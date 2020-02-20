DUKE
NCST

No Text

Johnson, Daniels help NC State rout No. 6 Duke 88-66

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State overwhelmed sixth-ranked Duke so thoroughly that the Blue Devils' Hall of Fame coach could only describe his team as “never there" after a historically lopsided loss.

Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, including his third halfcourt shot this season, to help the Wolfpack beat the Blue Devils 88-66 on Wednesday night. It was the largest margin of defeat in four decades under coach Mike Krzyzewski to an unranked opponent.

“They were just at a different level of competitiveness,” Krzyzewski said, adding: “We were never there. That's on all of us.”

The Wolfpack (17-9, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) jumped to a 10-1 lead and led by 15 at halftime. That lead grew to 23 points early in the second half, then the Wolfpack responded to a push by the ACC-leading Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3) by stretching the margin right back out and to as many as 27 points.

“We didn’t have the same level of intensity coming out tonight, before the game and everything,” Duke point guard Tre Jones said, “and it showed."

When the horn finally sounded, Wolfpack fans stormed the court to celebrate a rout that extended Duke's past-decade frustrations in Raleigh while also bolstering the team's NCAA Tournament resume.

“We talked about the last couple of days what a great opportunity this would be and we stepped up to the challenge,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, who shot 45% and played as the aggressor nearly all night. N.C. State never trailed and never let Duke closer then 11 points in the second half.

“We knew this was a big game as a team,” Daniels said. “We really locked in on the (scouting report), really looked at their tendencies and we knew we were going to have to bring it from the very jump.”

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 27 points to lead Duke, which shot 38% and struggled both at the line and from the arc. The Blue Devils made just 4 of 17 3-pointers and 10 of 22 free throws, part of an all-around shaky showing that included a complete inability to slow Johnson and Daniels in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils hadn't lost since falling to Clemson and current No. 11 Louisville in mid-January, moving past the Cardinals and into the ACC lead as Louisville stumbled twice last week. Yet they didn’t come out with anything approaching the same edge as the Wolfpack, getting down quickly and watching that margin push well past 20 after halftime.

“Tonight we were not competitive,” Krzyzewski said. “That happens to a team. I like my team a lot. That’s our worst game but they made us look bad, too. They played great.”

N.C. State: N.C. State entered Monday ranked No. 60 in the NCAA's NET rankings with a 4-3 record against Quadrant 1 opponents to top the resume. Its best win had come in December against a 10-loss Wisconsin team sitting at 30th in the NET. Now Keatts’ club has something much stronger, thanks in large part to dominating first-half performances from Johnson and Daniels on a night to put the Wolfpack in control from the jump.

RALEIGH STRUGGLES

Duke has now lost six of eight in PNC Arena dating to 2010, with five of those coming against the Wolfpack and one being an NCAA Tournament loss to Mercer in 2014.

DOMINATING DUO

Johnson and Daniels combined for 33 first-half points to single-handedly outscore the Blue Devils (29), the last coming when Johnson banked in a runner from just beyond halfcourt for a 44-29 lead at the break.

Johnson had also hit a halfcourt shot to close the first half of the Wisconsin win and hit one at the buzzer to win at UNC Greensboro.

“I shoot them every day after practice,” Johnson said. “I’m going to keep shooting them.”

TIP-INS

Duke got as close as 11 with about 11 minutes left, only to see Johnson answer with a 3 then D.J. Funderburk follow with a three-point play to push the margin back to 67-52 with 8:31 left. ... Funderburk had 21 points. ... N.C. State made 8 of 13 3-pointers and took a 51-43 rebounding advantage. ... Carey had 12 rebounds and three blocks for Duke. ... Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils but made 6 of 18 shots.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils host Virginia Tech on Saturday.

N.C. State: Eighth-ranked Florida State visits the Wolfpack on Saturday.

---

---

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 29
NCST Wolfpack 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by NC State  
19:37 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 0-2
19:20   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
19:11   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
19:03 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 0-4
18:56   Tre Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
18:55   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
18:55   Tre Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:55 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-4
18:48   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
18:35   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
18:11 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 1-6
17:50   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:49   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
17:23 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 1-8
17:04   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
16:52 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 1-10
16:26   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:22   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
16:22 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2-10
16:22   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:22   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:11   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Duke  
15:53   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
15:39   Shooting foul on Jack White  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:39 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 2-11
15:39 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-12
15:31 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 4-12
15:05   D.J. Funderburk missed hook shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:45   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
14:31 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 4-14
14:20   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
14:08   D.J. Funderburk missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:00   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Tre Jones  
13:35 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 7-14
13:24   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
13:23   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
13:23   Manny Bates missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23   Manny Bates missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
13:09   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
13:03 +2 Alex O'Connell made layup, assist by Javin DeLaurier 9-14
12:42   Braxton Beverly missed layup, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
12:32   Javin DeLaurier missed dunk, blocked by Jericole Hellems  
12:30   Defensive rebound by NC State  
12:07   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by NC State  
11:52 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 9-16
11:31   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
11:11   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
11:01   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Duke  
10:59   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
10:59   Commercial timeout called  
10:47   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:42   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
10:38   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
10:38 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 9-17
10:38 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-18
10:20   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:07 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made tip-in 11-18
10:01 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 11-20
9:45   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
9:40   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
9:19 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 11-22
9:01 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made hook shot 13-22
9:01   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
9:01   Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
8:53 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 13-25
8:33   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
8:17 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 13-28
8:04   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
7:59 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 15-28
7:47   Out of bounds turnover on Devon Daniels  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 17-28
7:25   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
7:20   Personal foul on Danny Dixon  
7:08   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
7:07   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
7:07 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 17-29
7:07   Devon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
7:05 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 17-31
6:40   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
6:24   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
6:11   Jordan Goldwire missed layup  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
6:01   Javin DeLaurier missed tip-in  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
5:52   Braxton Beverly missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
5:44   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
5:20   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
5:20   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
5:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made hook shot 19-31
5:01   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by NC State  
4:50 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 19-34
4:35 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 21-34
4:28   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
4:22 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 23-34
4:22   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
4:22   Cassius Stanley missed free throw  
4:22   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:08   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Alex O'Connell, stolen by Markell Johnson  
3:52 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 23-36
3:35   Javin DeLaurier missed layup  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
3:33 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup 25-36
3:33   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Javin DeLaurier missed free throw  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
3:05   Braxton Beverly missed jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
3:02   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
3:02   Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
2:30   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
2:25   Double dribble turnover on Tre Jones  
2:14   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Devon Daniels  
1:58 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 25-39
1:57   30-second timeout called  
1:48 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 27-39
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Devon Daniels  
1:23   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Jones  
56.0   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
54.0   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
53.0   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
53.0   Offensive rebound by NC State  
53.0   30-second timeout called  
45.0 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 27-41
32.0   Jordan Goldwire missed layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
27.0   Lost ball turnover on Jericole Hellems  
4.0 +2 Tre Jones made layup 29-41
1.0 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 29-44
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 37
NCST Wolfpack 44

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
19:50   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Devon Daniels  
19:20   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
19:20   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:20   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:20   Defensive rebound by NC State  
19:02   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:59 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 29-46
18:59   Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire  
18:59 +1 D.J. Funderburk made free throw 29-47
18:43   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
18:26   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
18:19   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:17   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
18:17   Matthew Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:17   Matthew Hurt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:17   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
17:50 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 29-49
17:28 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Tre Jones 31-49
16:55 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 31-52
16:43   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Hurt, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
16:37 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 31-54
16:12 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 34-54
15:48 +3 D.J. Funderburk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 34-57
15:33   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:33 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 35-57
15:33 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-57
15:14   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
15:05 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 38-57
14:40   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
14:30 +2 Tre Jones made layup 40-57
14:13   Jericole Hellems missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:11   Offensive rebound by NC State  
14:11   Flagrant foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:11 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 40-58
14:11 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-59
13:57   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:40   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:37   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
13:37   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
13:33   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
13:27   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
13:25   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:21   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
13:17   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
13:07 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 43-59
12:48   D.J. Funderburk missed hook shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
12:37 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 45-59
12:27