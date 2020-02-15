UVA
UNC

Woldetensae shoots Virginia past North Carolina

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Tomas Woldetensae shot himself and his team out of trouble.

Woldetensae scored 18 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lift Virginia past North Carolina 64-62 on Saturday night.

Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the Cavaliers (17-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the fifth time in six games.

Woldetensae's winning shot came after North Carolina's Christian Keeling made three free throws to give the Tar Heels a 62-61 lead with 10.3 seconds left. Keeling had been fouled by Woldetensae while attempting a 3-point shot.

''It was such a big emotional swing, for sure,'' Woldetensae said. ''At first, I thought I lost it for my teammates. Then I had the chance to redeem myself.''

Casey Morsell and Kihei Clark each scored 10 points for Virginia. The Cavaliers won back-to-back games against North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history.

''It's always nice to get a road win, especially in a place like this with all the history,'' Clark said.

The Cavaliers, who entered the game last in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 28.5%, made 9 of 21 from 3-point range. Woldetensae shot 6 for 10 from behind the arc, and Morsell made both of his 3-point tries.

Garrison Brooks scored 20 points to lead North Carolina (10-15, 3-11), which lost its fifth consecutive game.

Cole Anthony added 17 points for the Tar Heels, but his half-court heave at the buzzer wasn't close. Keeling scored 11 points.

North Carolina lost despite shooting 50% from the floor against the Cavaliers, who entered the game with the nation's top scoring defense and field-goal percentage defense.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers have returned to their winning ways just in time. Virginia's NCAA Tournament chances were fading a month ago during a three-game losing streak, but the Cavaliers have gone 6-2 while grinding out five wins by five points or fewer since then.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels remained winless in February, starting off their second month in a row with five consecutive defeats. They sit in last place in the league and are one loss away from clinching their first losing record for a regular season since 2001-02. ''This is insane,'' Anthony said. ''I've never had a season like this of basketball. It's really deflating, but our season is not over.''

STAR WATCH

Woldetensae, a junior college transfer from Italy, made at least six 3-pointers for the third time in the Cavaliers' last six games. He has 24 3-pointers during that span after totaling 20 3-pointers through Virginia's first 18 games.

''He's a bit of a streaky shooter,'' Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. ''So when he gets his rhythm and his timing, you want to find him.''

MORE HEARTBREAK

The Tar Heels have lost five consecutive games decided by three points or fewer. That stretch includes three overtime games, and four of those losses have come at home.

''Life's not easy,'' North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. ''Sometimes you're going to be faced with a lot of adversity. But you've got to be able to handle it. You can't give up.''

ANTHONY BLOODIED

Anthony suffered a cut near his eye after an elbow to the face from Virginia's Francisco Caffaro with 11:59 remaining in the second half. Anthony was called for a foul on the play and stayed down on the court before sprinting off with a towel over his bleeding face. He returned with 8:11 to play and his team trailing 47-44.

He said that trainers glued the cut and that he received no stitches.

TAP-INS

Morsell scored all his 10 points in the second half, part of Virginia's 17-0 advantage in points off the bench for the game. . Brooks made a free throw in the second half, snapping his streak of 15 consecutive missed free throws at home. . Armando Bacot had eight points and a season-high 16 rebounds for North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Boston College on Wednesday night, looking to avenge the Eagles' 60-53 win in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 7.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels play Monday night at Notre Dame, which they defeated 76-65 on Nov. 6 in each team's season opener.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 28
UNC Tar Heels 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:43 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 2-0
19:20   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
18:59   Shot clock violation turnover on North Carolina  
18:29   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
18:00 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
17:34 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 5-3
17:23   Christian Keeling missed jump shot, blocked by Tomas Woldetensae  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
17:03   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:51   Offensive foul on Armando Bacot  
16:51   Turnover on Armando Bacot  
16:39   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
16:01 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 7-3
15:42   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Armando Bacot  
15:13 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 7-5
14:52 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 9-5
14:35   Commercial timeout called  
14:24   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
14:07   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
13:58 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 9-7
13:38   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:17   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Francisco Caffaro  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
13:17   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
13:15   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Casey Morsell  
12:46   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:25 +2 Armando Bacot made hook shot, assist by Andrew Platek 9-9
12:01   Offensive foul on Kihei Clark  
12:01   Turnover on Kihei Clark  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Chase Coleman, stolen by Leaky Black  
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Casey Morsell  
11:27   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
11:10 +2 Francisco Caffaro made jump shot 11-9
10:45   Personal foul on Kody Stattmann  
10:27   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Kody Stattmann  
9:57   Casey Morsell missed layup  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Casey Morsell  
9:42 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Casey Morsell 13-9
9:39   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
9:18   Shot clock violation turnover on North Carolina  
8:59   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
8:55   Offensive foul on Jay Huff  
8:55   Turnover on Jay Huff  
8:33   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
8:05   Kody Stattmann missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
7:56 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 13-11
7:30   Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:27   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:27 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 14-11
7:27 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-11
7:14 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 15-13
7:14   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
7:14 +1 Cole Anthony made free throw 15-14
6:58   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
6:29 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Andrew Platek 15-16
6:09   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:53   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
5:29   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
5:17 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 17-16
5:01   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4:41 +3 Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 20-16
4:26 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Garrison Brooks 20-18
4:04 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kody Stattmann 23-18
3:53 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 23-20
3:28 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 25-20
3:28   Shooting foul on Cole Anthony  
3:28   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +1 Kihei Clark made free throw 26-20
3:13 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 26-22
2:42 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 28-22
2:26 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 28-24
2:03   Offensive foul on Mamadi Diakite  
2:03   Turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
1:44 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 28-26
1:23   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Kody Stattmann  
48.0   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
39.0 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 28-28
8.0   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
0.0   Andrew Platek missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 36
UNC Tar Heels 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
19:32   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Leaky Black  
19:17 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 28-30
18:56 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 31-30
18:37   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:22   Jay Huff missed layup  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:17   Jay Huff missed layup  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:03   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:01   30-second timeout called  
18:01   Commercial timeout called  
17:55   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
17:30   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:22 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 31-32
17:02 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 33-32
16:48   Armando Bacot missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:42   Armando Bacot missed layup  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
16:23   Jay Huff missed hook shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
16:13 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 33-34
15:45 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 36-34
15:26 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 36-37
15:05   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:00   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
14:56   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
14:49   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
14:34   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Leaky Black  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Kihei Clark  
14:18   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Leaky Black  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:03   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
14:03   Leaky Black missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:03   Leaky Black missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
13:47   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
13:32   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
13:17 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 36-39
12:50 +3 Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 39-39
12:32   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
12:01   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
11:59   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59 +1 Francisco Caffaro made 1st of 2 free throws 40-39
11:59 +1 Francisco Caffaro made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
11:41 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot 41-41
11:10 +2 Casey Morsell made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 43-41
10:48   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
10:29   Offensive foul on Mamadi Diakite  
10:29   Turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
10:17   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Christian Keeling  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Kody Stattmann  
9:38 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 45-41
9:26   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
9:26   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:26   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
9:07 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 47-41
8:37 +3 Garrison Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 47-44
8:09   Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Justin Pierce  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
8:03   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
7:55 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk, assist by Justin Pierce 47-46
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Leaky Black  
7:23   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +1 Leaky Black made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
7:23 +1 Leaky Black made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
7:06   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
6:47 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadi Diakite 50-48
6:26   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
6:07 +3 Casey Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 53-48
5:48   Cole Anthony missed layup  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
5:42 +2 Leaky Black made layup 53-50
5:27   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
5:16   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
5:14   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
5:05 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 53-52
4:40 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 55-52
4:28   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
4:07   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
3:57   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 55-53
3:57   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
3:42 +2 Kihei Clark made layup, assist by Jay Huff 57-53
3:14   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony  
2:57   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
2:30 +2 Armando Bacot made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 57-55
1:59   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
1:50   Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot  
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
1:09   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
1:10   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
1:10 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 57-56
1:10 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
48.0 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 59-57
48.0   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
48.0 +1 Mamadi Diakite made free throw 60-57
27.0 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 60-59
26.0   30-second timeout called  
24.0   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
24.0   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
23.0   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
23.0 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 61-59
23.0   Kihei Clark missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13.0   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10.0   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
10.0 +1 Christian Keeling made 1st of 3 free throws 61-60
10.0 +1 Christian Keeling made 2nd of 3 free throws 61-61
10.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0 +1 Christian Keeling made 3rd of 3 free throws 61-62
0.0 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 64-62
1.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
B. Key
G. Brooks
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
42.3 Field Goal % 53.6
22.6 Three Point % 28.6
58.3 Free Throw % 55.4
Team Stats
Points 64 62
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 32
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 18 23
Team 3 3
Assists 14 14
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0