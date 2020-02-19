|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duquesne
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup
|
0-2
|
19:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Maceo Austin
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Austin made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
|
0-4
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|
0-6
|
18:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Chase Paar
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sincere Carry
|
|
17:55
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
3-6
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry made layup
|
3-8
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Ace Stallings missed dunk, blocked by Marcus Weathers
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Baylee Steele
|
3-10
|
15:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:46
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made free throw
|
3-11
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jamison Battle missed jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro made jump shot
|
5-11
|
14:52
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro missed layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Armel Potter
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers
|
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Baylee Steele
|
7-13
|
13:50
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
13:43
|
|
+1
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 3 free throws
|
7-14
|
13:43
|
|
+1
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
7-15
|
13:43
|
|
+1
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
7-16
|
13:29
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed layup
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Armel Potter
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Armel Potter
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Jack made dunk, assist by Jamison Battle
|
9-16
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Michael Hughes
|
9-18
|
11:42
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup
|
11-18
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
11-20
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
14-20
|
10:14
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
16-20
|
9:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Baylee Steele
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro made free throw
|
17-20
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Arnaldo Toro made free throw
|
17-20
|
9:25
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rotroff
|
17-23
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle made jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|
19-23
|
8:53
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Armel Potter made jump shot
|
21-23
|
7:44
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Armel Potter
|
23-23
|
6:58
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed layup, blocked by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Marcus Weathers
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Jack made layup
|
25-23
|
5:56
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Shawn Walker Jr. made jump shot, assist by Arnaldo Toro
|
27-23
|
5:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro missed layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Maceo Jack made jump shot
|
29-23
|
4:36
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed layup
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
|
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro made layup
|
31-23
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes
|
31-26
|
3:24
|
|
|
Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes
|
31-29
|
2:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-30
|
2:41
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Washington
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Armel Potter missed jump shot, blocked by Baylee Steele
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made layup
|
31-32
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro made layup
|
33-32
|
46.0
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup, assist by Armel Potter
|
35-32
|
1.0
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
|