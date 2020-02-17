|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Carolina
|
|
19:52
|
|
+2
|
Christian Keeling made layup, assist by Cole Anthony
|
2-0
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup
|
2-2
|
19:24
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed hook shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
19:05
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham made turnaround jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:47
|
|
+3
|
Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks
|
5-4
|
18:19
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed layup
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Cole Anthony made layup
|
7-4
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made driving layup, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
7-6
|
17:24
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Rex Pflueger
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made alley-oop shot, assist by Cole Anthony
|
9-6
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made hook shot
|
9-8
|
15:50
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made jump shot
|
11-8
|
15:13
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-8
|
14:55
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Garrison Brooks
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Armando Bacot
|
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-9
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
14:30
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Garrison Brooks
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin
|
13-13
|
13:22
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Armando Bacot
|
15-13
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
15-16
|
12:24
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed hook shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Pierce
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Keeling
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-17
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-18
|
11:12
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Walker Miller
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham made jump shot
|
15-20
|
10:31
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Laszewski
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Walker Miller
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Juwan Durham
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed hook shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made driving layup
|
15-22
|
8:19
|
|
+3
|
Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks
|
18-22
|
8:01
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
18-24
|
6:54
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot
|
20-24
|
6:39
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Armando Bacot missed layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
5:56
|
|
+3
|
Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
20-27
|
5:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Armando Bacot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Armando Bacot
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin made layup
|
20-29
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Cole Anthony
|
22-29
|
4:53
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
22-31
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Robinson made jump shot
|
24-31
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
24-33
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony
|
27-33
|
2:16
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
John Mooney missed layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Cole Anthony made jump shot
|
29-33
|
1:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Garrison Brooks
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed jump shot, blocked by Dane Goodwin
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Carolina
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
1:02
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
29-36
|
51.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by John Mooney
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dane Goodwin
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Leaky Black
|
31-36
|
7.0
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Christian Keeling made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-36
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Christian Keeling made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|