by KJ Buffen  
6:27 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 15-16
6:27   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
6:27   KJ Buffen missed free throw  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Antavion Collum  
6:13   Antavion Collum missed layup  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
6:13   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
6:08   Khadim Sy missed layup  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
6:07   Out of bounds turnover on Nate Sestina  
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
5:59   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
5:44 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 17-16
5:18 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 17-18
5:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
4:44   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:31   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
4:14 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot 19-18
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Breein Tyree  
3:51 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 22-18
3:49   30-second timeout called  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Nick Richards missed layup, blocked by Blake Hinson  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:27 +2 Nick Richards made layup 22-20
3:27   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
3:27   Nick Richards missed free throw  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
3:17 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 25-20
2:56   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
2:54   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
2:55 +1 Johnny Juzang made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
2:55 +1 Johnny Juzang made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-22
2:41   Traveling violation turnover on Breein Tyree  
2:30   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
2:28   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree  
2:03   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
2:00   Keion Brooks Jr. missed dunk  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
1:32   Antavion Collum missed turnaround jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
1:16   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
1:00   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
1:00 +1 Antavion Collum made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
1:00 +1 Antavion Collum made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
36.0 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 27-25
18.0   Breein Tyree missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Richards  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
15.0   Breein Tyree missed dunk, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
2.0   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 35
UK Wildcats 42

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Nick Richards missed layup  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
19:40 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 27-27
19:14   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
19:09 +2 Blake Hinson made layup 29-27
18:51 +2 Tyrese Maxey made floating jump shot 29-29
18:30   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
18:20   Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy  
18:05   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
17:50 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 31-29
17:50   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
17:50 +1 KJ Buffen made free throw 32-29
17:38   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
17:26 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 35-29
17:04   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
17:00   Nate Sestina missed jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
16:38   Breein Tyree missed layup  
16:36   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:34   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Ashton Hagans  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
16:16 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 35-31
15:56 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 37-31
15:43   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:23 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 37-33
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
15:07 +2 Ashton Hagans made dunk, assist by Tyrese Maxey 37-35
15:02   30-second timeout called  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:49   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
14:24   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
14:10   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
13:59 +2 Nick Richards made alley-oop shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 37-37
13:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ole Miss  
13:36   Immanuel Quickley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:36 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
13:29   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
13:22 +2 Blake Hinson made dunk 39-38
13:14   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
13:14   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
13:02   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:59   Offensive foul on Antavion Collum  
12:59   Turnover on Antavion Collum  
12:35   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
12:13   KJ Buffen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
12:10 +2 Khadim Sy made dunk 41-38
11:55   Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
11:38 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 44-38
11:38   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +1 Blake Hinson made free throw 45-38
11:11 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 45-40
10:45   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
10:45 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 46-40
10:45 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-40
10:36   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:25   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
10:18   Nate Sestina missed layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
9:57   KJ Buffen missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
9:46 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 47-43
9:32   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
9:18 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Immanuel Quickley 47-45
8:52   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
8:43   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
8:43 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 47-46
8:43 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-47
8:26   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
8:12 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 49-47
7:50 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 49-49
7:24 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot 52-49
7:01   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59  