Moretti, Texas Tech top K-State 69-62, stay in 3rd in Big 12

  • Feb 20, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Davide Moretti flinched as a pass the Texas Tech guard wasn't expecting glanced off his back and bounced toward Kansas State's Cartier Diarra.

When Diarra tried to get too fancy with the ensuing breakaway dunk and clanged a windmill attempt off the rim, Moretti made the last-place Wildcats pay at the other end.

Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer after Diarra's ill-fated miss when he could have tied the score midway through the second half, and the Red Raiders beat the Wildcats 69-62 on Wednesday night.

''There's a lot of plays in the game that were momentum killers,'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''Moretti ... he's the closer. That dude always comes up with big shots.

''And he's such a good teammate. He lets those other guys go, but when it comes time to close, that dude is there and makes the right plays.''

Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey had 17 points to help the Red Raiders (17-9, 8-5 Big 12) keep sole possession of third place in the conference, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia.

Kyler Edwards scored 14 points as Texas Tech bounced back from a loss to Oklahoma State that ended a three-game winning streak and knocked them out of the Top 25 after just one week back in the poll.

''I think we understood what was at stake,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''Didn't play our best game but I thought when it mattered most we kind of dug in and we had some separation.''

Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the Wildcats (9-17, 2-11), whose six-game losing streak is their longest since 2005, a season after tying Texas Tech for the Big 12 regular-season championship. Sneed left late in the game with cramps.

''I thought that was one of X's best games of the year overall,'' Weber said. ''He played to exhaustion.''

Moretti finished 4 of 10 from long range and tied Edwards and Ramsey for the team lead with four assists. Edwards, who had a career-high 24 points in a win at Kansas State in January, was 5 of 9 from the field.

Moretti's 3 for a 47-42 lead after Diarra's missed dunk came not long after he had both of his steals in the game.

''It was a big-time moment,'' the junior from Italy said. ''I thought that was the crucial moment of the game, and I think we responded pretty good after that play.''

Before Ciarra's ill-advised play, the junior guard and Weber had a heated exchange going into a timeout. Ciarra clapped emphatically toward Weber after shouting at him, and Weber slammed a stool onto the court.

Ciarra went back in the game but was benched almost immediately after the missed dunk and didn't return. Weber downplayed the exchange after the game.

''Great passion, great energy on the bench, trying to play hard, trying to get them to play at a high level,'' Weber said.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Diarra's missed dunk came right after his nifty reverse layup had pulled the Wildcats within two. It was a symbolic moment for a team virtually assured of a losing record after three straight 20-win seasons under Weber. Kansas State is headed for its worst record in 20 years.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have been difficult to figure out coming off the best season in school history, which ended with a loss to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game. They'll be favored in the next three games before finishing the regular season against the Big 12's two best teams: top-ranked Baylor on the road and No. 3 Kansas at home.

LAST-MINUTE FLURRY

Antonio Gordon hit a pair of 3s just 10 seconds apart as the Wildcats trimmed a 13-point deficit with 1:37 remaining to five with 38 seconds to go. But Kansas State couldn't get any closer. Gordon had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

PAIR OF 9s

Redshirt freshman guard Kevin McCullar and senior forward TJ Holyfield scored nine points apiece, while McCullar led Texas Tech with six rebounds and Holyfield added five along with Edwards.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Texas and Texas Tech visits Iowa State on Saturday.

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 27
TXTECH Red Raiders 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:39   Personal foul on David Sloan  
19:27   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
19:24 +2 Kevin McCullar made dunk 0-2
19:24   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
19:24 +1 Kevin McCullar made free throw 0-3
19:02   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:59   Traveling violation turnover on Makol Mawien  
18:39 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 0-5
18:11   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
18:11 +1 Montavious Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 1-5
18:11   Montavious Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:11   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:42   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
17:42 +1 Kevin McCullar made 1st of 2 free throws 1-6
17:42 +1 Kevin McCullar made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-7
17:24   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
17:05   Xavier Sneed missed turnaround jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
16:52   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:46   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:33   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
16:29 +2 Montavious Murphy made dunk 3-7
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:39 +2 Xavier Sneed made fade-away jump shot 5-7
15:13 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 5-10
14:55 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 8-10
14:28   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed  
13:55   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
13:37   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:21   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
13:16 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving dunk 10-10
13:00   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
12:52 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 10-13
12:26   Bad pass turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
12:12 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 10-16
12:10   30-second timeout called  
12:10   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Offensive foul on David Sloan  
11:54   Turnover on David Sloan  
11:42   Chris Clarke missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
11:18   DaJuan Gordon missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
11:11   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:11 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
11:11 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
11:03   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
10:35 +2 Kyler Edwards made reverse layup, assist by TJ Holyfield 10-20
10:13 +2 Makol Mawien made hook shot 12-20
10:00   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Makol Mawien  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
9:34 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 12-22
9:17   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:17 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 13-22
9:17 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-22
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
8:39   Montavious Murphy missed layup  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
8:36   Montavious Murphy missed dunk  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:13 +2 Kyler Edwards made driving layup 14-24
7:52   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
7:39   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
7:24   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:24 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
6:56   Makol Mawien missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
6:33   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
6:11   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
6:09   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
6:09 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 15-25
6:09 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
5:51   Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Diarra  
5:33   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
5:26   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
5:08   DaJuan Gordon missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
4:45   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
4:23 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 17-26
3:58 +2 Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 17-28
3:35   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
3:09 +2 Antonio Gordon made dunk 19-28
3:01   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:34 +2 DaJuan Gordon made driving layup 21-28
2:15   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
2:15   TJ Holyfield missed free throw  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
1:49 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 23-28
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
1:03   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
55.0 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 23-30
54.0   30-second timeout called  
31.0 +2 Antonio Gordon made dunk, assist by Cartier Diarra 25-30
15.0   Lost ball turnover on Kevin McCullar  
2.0 +2 Antonio Gordon made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 27-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 35
TXTECH Red Raiders 39

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Lost ball turnover on Montavious Murphy, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
19:25 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 27-32
19:08 +2 Montavious Murphy made dunk, assist by DaJuan Gordon 29-32
18:44   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
18:34 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot 29-35
18:17   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
18:11 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 29-37
18:10   30-second timeout called  
18:10   Commercial timeout called  
17:50   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
17:41 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot 31-37
17:21   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
17:05   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:50 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montavious Murphy 34-37
16:26   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:10   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:10 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
16:10 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-37
15:52 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 36-40
15:23   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:21   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
15:07   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
14:58   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
14:55   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
14:55   Antonio Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:55   Antonio Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:34 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 36-42
14:11 +2 David Sloan made layup 38-42
13:56   Personal foul on Montavious Murphy  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
13:41   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
13:41 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
13:41 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
13:19   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
13:17   Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
13:00   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
12:51   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:40   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:11   Bad pass turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Davide Moretti  
12:03   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
11:50   David Sloan missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
11:42   Antonio Gordon missed layup, blocked by Avery Benson  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
11:41   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
11:41 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
11:27   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
11:23   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
11:23   Mike McGuirl missed free throw  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
11:06   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
10:53   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Davide Moretti  
10:40   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
10:28   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
10:07 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 42-44
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
9:50   Cartier Diarra missed dunk  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
9:44 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 42-47
9:44   30-second timeout called  
9:25   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
9:25   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
9:00   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
8:37   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
8:25 +2 Montavious Murphy made dunk, assist by Levi Stockard III 44-47
7:57 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 44-50
7:48   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
7:23   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
6:50   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
6:44 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 44-52
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:44   Commercial timeout called  
6:13   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
6:13 +1 Montavious Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 45-52
6:13 +1 Montavious Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
5:50   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
5:41 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by TJ Holyfield 46-54
5:32 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 48-54
5:07 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 48-56
4:50   Offensive foul on Mike McGuirl  
4:50   Turnover on Mike McGuirl  
4:28   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
4:06   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
4:06 +1 David Sloan made 1st of 2 free throws 49-56
4:06   David Sloan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
3:50 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Kevin McCullar 49-58
3:50   Shooting foul on DaJuan Gordon  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 TJ Holyfield made free throw 49-59
3:21   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
2:52   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
2:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
2:28 +2 Antonio Gordon made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 51-59
1:56   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
1:56 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
1:56 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
1:43   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
1:37 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 51-64
1:08   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
1:06 +2 DaJuan Gordon made dunk 53-64
54.0   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Montavious Murphy  
48.0 +3 Antonio Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 56-64
48.0   30-second timeout called  
45.0   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by David Sloan  
38.0 +3 Antonio Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 59-64
33.0   30-second timeout called  
