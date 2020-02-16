DUQ
FORD

No Text

Dunn-Martin helps Duquesne hold off Fordham 59-54

  • Feb 16, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Tavian Dunn-Martin had 15 points off the bench to lift Duquesne to a 59-54 victory over Fordham on Sunday.

Dunn-Martin made 3 of 8 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and all four of his free throws for the Dukes (19-6, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Reserve Baylee Steele scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Lamar Norman Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, while Marcus Weathers had a career-high 14 rebounds to go with nine points.

Antwon Portley came off the bench to score 16 with six rebounds to pace the Rams (7-17, 1-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Ty Perry added 15 points but made just 2 of 9 shots from distance. Joel Soriano had nine rebounds and eight points.

Duquesne shot 38% from the floor but just 22% from 3-point range (7 of 32). The Dukes hit 12 of 16 free throws. Fordham shot 35% overall, 29% from distance (6 of 21) and made 12 of 14 foul shots.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 58-56 on Jan. 15.

---

1st Half
DUQ Dukes 27
FORD Rams 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:36   Ashton Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
19:15 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Chris Austin 0-2
18:58   Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
18:46   Josh Colon missed layup, blocked by Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
18:41   Personal foul on Ashton Miller  
18:31   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
18:19   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
18:12 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 2-2
17:47   Joel Soriano missed layup  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:47 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 2-4
17:46   Shooting foul on Ashton Miller  
17:46   Joel Soriano missed free throw  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
17:29   Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
17:27   Jumpball received by Fordham  
17:16   Offensive foul on Josh Colon  
17:16   Turnover on Josh Colon  
17:09   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
17:05   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
17:02 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 4-4
16:31 +2 Jalen Cobb made layup 4-6
16:07 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 7-6
15:44   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
15:29   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
15:11   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
14:59   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
14:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
14:11   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
14:02   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
14:02 +1 Chris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
14:02 +1 Chris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
13:51   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
13:34   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
13:34 +1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
13:34 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
13:25   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
13:23   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
13:12   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
12:48 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot 7-13
12:31   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:28   Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi  
12:28 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
12:28 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
12:13   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
12:02   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
11:54   Jalen Cobb missed dunk  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:48   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
11:42 +2 Baylee Steele made dunk 11-13
11:25   Erten Gazi missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
11:08   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
11:08 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
11:08 +1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-13
10:51   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
10:26   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Marcus Weathers  
9:58 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk 15-13
9:48   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:31   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
9:31 +1 Ty Perry made 1st of 3 free throws 15-14
9:31 +1 Ty Perry made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-15
9:31 +1 Ty Perry made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-16
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Kyle Rose  
9:08   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
8:45   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
8:15   Kyle Rose missed layup, blocked by Baylee Steele  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
8:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
7:53   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
7:36 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 15-19
7:11   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
7:02   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
6:53 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 17-19
6:24   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
6:13   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
5:54   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
5:47   Offensive foul on Michael Hughes  
5:47   Turnover on Michael Hughes  
5:47   Commercial timeout called  
5:31   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
5:29   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
5:29 +1 Baylee Steele made 1st of 2 free throws 18-19
5:29 +1 Baylee Steele made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
5:13   Erten Gazi missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller  
4:58   Backcourt turnover on Sincere Carry  
4:41   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
4:26   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
4:26   Austin Rotroff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Jalen Cobb  
4:26 +1 Austin Rotroff made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
4:01 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot 20-21
3:30 +2 Chris Austin made dunk, assist by Antwon Portley 20-23
3:20   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Antwon Portley  
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Ashton Miller  
3:10   Offensive foul on Josh Colon  
3:10   Commercial timeout called  
3:10   Marcus Weathers missed free throw  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
3:08 +2 Baylee Steele made dunk 22-23
2:34 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 22-25
2:07 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 25-25
1:35   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller  
1:19   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
1:10   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
1:02 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 27-25
36.0   Bad pass turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
11.0   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Ty Perry  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Sincere Carry  
2.0   Ashton Miller missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  

2nd Half
DUQ Dukes 32
FORD Rams 29

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Shooting foul on Ty Perry  
19:51   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:51 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
19:34 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 28-27
19:14   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
18:59   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
18:52   Ashton Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
18:40 +2 Josh Colon made layup 28-29
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:25   Bad pass turnover on Ty Perry, stolen by Marcus Weathers  
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Miller, stolen by Ty Perry  
17:49   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Soriano  
17:37   Baylee Steele missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:21   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:13 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Miller 31-29
16:43   Personal foul on Ashton Miller  
16:33   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
16:24   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
16:21   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
15:57   Kyle Rose missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
15:57   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 34-29
15:02   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
15:02 +1 Ty Perry made 1st of 3 free throws 34-30
15:02   Ty Perry missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:02 +1 Ty Perry made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-31
14:44   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
14:36   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
14:24   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
14:24 +1 Joel Soriano made 1st of 2 free throws 34-32
14:24 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-33
14:09   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
13:51   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Michael Hughes  
13:41   Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
13:35   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
13:20 +2 Michael Hughes made layup 36-33
13:12   30-second timeout called  
13:12   Commercial timeout called  
12:49   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
12:31   Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
12:00   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
11:42 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 38-33
11:12 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 38-35
10:58   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
10:35 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 38-38
10:35   Shooting foul on Sincere Carry  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:35 +1 Antwon Portley made free throw 38-39
10:22   Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
10:04   Ty Perry missed layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
9:48 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 41-39
9:27 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Perry 41-42
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Ty Perry  
8:33   Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
8:28   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:19   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
8:03   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:52 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Soriano 41-45
7:41   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
7:36   Jumpball received by Fordham  
7:21 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made jump shot 43-45
6:55   Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry  
6:25 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made jump shot 45-45
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
5:54   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Josh Colon  
5:43   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
5:27 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 48-45
4:39   Offensive foul on Michael Hughes  
5:15   Commercial timeout called  
5:02 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot, assist by Ty Perry 48-47
4:39   Offensive foul on Michael Hughes  
4:39   Turnover on Michael Hughes  
4:13   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
3:56 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Sincere Carry 50-47
3:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
2:52 +2 Sincere Carry made jump shot 52-47
2:26 +2 Joel Soriano made dunk, assist by Josh Colon 52-49
2:01 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 55-49
1:46   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
1:34   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
1:04   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
42.0   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
34.0   Personal foul on Antwon Portley  
34.0   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
34.0