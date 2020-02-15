|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
25-13
|
19:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed free throw
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Tulsa
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made dunk
|
25-15
|
18:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
18:48
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made free throw
|
25-14
|
18:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Collins
|
|
18:25
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-16
|
18:25
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-16
|
17:59
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulsa
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Collins
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on B.J. Mack, stolen by Lawson Korita
|
|
16:36
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
|
30-16
|
16:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Lawson Korita
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by B.J. Mack
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
30-19
|
15:02
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-20
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-21
|
14:31
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Madut Akec
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Earley
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Earley
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Earley
|
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antun Maricevic
|
30-24
|
13:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Madut Akec
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darien Jackson
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Hill
|
|
12:50
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-25
|
12:50
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-26
|
12:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson
|
33-26
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Castaneda made jump shot
|
33-28
|
11:43
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed layup
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Darien Jackson
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson made driving layup
|
35-28
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown made jump shot
|
35-30
|
10:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-30
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-30
|
10:23
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Durr
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner made driving layup
|
39-30
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
39-32
|
9:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
David Collins missed free throw
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Martins Igbanu
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed dunk
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed layup
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Elijah Joiner
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
39-35
|
7:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Michael Durr
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made driving dunk
|
41-35
|
6:30
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-35
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-35
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
43-37
|
5:13
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Collins
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Collins
|
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-37
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-37
|
4:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-38
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-39
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made jump shot
|
47-39
|
3:23
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Martins Igbanu
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-40
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-41
|
3:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Brown
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-41
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-41
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made layup
|
49-43
|
2:14
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-44
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made driving layup
|
51-44
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made floating jump shot
|
51-46
|
1:14
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Brown
|
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-46
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-46
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made driving layup
|
53-48
|
19.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rashun Williams
|
|
17.0
|