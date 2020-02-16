|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Connecticut
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Damion Baugh
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Josh Carlton missed hook shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney
|
0-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Josh Carlton
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney
|
|
17:45
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
17:45
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
17:24
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh made jump shot
|
4-2
|
16:30
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley missed dunk
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton made layup
|
4-4
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge made driving dunk, assist by Damion Baugh
|
6-4
|
15:35
|
|
|
Josh Carlton missed layup
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made jump shot
|
8-4
|
15:03
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones
|
10-4
|
14:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|
|
13:48
|
|
+3
|
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert
|
10-7
|
13:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Josh Carlton
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|
|
12:57
|
|
+3
|
Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
|
13-7
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital
|
13-9
|
12:01
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Josh Carlton
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Brendan Adams
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made dunk
|
13-11
|
11:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Alex Lomax
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis made jump shot
|
15-11
|
10:10
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Sidney Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Adams made jump shot, assist by James Bouknight
|
15-13
|
8:39
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
|
18-13
|
8:21
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Tyler Harris
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Memphis
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Lance Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-13
|
7:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendan Adams
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Lester Quinones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-13
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney
|
20-15
|
6:32
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Vital
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed jump shot, blocked by Lance Thomas
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed tip-in
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Bouknight
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Lance Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-15
|
5:21
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-16
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-17
|
4:08
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa missed driving layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Brendan Adams
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
James Bouknight made layup, assist by Brendan Adams
|
21-19
|
2:44
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Precious Achiuwa
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Josh Carlton missed tip-in
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley missed layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton made tip-in
|
21-21
|
2:06
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lester Quinones
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-22
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Maurice
|
24-23
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
James Bouknight made driving layup
|
24-25
|
46.0
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Alex Lomax
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Memphis
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Maurice made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-25
|
25.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Maurice missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed driving layup
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|