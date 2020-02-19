GWASH
Jack, Toro spark George Washington past Duquesne 70-67

  Feb 19, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Maceo Jack tossed in 20 points and Arnaldo Toro added a double-double off the bench as George Washington held off Duquesne 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Jack buried 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and grabbed five rebounds for the Colonials (12-14, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toro finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Armel Potter added 11 points and 10 boards for his third double-double. Freshman Jamison Battle pitched in with 11 points and six boards, while Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 10 with seven rebounds.

George Washington led 35-32 at halftime, stretched its lead to 52-42 on a Jack 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the game and upped its advantage to 62-48 on a Battle 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining. Sincere Carry's 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go pulled Duquesne within 68-66, but Nelson and Toro both hit 1 of 2 free throws to hold the Dukes at bay.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Duquesne (18-7, 8-5). Carry finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Michael Hughes totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 10 but hit just 2 of 10 shots.

George Washington shot 48% from the floor, 45% from beyond the arc (9 of 20) but made just 11 of 18 foul shots. Duquesne shot 40% overall, 21% from distance (5 of 24) and made 8 of 13 at the free-throw line.

---

1st Half
GWASH Colonials 35
DUQ Dukes 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:46 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 0-2
19:32   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
19:21   Lost ball turnover on Chase Paar, stolen by Maceo Austin  
19:15 +2 Maceo Austin made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 0-4
18:46   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
18:31 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 0-6
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:08   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Chase Paar  
18:08   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
17:55 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 3-6
17:32 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 3-8
17:14   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
17:03   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:34   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
16:17   Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
16:04   Lamar Norman Jr. missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
15:51   Ace Stallings missed dunk, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
15:46 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Baylee Steele 3-10
15:46   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 3-11
15:19   Jamison Battle missed jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
15:12 +2 Arnaldo Toro made jump shot 5-11
14:52   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:30   Arnaldo Toro missed layup  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Armel Potter  
14:30   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
14:30 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
14:30 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
14:02 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Baylee Steele 7-13
13:50   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
13:43   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
13:43 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 3 free throws 7-14
13:43 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 3 free throws 7-15
13:43 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-16
13:29   Arnaldo Toro missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
13:27   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
13:18   Armel Potter missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
13:08   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
13:02   Offensive foul on Armel Potter  
13:02   Turnover on Armel Potter  
12:43   Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
12:30   Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
12:30   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
12:17 +2 Maceo Jack made dunk, assist by Jamison Battle 9-16
12:00 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Michael Hughes 9-18
11:42   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
11:30   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:24 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 11-18
11:03 +2 Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 11-20
10:41 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 14-20
10:14   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
9:52 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 16-20
9:52   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
9:52 +1 Arnaldo Toro made free throw 17-20
9:25 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rotroff 17-23
9:10 +2 Jamison Battle made jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 19-23
8:53   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
8:45   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:43   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:28   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
7:59 +2 Armel Potter made jump shot 21-23
7:44   Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
7:20 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Armel Potter 23-23
6:58   Marcus Weathers missed layup, blocked by Arnaldo Toro  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:48   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
6:34   Turnover on Marcus Weathers  
6:12 +2 Maceo Jack made layup 25-23
5:56   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
5:35 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made jump shot, assist by Arnaldo Toro 27-23
5:16   Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro  
5:10   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
5:08   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
4:48   Arnaldo Toro missed layup  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
4:39 +2 Maceo Jack made jump shot 29-23
4:36   Baylee Steele missed layup  
4:35   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
4:09   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
3:58 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup 31-23
3:48 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 31-26
3:24   Shawn Walker Jr. missed jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:17   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:13 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 31-29
2:55   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
2:55   Turnover on Shawn Walker Jr.  
2:55   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:37   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
2:55 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
2:41   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
2:07   Armel Potter missed jump shot, blocked by Baylee Steele  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
1:53 +2 Michael Hughes made layup 31-32
1:20 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup 33-32
46.0   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
33.0 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup, assist by Armel Potter 35-32
1.0   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  

2nd Half
GWASH Colonials 35
DUQ Dukes 35

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
19:46   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
19:43   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
19:29 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 35-34
19:03 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 38-34
18:39 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 38-36
18:11   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
18:04   Offensive foul on Maceo Austin  
18:04   Turnover on Maceo Austin  
17:43 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 41-36
17:25 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 41-38
17:05   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
17:05 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 42-38
17:05 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
16:49 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 43-40
16:18 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 46-40
15:55   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
15:42   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
15:18   Maceo Austin missed layup, blocked by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:07   Arnaldo Toro missed jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
14:56 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup 48-40
14:43   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:34   Shooting foul on Maceo Austin  
14:34   Armel Potter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:34 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-40
14:14   Baylee Steele missed jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
14:05   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
13:58   Armel Potter missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
13:50 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 49-42
13:31   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
13:17   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
12:52   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
12:42   Arnaldo Toro missed layup  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:30   Sincere Carry missed layup  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:23   Shooting foul on Arnaldo Toro  
12:23   Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:23   Baylee Steele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
11:58 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 52-43
11:40   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
11:11   Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Chase Paar  
11:04   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
10:52   Lamar Norman Jr. missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Michael Hughes  
10:23   Michael Hughes missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
9:45   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
9:34   Armel Potter missed layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
9:28 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup 54-42
9:08 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 54-44
8:36   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:15   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
7:53 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk, assist by Armel Potter 56-44
7:53   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed free throw  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
7:36 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 56-46
7:05   Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle  
6:55   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Arnaldo Toro, stolen by Michael Hughes  
6:42 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 56-48
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
6:21   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
6:00 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 59-48
5:23   Michael Hughes missed layup  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
5:05 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Jack 62-48
4:45 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Michael Hughes 62-50
4:45   Commercial timeout called  
4:44   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
4:35 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 62-52
4:28   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
4:28 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 62-54
4:18   30-second timeout called  
4:10   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Marcus Weathers  
3:53 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk 62-56
3:44   Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Jack  
3:31   Shooting foul on Arnaldo Toro  
3:31   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:31 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-57
3:19   Personal foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
3:00 +3 Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot 65-57
2:42   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
2:40   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
2:09   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
2:00 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 65-60
1:49   30-second timeout called  
1:37   Lost ball turnover on Jamison Battle  
1:31   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
1:20   Michael Hughes missed layup  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
1:12   Michael Hughes missed layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
1:06   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
