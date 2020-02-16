|
20:00
Jumpball received by Duquesne
19:36
Ashton Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:34
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
19:15
+2
Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Chris Austin
0-2
|
18:58
Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
18:46
Josh Colon missed layup, blocked by Lamar Norman Jr.
18:44
Offensive rebound by Fordham
18:41
Personal foul on Ashton Miller
18:31
Joel Soriano missed hook shot
18:29
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
18:19
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:17
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
18:12
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup
2-2
|
17:47
Joel Soriano missed layup
17:47
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
17:47
+2
Joel Soriano made layup
2-4
|
17:46
Shooting foul on Ashton Miller
17:46
Joel Soriano missed free throw
17:46
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
17:29
Michael Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:27
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
17:27
Jumpball received by Fordham
17:16
Offensive foul on Josh Colon
17:16
Turnover on Josh Colon
17:09
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
17:05
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot
17:03
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
17:02
+2
Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
4-4
|
16:31
+2
Jalen Cobb made layup
4-6
|
16:07
+3
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes
7-6
|
15:44
Chris Austin missed jump shot
15:42
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
15:37
Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin
15:29
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot
15:27
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
15:11
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:09
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
14:59
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
14:57
Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Jalen Cobb
14:57
Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Jalen Cobb
14:24
Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham
14:11
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:09
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
14:02
Shooting foul on Baylee Steele
14:02
+1
Chris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
7-7
|
14:02
+1
Chris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-8
|
13:51
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:49
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
13:34
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
13:34
+1
Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws
7-9
|
13:34
+1
Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-10
|
13:25
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:23
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
13:23
Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
13:12
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:10
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
12:48
+3
Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot
7-13
|
12:31
Marcus Weathers missed layup
12:29
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
12:28
Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi
12:28
+1
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
8-13
|
12:28
+1
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-13
|
12:13
Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin
12:02
Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jalen Cobb
11:54
Jalen Cobb missed dunk
11:52
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
11:48
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
11:46
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
11:42
+2
Baylee Steele made dunk
11-13
|
11:25
Erten Gazi missed jump shot
11:23
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
11:08
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
11:08
Commercial timeout called
11:08
+1
Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
12-13
|
11:08
+1
Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-13
|
10:51
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:49
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
10:26
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:24
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
10:05
Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Marcus Weathers
9:58
+2
Marcus Weathers made dunk
15-13
|
9:48
Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
9:31
Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers
9:31
+1
Ty Perry made 1st of 3 free throws
15-14
|
9:31
+1
Ty Perry made 2nd of 3 free throws
15-15
|
9:31
+1
Ty Perry made 3rd of 3 free throws
15-16
|
9:16
Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Kyle Rose
9:08
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:06
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
8:45
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:43
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
8:15
Kyle Rose missed layup, blocked by Baylee Steele
8:13
Offensive rebound by Antwon Portley
8:13
Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham
7:53
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:51
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
7:36
+3
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
15-19
|
7:11
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:09
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
7:02
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:00
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
6:53
+2
Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
17-19
|
6:24
Joel Soriano missed hook shot
6:22
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
6:13
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:11
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
5:54
Chris Austin missed jump shot
5:52
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
5:47
Offensive foul on Michael Hughes
5:47
Turnover on Michael Hughes
5:47
Commercial timeout called
5:31
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
5:29
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
5:29
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
5:29
+1
Baylee Steele made 1st of 2 free throws
18-19
|
5:29
+1
Baylee Steele made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-19
|
5:13
Erten Gazi missed jump shot
5:11
Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller
4:58
Backcourt turnover on Sincere Carry
4:41
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:39
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
4:26
Shooting foul on Josh Colon
4:26
Austin Rotroff missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:44
Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Jalen Cobb
4:26
+1
Austin Rotroff made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-19
|
4:01
+2
Ty Perry made jump shot
20-21
|
3:44
Bad pass turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Josh Colon
3:30
+2
Chris Austin made dunk, assist by Antwon Portley
20-23
|
3:20
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Antwon Portley
3:12
Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Ashton Miller
3:10
Offensive foul on Josh Colon
3:10
Commercial timeout called
3:10
Marcus Weathers missed free throw
3:10
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
3:08
+2
Baylee Steele made dunk
22-23
|
2:34
+2
Antwon Portley made jump shot
22-25
|
2:07
+3
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
25-25
|
1:35
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:33
Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller
1:19
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:17
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
1:10
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:08
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
1:02
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup
27-25
|
36.0
Bad pass turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin
11.0
Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Ty Perry
3.0
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Sincere Carry
2.0
Ashton Miller missed jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
