Notre Dame stages major comeback, beats North Carolina 77-76

  • Feb 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Nate Laszewski swished a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over beleaguered North Carolina on Monday night.

Laszewski took a kick-out pass to the left wing off of Rex Pflueger's offensive rebound for the game-winner.

Prentiss Hubb scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and dealt eight assists for the Fighting Irish (16-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed 64-49 with 8:37 remaining.

T.J. Gibbs added 14 points, John Mooney picked up his nation-leading 21st double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Laszewski scored 11 points.

Freshman Cole Anthony scored 23 points and dished six assists for the Tar Heels (10-16, 3-12), but air-balled a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left and his team leading 76-74.

Garrison Brooks added 22 points and seven rebounds for Carolina, which lost a season-high sixth straight game. Five of those six losses have come by a combined 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The ACC cellar-dwelling Heels continued to careen toward potentially their first losing record since 2001-02, when they were 8-20 during the middle season of ex-ND coach Matt Doherty's three-year tenure. With five regular-season games left, they'll have to win all of those and win at least twice in the ACC Tourney to avoid a sub-.500 fate.

Notre Dame: The Irish are in a bona fide position to win at least four of their remaining five regular-season games, which would give them a 20-victory season heading into the ACC Tourney and a fighting shot at an NCAA Tournament bid. Four of those five will be against teams that are below .500 in the league and the fifth is a home contest against No. 8 Florida State.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Heels visit No. 11 Louisville on Saturday in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams.

Notre Dame: After playing four games in nine days, the Irish are now off until hosting Miami Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 33
ND Fighting Irish 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:52 +2 Christian Keeling made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 2-0
19:34 +2 John Mooney made layup 2-2
19:24   Garrison Brooks missed hook shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:05 +2 Juwan Durham made turnaround jump shot 2-4
18:47 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 5-4
18:19   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
18:08   Juwan Durham missed layup  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:03 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 7-4
17:44 +2 Prentiss Hubb made driving layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 7-6
17:24   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
17:13   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:06   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:50   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Rex Pflueger  
16:48   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
16:48 +2 Garrison Brooks made alley-oop shot, assist by Cole Anthony 9-6
16:17 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 9-8
15:50   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:41   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
15:31 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 11-8
15:13   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
15:11   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
15:06 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
15:06 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
14:55   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:53   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
14:45   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
14:45 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 13-9
14:45 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
14:30   Out of bounds turnover on Garrison Brooks  
14:16   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
13:58   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
13:46 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 13-13
13:22   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
13:15   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
13:00 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Armando Bacot 15-13
12:44 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 15-16
12:24   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
12:09   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:03   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
11:43   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
11:35 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
11:35 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
11:12   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Walker Miller  
11:03   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:49 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot 15-20
10:31   Justin Pierce missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Laszewski  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:15   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Walker Miller  
10:13   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
10:02   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
9:41   Garrison Brooks missed turnaround jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
9:27   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
9:05   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
8:45 +2 Nate Laszewski made driving layup 15-22
8:19 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 18-22
8:01   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
7:54   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
7:50   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
7:20 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 18-24
6:54   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
6:54   Leaky Black missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
6:54 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 20-24
6:39   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
6:22   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:12   Armando Bacot missed layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
5:56 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 20-27
5:44   Offensive foul on Armando Bacot  
5:44   Turnover on Armando Bacot  
5:31 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup 20-29
5:16 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Cole Anthony 22-29
4:53   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
4:44   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
4:22   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
4:13   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
4:11   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
3:46   Justin Pierce missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:29 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 22-31
3:15 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot 24-31
2:54 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 24-33
2:40 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 27-33
2:16   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
2:14   Commercial timeout called  
1:57   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:47   John Mooney missed layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
1:36 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 29-33
1:28   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
1:21   Christian Keeling missed jump shot, blocked by Dane Goodwin  
1:19   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
1:13   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
1:13   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:13   30-second timeout called  
1:13   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
1:02 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 29-36
51.0   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by John Mooney  
44.0   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
42.0   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
30.0 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Leaky Black 31-36
7.0   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
1.0   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
1.0 +1 Christian Keeling made 1st of 2 free throws 32-36
1.0 +1 Christian Keeling made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 43
ND Fighting Irish 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 33-38
19:36   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Keeling  
19:18   Juwan Durham missed jump shot, blocked by Armando Bacot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
19:02 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 35-38
18:46   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Leaky Black  
18:35   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
18:18   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
18:06   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:55   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:41 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 38-38
17:07   John Mooney missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:58   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
16:50   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
16:38 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 40-38
16:16   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
16:08   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:54 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 42-38
15:42   30-second timeout called  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Lost ball turnover on Dane Goodwin, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
15:30 +2 Cole Anthony made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 44-38
15:01   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Leaky Black  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:53 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 46-38
14:31 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 46-41
14:23   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
14:23   Commercial timeout called  
14:23 +1 Leaky Black made 1st of 2 free throws 47-41
14:23 +1 Leaky Black made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-41
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Nate Laszewski, stolen by Leaky Black  
14:01 +2 Leaky Black made dunk 50-41
13:41   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
13:41   Juwan Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:41   Juwan Durham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:33 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot, assist by Cole Anthony 52-41
13:11 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 52-44
13:10   30-second timeout called  
12:49 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot 55-44
12:37 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot 55-46
12:37   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
12:37   Juwan Durham missed free throw  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
12:13   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:11   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
12:09 +1 Leaky Black made 1st of 2 free throws 56-46
12:09 +1 Leaky Black made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-46
11:58   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:55   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
11:53   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
11:31   Out of bounds turnover on Garrison Brooks  
11:10   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
10:48   Turnover on Garrison Brooks  
10:37   Offensive foul on Prentiss Hubb  
10:37   Turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
10:27 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 60-46
10:17   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
10:09   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
10:00   Offensive foul on Leaky Black  
10:00   Turnover on Leaky Black  
9:56   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
9:56   Prentiss Hubb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-47
9:33   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
9:31   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
9:25   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
9:09 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 62-47
8:59 +2 Prentiss Hubb made driving layup 62-49
8:39 +2 Garrison Brooks made turnaround jump shot 64-49
8:14 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 64-51
8:14   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
8:14 +1 Prentiss Hubb made free throw 64-52
7:54   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 65-52
7:54 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-52
7:45 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 66-54
7:11   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:02 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 66-57
6:43   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
6:30 +2 Prentiss Hubb made driving layup 66-59
6:26   30-second timeout called  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
6:04   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
6:04 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws 66-60
6:04