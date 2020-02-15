STJOES
RI

No Text

Martin leads Rhode Island over Saint Joseph's 73-55

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Tyrese Martin had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 73-55 win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island (19-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory and bounced back from a loss to No. 6 Dayton that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Jeff Dowtin added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jacob Toppin had 12 points. Cyril Langevine had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Myles Douglas had 10 points for the Hawks (4-21, 0-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Toliver Freeman added nine points and 13 rebounds. Lorenzo Edwards had eight rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph's 71-61 on Jan. 15. Both teams face Davidson the next time they take the floor. Saint Joseph's heads home to host the Wildcats on Tuesday, while Rhode Island will be on the road for its matchup against Davidson on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 31
RI Rams 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:56   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:54   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:44   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
19:19   Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Fatts Russell  
19:08   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
18:57   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
18:37 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 3-0
18:36   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
18:36 +1 Myles Douglas made free throw 4-0
18:25 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 4-3
18:08 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Ashley 7-3
17:38   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
17:27   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
17:10   30-second timeout called  
17:04   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:45   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
16:27   Anthony Longpre missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
16:13 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 7-5
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Ashley, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
15:57 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 7-7
15:37   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
15:30 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 7-10
15:02   Rahmir Moore missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Toliver Freeman  
14:39   Dennis Ashley missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:21 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 7-13
13:58 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 9-13
13:50   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
13:43 +2 Toliver Freeman made dunk, assist by Dennis Ashley 11-13
13:22 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 11-15
13:09   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
12:58   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
12:52 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup, assist by Toliver Freeman 13-15
12:30   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
12:28   Shooting foul on Dennis Ashley  
12:28   Commercial timeout called  
12:28   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:28 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-16
11:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +2 Mekhi Long made jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 13-18
11:05 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made layup 15-18
10:46   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Toppin  
10:26   Shooting foul on Mekhi Long  
10:26   Rahmir Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   Rahmir Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
10:16   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
10:09   Offensive foul on Greg Smith  
10:09   Turnover on Greg Smith  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell  
9:49   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
9:24   Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
9:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island  
8:58   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
8:48   Out of bounds turnover on Fatts Russell  
8:31   Lorenzo Edwards missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
8:22 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made layup 17-18
8:05   Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
8:00   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
7:41   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Myles Douglas  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Fatts Russell  
7:19 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 17-20
7:13 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 20-20
7:01   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
6:54   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
6:46 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 20-22
6:36   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:27 +2 Tyrese Martin made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell 20-24
6:28   30-second timeout called  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Greg Smith  
5:51   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
5:49   Personal foul on Anthony Longpre  
5:39   Mekhi Long missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Greg Smith  
5:24 +3 Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith 23-24
5:24   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
5:24   Rahmir Moore missed free throw  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
5:09 +2 Tyrese Martin made hook shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 23-26
4:58   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
4:56   Personal foul on Greg Smith  
4:41   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
4:31 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 25-26
4:31   Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin  
4:31 +1 Rahmir Moore made free throw 26-26
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards  
4:08   Myles Douglas missed hook shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
3:32 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 26-28
3:07   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
2:55 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 26-30
2:36   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mekhi Long  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
2:23 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 26-32
2:23 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 28-32
2:23   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
2:23   Toliver Freeman missed free throw  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
2:08   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
1:47 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 31-32
59.0   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
59.0 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
59.0   Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
46.0   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
34.0 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 31-35
1.0   Cameron Brown missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
1.0   Cameron Brown missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 24
RI Rams 38

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Rahmir Moore  
19:43   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
19:31   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
18:53 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 31-38
18:29   Cameron Brown missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
18:22   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:06   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
17:53 +2 Fatts Russell made jump shot 31-40
17:35   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
17:20   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
17:15   Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Jermaine Harris  
17:11   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin  
16:59 +3 Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 34-40
16:36 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 34-42
16:28   Dennis Ashley missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
16:15   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
15:48   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
15:38 +3 Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 37-42
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
15:06   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:40   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
14:24   Anthony Longpre missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:18   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
14:05   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Brown  
13:53 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 37-44
13:36   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
13:11   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
12:54 +2 Tyrese Martin made hook shot 37-46
12:30   Traveling violation turnover on Lorenzo Edwards  
12:16   Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker  
11:44   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 37-48
11:14   Offensive foul on Rahmir Moore  
11:14   Turnover on Rahmir Moore  
10:57   Offensive foul on Mekhi Long  
10:57   Turnover on Mekhi Long  
10:41   Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin  
10:29 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 40-48
10:13 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 40-50
10:13   30-second timeout called  
10:13   Commercial timeout called  
10:02   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Dennis Ashley  
9:46   Rahmir Moore missed layup, blocked by Jacob Toppin  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
9:39   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
9:28 +2 Jacob Toppin made dunk, assist by Cyril Langevine 40-52
9:11   Traveling violation turnover on Toliver Freeman  
8:59   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
8:47 +1 Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 40-53
8:30   Jacob Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Mekhi Long  
8:41   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
8:31   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
8:22   Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Mekhi Long  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
8:19 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 42-53
8:19   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
8:19 +1 Cameron Brown made free throw 43-53
8:05 +2 Jacob Toppin made layup 43-55
7:41   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
7:41   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +2 Jacob Toppin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 43-57
6:59   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
6:55   Official timeout called  
6:36 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 43-60
6:29   30-second timeout called  
6:13   Dennis Ashley missed layup  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
6:03 +3 Jacob Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 43-63
5:50   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
5:50 +1 Cameron Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
5:50 +1 Cameron Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-63
5:40   Personal foul on Greg Smith  
5:40 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 45-64
5:40 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-65
5:16   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
5:08   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
5:02   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
5:02 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 46-65
5:02 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-65
4:50   Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman