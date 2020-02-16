IOWA
MINN

Garza scores 24 points; No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55

  • Feb 16, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Winning on the road in the Big Ten has proven to be a monumental task for most every team this season. Even trailing by eight points late at Minnesota, No. 21 Iowa believed it was going to shake that trend.

Luka Garza had 24 points and the Hawkeyes closed the game by scoring the final 11 points to rally past the Gophers 58-55 on Sunday.

Minnesota's Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and Iowa (18-8, 9-6) came away with a rare road win. The highest-scoring team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes were held to a season-low 58 points.

''I think it was a belief in the huddle within this team that we're going to win the game,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said. ''Luka said it. He verbalized it. He said, 'We're going to win the game.' There was just never any panic. You cannot go on the road and you go down eight with five minutes to go and panic.''

The Hawkeyes trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining. The Gophers had five of their 13 turnovers during the final stretch.

Iowa was 1-5 on the road in conference play entering the game and Big Ten teams are now 28-70 on the road in conference.

''I told everybody we were going to win this game because I had confidence in us and I knew we had enough time to do it'' Garza said.

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.

''They all hurt, but obviously this is a rivalry game and we're kind of trying to make a run at the end here,'' Carr said. ''And to have the game in our hands, it was ours to lose. Yeah, it was pretty tough.''

Bakari Evelyn hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead, its first since leading 21-20 in the first half. Evelyn was fouled right before the shot clock expired.

''I was more disappointed in the composure down the stretch,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''The turnovers, the foul at the end of a shot clock where we had them. That was where I was disappointed. We didn't want to go win that game when we needed to.''

INJURIES

Iowa's Ryan Kreiner had 10 points in his fourth start of the season with CJ Frederick out because of an ankle injury he sustained in the previous game at Indiana. McCaffrey said Frederick, who's third on the team in scoring, wasn't close to playing and said he's unsure how long he'll be out.

STAR WATCH

Garza dealt with foul trouble throughout and said he ''tweaked'' his ankle early in the game. But he scored at least 20 points in his 11th straight Big Ten game. He scored the first eight points of the game and had Iowa's first 10 points, becoming just the 12th Hawkeyes player to score at least 600 points in a season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa should stay ranked after going 1-1 on the road during the week. While No. 23 Creighton won twice, including against No. 10 Seton Hall, No. 22 Illinois lost twice. Texas Tech at No. 24 and No. 25 LSU lost their only games of the week.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes helped their NCAA standing. They started the day 30th in the NCAA NET rankings, the primary tool used to determine the NCAA brackets and picked up their sixth Quad 1 win of the season on the road against Minnesota, ranked No. 40 in the NET rankings.

Minnesota: The Gophers missed a big chance to boost their tournament credentials and they are running out of time for more impressive wins. Minnesota lost its second home game in Big Ten play and now might need to beat Maryland at home on Feb. 26 or Wisconsin or Indiana on the road.

UP NEXT

Iowa returns home for one game against Ohio State on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes then go back on the road at Michigan State on Feb. 25.

Minnesota will look to bolster its tournament standing with another home game on Wednesday against Indiana.

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 26
MINN Golden Gophers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:46   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:34 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Ryan Kriener 2-0
19:16   Shooting foul on Joe Wieskamp  
19:16   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:16   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
19:04   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
19:02   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
18:57 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 4-0
18:35   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
18:08 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Ryan Kriener 6-0
17:48   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
17:32 +2 Luka Garza made layup 8-0
17:07   Alihan Demir missed layup  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:01   Alihan Demir missed layup  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
16:46   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:35   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:30   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Payton Willis  
16:16 +2 Daniel Oturu made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Carr 8-2
16:04 +2 Luka Garza made layup 10-2
15:40   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:25 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Payton Willis 10-4
15:00   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
14:32   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
14:08   Luka Garza missed hook shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:03   Out of bounds turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
13:35   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:25   Backcourt turnover on Payton Willis  
13:17   Connor McCaffery missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:08 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 10-7
12:58 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 12-7
12:46 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 12-9
12:33 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 14-9
12:12   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:01 +2 Payton Willis made layup 14-11
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
11:45   Tre' Williams missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
11:30   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
11:15   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:08   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:51   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
10:44   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:33 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 17-11
10:20   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
10:01 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 17-14
9:49   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:42   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
9:21   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
9:02   Ryan Kriener missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
8:54   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
8:43 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 19-14
8:25   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
7:58   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
7:27 +2 Bakari Evelyn made floating jump shot 21-14
7:07   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
7:02 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 21-17
6:47   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Kriener  
6:47   Commercial timeout called  
6:26   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
6:24   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
6:12   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
6:12 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
6:12   Alihan Demir missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:58   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
5:58   Turnover on Luka Garza  
5:44   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:23   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:22   Jumpball received by Iowa  
5:21   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
5:21   Turnover on Luka Garza  
5:04 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup 21-20
4:51   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
4:49   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
4:40   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
4:31   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
4:25   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
4:25 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
4:25 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
4:05   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
4:05   Cordell Pemsl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:05   Cordell Pemsl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
3:52 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 21-24
3:32   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
3:19   Marcus Carr missed layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
2:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
2:28   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
2:21   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
2:21 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 21-26
2:21   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
2:21 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
2:21 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Payton Willis  
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu  
1:42   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
1:25 +2 Ryan Kriener made turnaround jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 23-28
1:11 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 23-31
1:11   30-second timeout called  
59.0 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 25-31
59.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
59.0 +1 Ryan Kriener made free throw 26-31
40.0   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
23.0   Ryan Kriener missed jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
1.0   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 32
MINN Golden Gophers 24

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
19:22 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Payton Willis 26-33
19:05 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 28-33
18:47 +2 Alihan Demir made driving layup 28-35
18:33   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
18:29 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 30-35
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Alihan Demir, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
17:57   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
17:57   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:57 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-35
17:37   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
17:21   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
17:02 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup 33-35
16:57 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 33-37
16:50   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:38   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
16:24   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Luka Garza  
15:56   Luka Garza missed layup  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
15:54   Ryan Kriener missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Joe Toussaint missed layup, blocked by Marcus Carr  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
15:26 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 33-39
15:05   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 33-41
14:28   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
14:23   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:17   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
14:17   Turnover on Luka Garza  
14:06   Turnover on Minnesota  
13:54   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
13:51 +2 Cordell Pemsl made driving layup 35-41
13:35   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:19   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
13:09   Out of bounds turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
12:58   Turnover on Minnesota  
12:36   Connor McCaffery missed jump shot, blocked by Tre' Williams  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
12:24   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
12:23   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
12:02   Offensive goaltending turnover on Riley Till  
11:59   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
11:27   Violation on Unknown  
11:12 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 38-41
11:12   Official timeout called  
10:56   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
10:39 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 40-41
10:10 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 40-44
10:10   Shooting foul on Bakari Evelyn  
10:10   Marcus Carr missed free throw  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
9:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
9:27   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:10   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
9:02   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
8:47   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
8:23   Luka Garza missed hook shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
8:20 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 42-44
8:20   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
8:20   Luka Garza missed free throw  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
7:52 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 42-46
7:41 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 44-46
7:28   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:28 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-47
7:02 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot 47-47
6:50   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
6:29   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
6:18   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
6:05 +2 Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 47-49
5:52   Bakari Evelyn missed layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
5:45 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 47-52
5:30   Ryan Kriener missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
5:23 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 47-55
21.0   30-second timeout called  
5:21   Commercial timeout called  
5:09   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
5:09 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 48-55
5:09   Iowa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  