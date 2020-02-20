IND
MINN

No Text

Jackson-Davis career game leads Indiana past Minnesota 68-56

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Overdue for a tough-minded performance on the road, Indiana heeded coach Archie Miller's call to “make the game a little bit grimy.”

Minnesota stumbled right in to the muck.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Indiana's second-half takeover of Minnesota for a critical 68-56 victory on Wednesday night.

“I was just energized. My teammates really hyped me up in practice. They put a big emphasis on pounding the ball inside, and I think we did that really well,” said Jackson-Davis, who leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring.

Minnesota native Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Green scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8), who moved out of the bottom four of the conference with just their second win in their last seven games.

“Just grit. We wanted it really bad,” Thompson said.

Payton Willis and Marcus Carr each scored 12 points for the Gophers (12-13, 6-9), who went just 4 for 25 from 3-point range and 10 for 19 from the free-throw line. Daniel Oturu added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Gophers, who have lost five of their last seven games. Gabe Kalscheur missed eight of his nine 3-point attempts and finished with six points.

“Kalscheur’s not going to shoot like that probably ever again, so we were a little bit fortunate,” Miller said.

Thompson's pair of free throws with 16:06 left gave the Hoosiers the lead for the first time in more than 19 minutes, and they fired up their defense from there. Kalscheur, who's shooting about 8% worse from long range this season than in his freshman year, missed three 3-pointers on the same possession. Oturu grabbed the rebound of the third clank, drew a foul and, fittingly, missed both free throws to yield zero points for all that hustle.

“You have to go hard at everything else when shots aren’t falling,” Willis said, later adding: “I don’t know what it was, but there’s clearly some frustration out there.”

Jackson-Davis teamed with Thompson to play stifling defense around the rim on Oturu, who has had his way with most Big Ten big men as the second-leading scorer in the league.

“I’ve played against him since I was in eighth grade. so we had a pretty good game plan going in,” Thompson said.

Jackson-Davis made just as much of an impact with the ball, of course, including a one-handed slam off a slick one-handed pass to the paint from Green.

Every time the Gophers were in position to surge back in front, they simply couldn't produce a swish. With 3:32 remaining, Thompson put the seal on his inspired performance in his home state by muscling his way past Oturu for a layup and a three-point play after the foul for a 60-54 lead.

Both teams badly needed to win this game for the viability of their NCAA Tournament bids. Though there was more inherent value in victory for Hoosiers on the road, the Gophers were in the market for a morale boost after the crushing loss to Iowa on their home court three days ago. The Hawkeyes outscored them 11-0 over the final 5:25 of that game to win 58-55.

The Gophers have played steady defense this season, which helped them build a 23-13 lead over the first quarter of the game. They just didn't make enough baskets to take control, though, in a first half marked by their missed jumpers, Indiana's missed layups and even a handful of apparent misses by the officials that had the fans howling about perplexing fouls called on the Gophers.

The Gophers had 13 offensive rebounds and not a single second-chance point.

“We couldn’t grasp that we needed to drive the ball, but a lot of that had to do with their defense as well, so give them credit,” coach Richard Pitino said.

THOMPSON'S HOMECOMING

Thompson, who played at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School about 15 miles west of Williams Arena, had a request list for family and friends of about 20 tickets. His brother, True, plays football for the Gophers, as did his father, Darrell, who's the program's all-time leading rusher.

“This game just means a little bit more to me,” Thompson said.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Miller has lamented his team's lack of fight away from the comfort of Assembly Hall, with the six road losses coming by an average margin of 15.5 points, but this was a determined response to the 89-65 clunker of a defeat at Michigan on Sunday.

Minnesota: With capable shooters Kalscheur, Willis and Carr on the perimeter, Pitino and his staff have emphasized a 3-point-heavy strategy this season that has not been paying off. Against an Indiana team that entered the evening with the second-worst 3-point defense in the conference, the Gophers posted their second-worst 3-point percentage (16.0) of the season.

“I’m shocked that Gabe goes 1 for 9, and I thought he had some good looks,” Pitino said.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts ninth-ranked Penn State on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers lost 64-49 on Jan. 29 to the Nittany Lions on the road in the first matchup.

Minnesota: Plays at last-place Northwestern on Sunday night. The Gophers are 1-8 on the road this season. They beat the Wildcats 77-68 at home on Jan. 5.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 28
MINN Golden Gophers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:39 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 0-2
19:33   Offensive foul on Rob Phinisee  
19:33   Turnover on Rob Phinisee  
19:20 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 0-4
18:57 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 2-4
18:37 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 2-6
18:03   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
17:47   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
17:28   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
17:12   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:09 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 4-6
16:57   Offensive foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
16:57   Turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
16:41 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Aljami Durham 6-6
16:33 +2 Payton Willis made jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 6-8
16:10 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 8-8
15:49   Bad pass turnover on Alihan Demir, stolen by De'Ron Davis  
15:46   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Justin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:46 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-8
15:26 +2 Payton Willis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 9-10
15:11   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:00 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 9-13
14:37   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
14:37   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:37 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-13
14:20 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Tre' Williams 10-15
14:20   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
14:20 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 10-16
14:03   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:49 +2 Payton Willis made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 10-18
13:26   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:05   Daniel Oturu missed dunk, blocked by Jerome Hunter  
13:03   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
12:55 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 13-18
12:36 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 13-21
12:16   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:54   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr  
11:06   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
11:00 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 13-23
10:37 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 16-23
10:12   Tre' Williams missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:57 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 18-23
9:38   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Jarvis Omersa  
9:21   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
9:14   Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa  
9:14   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:14 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
8:55   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
8:46   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
8:39   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
8:33 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 19-25
8:15 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made hook shot, assist by Justin Smith 21-25
7:50   Personal foul on Armaan Franklin  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +2 Jarvis Omersa made layup, assist by Payton Willis 21-27
7:28   Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
7:20   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
7:05   Offensive foul on Marcus Carr  
7:05   Turnover on Marcus Carr  
6:39   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
6:22 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 23-27
6:01   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
5:52   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
5:41   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:41   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:34   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
5:34   Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:19   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-28
5:19   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
5:17   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
5:17   Michael Hurt missed free throw  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
4:57 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 25-28
4:57   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
4:57 +1 De'Ron Davis made free throw 26-28
4:43   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
4:43 +1 Gabe Kalscheur made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
4:43   Gabe Kalscheur missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
4:25   Race Thompson missed hook shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Bryan Greenlee  
4:14   Bryan Greenlee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
3:52   Lost ball turnover on De'Ron Davis  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:10   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
2:42   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup, blocked by Justin Smith  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
2:19   Bryan Greenlee missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
2:19   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
2:08   Offensive foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
2:08   Turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
1:50   De'Ron Davis missed layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
1:37 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 26-31
1:37   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:37   Daniel Oturu missed free throw  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
1:10 +2 Race Thompson made hook shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 28-31
54.0   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
25.0   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
2.0   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 40
MINN Golden Gophers 25

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:13   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
19:11   Out of bounds turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
18:57 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 31-31
18:40 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 31-34
18:17   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
18:03   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:55 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 33-34
17:48   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
17:41 +2 Alihan Demir made hook shot, assist by Marcus Carr 33-36
17:08 +2 Race Thompson made jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 35-36
16:39   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:31   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
16:16   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
16:05   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
16:05   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
16:05 +1 Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-36
16:05 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-36
15:53   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:46   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:42   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:40   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:40   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:17   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
14:55 +2 Payton Willis made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 37-38
14:35   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
14:35 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
14:35 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-38
14:23   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:15   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
14:13   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
14:01 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 42-38
13:40   Offensive foul on Daniel Oturu  
13:40   Turnover on Daniel Oturu  
13:21   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Marcus Carr  
13:05   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:52 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Devonte Green 44-38
12:51   30-second timeout called  
12:51   Commercial timeout called  
12:28   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:19   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Alihan Demir  
12:01 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 44-41
11:36 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made hook shot, assist by Devonte Green 46-41
11:14 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 46-43
10:57   Armaan Franklin missed layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
10:41   Alihan Demir missed hook shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:29   Devonte Green missed layup  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:25 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 48-43
10:10   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
10:08   Commercial timeout called  
10:08   Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:08 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
9:49   Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa  
9:49 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 49-44
9:49   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
9:22   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
9:16 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 51-44
9:16   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
9:16   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
8:58   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
8:51   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
8:24   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
8:21   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
8:21   Joey Brunk missed free throw  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
8:04 +2 Tre' Williams made layup 51-46
7:31   Aljami Durham missed layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
7:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Indiana  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Payton Willis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:25 +1 Payton Willis made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-47
7:19 +2 Marcus Carr made layup, assist by Daniel Oturu 51-49
6:55 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Race Thompson 53-49
6:30   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
6:30   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jarvis Omersa  
6:17   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Race Thompson  
6:01   Race Thompson missed layup  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:49