Utomi lifts USC to 70-51 victory over Washington State

  • Feb 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) The turning point for Southern California on Saturday was quick and decisive, lasting about 30 seconds and impactful enough to make a difference for the rest of the evening.

Daniel Utomi scored a season-high 23 points and USC's 70-51 victory over Washington State looked like a gameplan well executed. It just took a little reminder from Trojans' coach Andy Enfield.

When Washington State jumped out to an 8-0 lead 1:27 into the game, aided by a pair of 3-pointers, Enfield gathered his team for a little chat.

''He was a little animated,'' USC's Isaiah Mobley said. ''Honestly, he told us right before we went out (for the game), `I don't want them to have a 10-point lead right away and have to call time out.' Luckily it was eight.''

Mobley could joke about it afterward. Enfield wasn't smiling in the team huddle during his early timeout.

''They weren't going to beat us inside and the only way they could beat us was from the 3-point line. Here we give up two 3s to (CJ) Elleby and (Jervae) Robinson and all they do is shoot 3s. So that was the message: `If you want to win this game you have to get a little more intense than what you're playing right now.'''

After going 2 of 2 from distance to open the game, the Cougars went 2 of 26 from the 3-point line the rest of the way. The Cougars missed 21 consecutive 3-pointers until Tony Miller made one with 39 seconds remaining.

''They're long (on defense) and they did a good job,'' Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. ''It bothered us and it felt that way. But I felt that we took some quick (shots). We made some early but we have to take some better ones.''

Ethan Anderson scored 12 points while Mobley had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Trojans (19-7, 8-5 Pac-12) earned a home sweep of the Washington schools after a victory over Washington on Thursday.

Elleby scored 22 points with 13 rebounds for the Cougars (14-12, 5-8), who lost for the third time in their past four games while losing both games in the Los Angeles area after they fell to UCLA in overtime on Thursday. It was Elleby's 10th career double-double.

''He has a big heart and he wants to do well out there,'' Smith said of Elleby. ''He was pressing a little bit but he gave us a chance. I think we got it to 10 and had a couple looks with a 3-pointer (that missed).''

Utomi reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season, with both coming in the past four games. It was the lowest scoring game for a USC opponent in Pac-12 play this season.

USC was playing without leading scorer and rebounder Onyeka Okongwu, who has missed the past two games because of a concussion that reportedly occurred last Saturday at Arizona State.

The Trojans were working their way through injuries on the court as well as Anderson returned after a knee contusion in Thursday's game and Mobley stayed in the game after tweaking his right ankle just past the midway point of the first half.

Washington State was without point guard Isaac Bonton after the junior exited the game against UCLA with what appeared to be a leg injury.

The Trojans rallied from their early 8-0 deficit to lead 30-21 lead at halftime by holding Washington State to 27% shooting from the field.

The Cougars went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 46-36 midway through the second half, but USC answered with an 11-0 run of its own to build the lead back to 57-36 with 6:27 remaining.

Utomi passed his previous season high of 22 points on a 3-pointer with 4:18 remaining, holding his follow-through high in the air while giving a nod to the Trojans' bench as he skipped back down the court. The 3-pointer gave USC a commanding 63-39 lead.

''I just shoot the ball and if I shoot the ball well it opens things up for a lot of people,'' said Utomi, a graduate transfer who played three seasons at Akron. ''I'm just going to continue to do that.''

Noah Williams scored 10 points as Washington State fell to 0-6 in conference road games.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: Elleby is now 42 points shy of 1,000 for his career and was on pace to becoming the third fastest to 1,000 before the start of play Saturday. . Washington State not only shot 29% percent from the field Saturday, they shot 28% in the first meeting, a 65-56 defeat to the Trojans at home on Jan. 2.

USC: The Trojans were not only without Okongwu, they also were without guard Kyle Sturdivant for the second consecutive game after the death of his father last week. Sturdivant is also expected to miss the upcoming trip to Colorado and Utah. . Enfield now has 129 victories with the Trojans, three shy of Henry Bibby who is fourth on the school's all-time list. Sam Berry's 260 victories are the most in school history.

1st Half
WASHST Cougars 21
USC Trojans 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington State  
19:41 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Pollard 3-0
19:14   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Mobley  
18:59 +2 Jeff Pollard made jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 5-0
18:46   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
18:34 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 8-0
18:33   30-second timeout called  
18:15 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup 8-2
17:59   Tony Miller missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:53 +2 Isaiah Mobley made jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 8-4
17:25   Jervae Robinson missed jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:17 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 8-6
17:02   Tony Miller missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
16:45   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
16:24 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot 10-6
16:01 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 10-8
15:48   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
15:37   Shooting foul on Ethan Anderson  
15:37 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
15:37 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
15:37 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
15:24   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
15:02   Jumpball received by Southern California  
15:02   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
14:34   Isaiah Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
14:32   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
14:26   Max Agbonkpolo missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
14:15   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
14:02   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
13:55   Daniel Utomi missed layup  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
13:52 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup 12-10
13:24   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by CJ Elleby  
13:06   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
12:35   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
12:30 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 15-10
12:11 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup 15-12
12:01 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 17-12
11:45 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 17-14
11:25   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
10:41   Volodymyr Markovetskyy missed layup, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
10:27   Quinton Adlesh missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Tony Miller, stolen by Nick Rakocevic  
9:53   Nick Rakocevic missed layup, blocked by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
9:41   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Quinton Adlesh  
9:33 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 17-17
9:19   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
9:00   Ryan Rapp missed jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
8:46   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
8:29   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
8:15   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
8:08   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
8:00   Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
7:18   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
7:11   Jeff Pollard missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
7:03   Elijah Weaver missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
6:56   Ryan Rapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Quinton Adlesh  
6:39 +2 Nick Rakocevic made dunk, assist by Quinton Adlesh 17-19
6:23   Personal foul on Quinton Adlesh  
6:11   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
5:59   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
5:49 +2 Marvin Cannon made layup, assist by Noah Williams 19-19
5:31   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
5:23   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
5:15   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
5:00 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup, assist by Daniel Utomi 19-21
4:47   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby  
4:38   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
4:27   Personal foul on Marvin Cannon  
4:23   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:04   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
3:56   Max Agbonkpolo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
3:28   Marvin Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
3:11 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot 19-24
2:51 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 21-24
2:34   Max Agbonkpolo missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
2:31   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
2:29   Personal foul on Marvin Cannon  
2:29   Commercial timeout called  
2:24   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
2:24 +1 Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
2:24 +1 Daniel Utomi made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
2:12   Double dribble turnover on DJ Rodman  
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by CJ Elleby  
1:55   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by CJ Elleby  
1:24   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
1:03 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 21-28
30.0   Noah Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
23.0 +2 Isaiah Mobley made jump shot 21-30
3.0   Noah Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WASHST Cougars 30
USC Trojans 40

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams  
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by CJ Elleby  
19:15   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
18:50 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot 23-30
18:32 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 23-32
18:13   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
17:51   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
17:37 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup, assist by Nick Rakocevic 23-34
17:18   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:09 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 23-37
17:08   30-second timeout called  
17:08   Commercial timeout called  
16:45   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
16:45   CJ Elleby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:45 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-37
16:31 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup 24-39
16:13   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
15:54   Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
15:37   Personal foul on Ryan Rapp  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 24-41
15:12   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
14:52   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
14:50   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
14:49   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:41   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
14:39   Marvin Cannon missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
14:29 +3 Ethan Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 24-44
14:07 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 26-44
13:48   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
13:44   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
13:44 +1 Isaiah Mobley made 1st of 2 free throws 26-45
13:44   Isaiah Mobley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Daron Henson  
13:26 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 28-45
13:11   Personal foul on Aljaz Kunc  
12:59   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
12:38   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
12:21 +2 Ryan Rapp made layup 30-45
12:05   Offensive foul on Nick Rakocevic  
12:05   Turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
11:56   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews  
11:34 +2 Noah Williams made layup 32-45
11:17   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
11:15   Jumpball received by Southern California  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
11:11   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
11:11 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
11:11   Jonah Mathews missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
11:11 +2 Ryan Rapp made jump shot 34-46
11:09   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Mobley  
10:20   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
10:05   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
9:59   Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic  
9:59 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 35-46
9:59 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-46
9:41   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:36   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Mobley  
9:12   Ryan Rapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
9:02   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Quinton Adlesh  
8:47   Shooting foul on Aljaz Kunc  
8:47   Elijah Weaver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:47 +1 Elijah Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
8:22   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
8:14 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 36-50
7:52   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
7:42   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
7:21 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 36-53
6:59   Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Personal foul on Daron Henson  
6:40   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
6:40   Jonah Mathews missed free throw  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
6:31   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
6:24 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup, assist by Daniel Utomi 36-55
6:14   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
6:14   Daron Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:14   Daron Henson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
5:55 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup 36-57
5:55   Shooting foul on Daron Henson  
5:55   Elijah Weaver missed free throw  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Daron Henson  
5:43   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
5:37   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Marvin Cannon  
5:33 +2 Marvin Cannon made dunk, assist by CJ Elleby 38-57
5:12 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 38-60
4:49   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
4:49 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws