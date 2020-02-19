BUTLER
Mamukelashvili shot at buzzer lifts Seton Hall over Butler

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) With the game tied and less than a second to play, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard had a feeling Butler would be looking for Pirates' leading scorer Myles Powell to get the ball.

So he called a play Sandro Mamukelashvili, one he had seen a couple of months ago watching the Sacramento Kings on television in the wee hours of the morning.

Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give No. 16 Seton Hall a stunning 74-72 victory over No. 21 Butler on Wednesday night.

The game-winning shot came on an inbounds play after the officials reviewed a missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock.

“The play was to throw it up and have Sandro go get it and hope for a miracle,” Willard said.

Mamukelashvili, who scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, said he had time to briefly catch the inbounds pass by McKnight and put up it, where it hit the rim and rolled in.

“I don't know if it was difficult or not. I just shot it," said the junior from the Republic of Georgia. “At that moment I just wanted to score the basket. Probably it is a difficult shot, but Quincy just threw it so good it made it look easy.''

After being mobbed by his teammates, Mamukelashvili went to the corner and hugged his father, Zurab, who had made the trip overseas to see his son for the first time since May.

“It's a cancer day and my father is a cancer survivor so it was just great, great,'' the power forward said after Seton Hall (19-7, 11-3) ended a two-game losing streak.

Butler (19-7, 7-7) had made three 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds to wipe out a five-point deficit. Sean McDermott hit the last two, tying the game at 72 with 8.8 seconds left.

“Each and every night it's going to come down to one or two possessions," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said of Big East games. “You know that. It's my third year and it hasn't changed."

Jordan said he brought in 6-foot-10 John-Michael Mulloy to add more size to his lineup, thinking the play would go to 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill. It went to the kid known as ‘Mamu'.

“He just made a great shot," Jordan said.

McKnight led the Pirates with 18 points. Powell had 16 and Gill 15 points.

Kamar Baldwin had 20 to lead the Bulldogs, while big man Bryce Golden added 17 points before fouling out with 2:19 to play.

McKnight hit a 3-pointer to break a 63-all tie with 1:49 to play and Gill slammed home a dunk with 1:04 to go to make it 68-63.

Jordan Tucker started the run of Butler threes and McDermott answers four free throws by McKnight with his threes to set up the final play.

Butler hit nine of its first 15 shots and opened a 22-12 lead on a 3-pointer by Golden midway through the first half.

Seton Hall, which was limited to 33% shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes managed to get within 34-28 at the half on two free throws by Gill, who led the Pirates nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Since opening 15-1, the Bulldogs are 4-7 and may fall out of the Top 25. They are an NCAA Tournament team and Baldwin is fun to watch. Still one win from their 20th 20-win season in 24 years.

“I was proud of our guys for their response," Jordan said of the late comeback. “Never thinking it was over, believing the whole time and stepping up and making big plays.”

Seton Hall: Got back on track after losses to No. 15 Creighton and Providence. They are 4-3 against ranked teams and remain in first place in the Big East.

TIP-INS:

This is only the second time in 17 games Butler has lost when leading at halftime. ... It's the ninth time Seton Hall has won after trailing at halftime. ... Baldwin has led Butler in scoring in 11 of the last 14 games. ... The Pirates shot 57% from the field in the second half, 16 of 28.

UP NEXT:

Butler: at No. 15 Creighton on Sunday.

Seton Hall: Faces St. John's at home Sunday afternoon, and Willard does not expect a hangover from this exciting win.

“It's the end of February and we are in first place in the league,” he said. "I don't have to worry about that. I'll make sure they are ready and I think they understand the opportunity they have.''

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 34
SETON Pirates 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:43 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 0-2
19:15   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
19:05   Lost ball turnover on Jared Rhoden  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Myles Powell  
18:29   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:16 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-2
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Bryce Nze  
17:42 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 4-2
17:24 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 4-4
17:00 +2 Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot 6-4
16:38 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Jared Rhoden 6-6
16:23 +2 Sean McDermott made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 8-6
16:01   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:57   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Bryce Nze missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:57 +1 Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
15:42   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
15:33 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 12-6
15:07   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:36   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
14:29   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:56   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:41 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 12-8
13:13   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
12:51   Tyrese Samuel missed layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:37 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 14-8
12:19   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
12:19   Quincy McKnight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:19 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
12:08 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 16-9
11:47   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Cale  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Tucker 19-9
11:16   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
11:15 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 3 free throws 19-10
11:15 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-11
11:15 +1 Quincy McKnight made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-12
10:58   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Butler  
10:52   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
10:41   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
10:13 +3 Bryce Golden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 22-12
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Romaro Gill  
9:34   Jordan Tucker missed layup, blocked by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Nelson  
9:26   Myles Powell missed layup  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
9:22 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk 22-14
9:10   Offensive foul on Khalif Battle  
9:10   Turnover on Khalif Battle  
9:02   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:47   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
8:27 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 22-17
8:01   Bryce Golden missed layup  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
7:46   Romaro Gill missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Offensive foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:05   Turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
6:47 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 24-17
6:23   Myles Powell missed layup  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Butler  
6:01   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
5:53   Personal foul on Sean McDermott  
5:35   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
5:06   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
4:58   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
4:39   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
4:26   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Anthony Nelson  
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Romaro Gill, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
4:18 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 26-17
4:18   30-second timeout called  
4:16   Commercial timeout called  
4:04   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
4:04 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 3 free throws 26-18
4:04 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-19
4:04 +1 Myles Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-20
3:45   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
3:40   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
3:40 +1 Bryce Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
3:40 +1 Bryce Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
3:23 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 28-22
3:00   Double dribble turnover on Aaron Thompson  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Sean McDermott  
2:30   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Nze  
2:10   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
2:09   Romaro Gill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
1:40   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
1:38 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk 30-23
1:40   Shooting foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
1:38 +1 Bryce Golden made free throw 31-23
1:26   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
1:17 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 31-26
45.0 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Golden 34-26
25.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Romaro Gill  
25.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Bryce Golden  
21.0   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
21.0   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
21.0 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
21.0 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-28
1.0   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 38
SETON Pirates 46

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:30   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:26 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk 34-30
18:59   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
18:41   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
18:41 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 34-31
18:41 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
18:31 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 36-32
18:31   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
18:31   Kamar Baldwin missed free throw  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
18:16   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:58 +2 Jared Rhoden made dunk, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 36-34
17:56   Official timeout called  
17:44   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:37   Bryce Nze missed hook shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:28   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:13 +2 Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot 38-34
16:51 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made turnaround jump shot 38-36
16:34   Aaron Thompson missed floating jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
16:15   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:53   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +2 Kamar Baldwin made hook shot 40-36
15:12   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
14:52   Jordan Tucker missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
14:32   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Bryce Nze  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
14:28 +2 Jared Rhoden made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 40-38
14:09   Offensive foul on Kamar Baldwin  
14:09   Turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
13:54   Romaro Gill missed layup  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
13:32   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
13:18   Jared Rhoden missed hook shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
12:53   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
12:44 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 42-38
12:30 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 42-40
12:08 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Jordan Tucker 44-40
11:47 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 44-43
11:15   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
11:05 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot 44-45
11:03   30-second timeout called  
11:03   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Golden  
10:41   Commercial timeout called  
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr., stolen by Bryce Nze  
10:05   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Myles Powell  
9:52 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 44-48
9:26   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
9:26 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 45-48
9:26 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-48
9:16 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 46-50
8:54 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 48-50
8:54   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
8:54 +1 Bryce Golden made free throw 49-50
8:39   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
8:33 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 51-50
8:12 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 51-53
7:41 +2 Aaron Thompson made floating jump shot 53-53
7:16   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:10 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 53-55
6:57   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
6:57   Bryce Nze missed free throw  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
6:35   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
6:28   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
6:19   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
6:05 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Bryce Nze 55-55
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
5:41   30-second timeout called  
5:41   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
5:13 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
5:13 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
4:59   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
4:59 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 57-56
4:59 +1 Romaro Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
4:32   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
4:18   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
4:13   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
4:08   Myles Powell missed layup, blocked by Bryce Nze  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3:53 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 57-59
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
3:13 +2 Quincy McKnight made driving layup 57-61
2:55   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
2:55 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 58-61
2:55   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
2:42 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 60-61
2:42   Shooting foul on Myles Powell  
2:42 +1 Kamar Baldwin made free throw 61-61
2:19   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
2:19 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 61-62
2:19 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-63
2:11 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 63-63
1:27   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot 63-66
1:22   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
1:04 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 63-68
43.0   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
37.0   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
29.0 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin