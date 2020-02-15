|
20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
19:56
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:54
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
19:44
Jermaine Harris missed layup
19:42
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
19:19
Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Fatts Russell
19:08
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:06
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
18:57
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:55
Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
18:37
+3
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
3-0
18:36
Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
18:36
+1
Myles Douglas made free throw
4-0
18:25
+3
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
4-3
18:08
+3
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Ashley
7-3
17:38
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
17:36
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
17:27
Tyrese Martin missed layup
17:25
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
17:10
30-second timeout called
17:04
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:02
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
16:45
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:43
Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley
16:27
Anthony Longpre missed layup
16:25
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
16:13
+2
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
7-5
16:03
Bad pass turnover on Dennis Ashley, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
15:57
+2
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
7-7
15:37
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:35
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
15:30
+3
Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
7-10
15:02
Rahmir Moore missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
15:00
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
14:46
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Toliver Freeman
14:39
Dennis Ashley missed layup
14:37
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
14:21
+3
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
7-13
13:58
+2
Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Cameron Brown
9-13
13:50
Cyril Langevine missed layup
13:48
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
13:43
+2
Toliver Freeman made dunk, assist by Dennis Ashley
11-13
13:22
+2
Tyrese Martin made jump shot
11-15
13:09
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:07
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
12:58
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
12:56
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
12:52
+2
Rahmir Moore made layup, assist by Toliver Freeman
13-15
12:30
Tyrese Martin missed layup
12:28
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
12:28
Shooting foul on Dennis Ashley
12:28
Commercial timeout called
12:28
Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:28
+1
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-16
11:57
Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
11:57
Commercial timeout called
11:37
+2
Mekhi Long made jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
13-18
11:05
+2
Lorenzo Edwards made layup
15-18
10:46
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Toppin
10:26
Shooting foul on Mekhi Long
10:26
Rahmir Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:26
Rahmir Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:26
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
10:16
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:14
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
10:09
Offensive foul on Greg Smith
10:09
Turnover on Greg Smith
10:00
Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell
9:49
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:47
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
9:24
Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:22
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
9:16
Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island
8:58
Rahmir Moore missed jump shot
8:56
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
8:48
Out of bounds turnover on Fatts Russell
8:31
Lorenzo Edwards missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
8:29
Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
8:22
+2
Lorenzo Edwards made layup
17-18
8:05
Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:03
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
8:00
Personal foul on Dennis Ashley
8:00
Commercial timeout called
7:48
Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
7:41
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
7:39
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
7:35
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Myles Douglas
7:27
Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Fatts Russell
7:19
+2
Fatts Russell made layup
17-20
7:13
+3
Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
20-20
7:01
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:59
Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long
6:54
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:52
Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
6:46
+2
Jeff Dowtin made layup
20-22
6:36
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:34
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
6:27
+2
Tyrese Martin made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell
20-24
6:28
30-second timeout called
6:11
Bad pass turnover on Greg Smith
5:51
Cyril Langevine missed layup
5:49
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
5:49
Personal foul on Anthony Longpre
5:39
Mekhi Long missed layup
5:37
Defensive rebound by Greg Smith
5:24
+3
Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith
23-24
5:24
Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
5:24
Rahmir Moore missed free throw
5:24
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
5:09
+2
Tyrese Martin made hook shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
23-26
4:58
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:56
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
4:56
Personal foul on Greg Smith
4:41
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:39
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
4:31
+2
Rahmir Moore made layup
25-26
4:31
Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin
4:31
+1
Rahmir Moore made free throw
26-26
4:20
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards
4:08
Myles Douglas missed hook shot
4:06
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
3:58
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:41
Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
3:32
+2
Cyril Langevine made layup
26-28
3:07
Toliver Freeman missed layup
3:05
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
2:55
+2
Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
26-30
2:36
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mekhi Long
2:34
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
2:23
+2
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
26-32
2:23
+2
Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
28-32
2:23
Shooting foul on Fatts Russell
2:23
Toliver Freeman missed free throw
2:23
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
2:08
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:06
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
1:47
+3
Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
31-32
59.0
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
59.0
+1
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
31-33
59.0
Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
59.0
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
46.0
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
44.0
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
34.0
+2
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
31-35
1.0
Cameron Brown missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
1.0
Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown
1.0
Cameron Brown missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker
1.0
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
0.0
End of period
