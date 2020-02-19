PROV
GTOWN

Diallo, Pipkins lead Providence past Georgetown 73-63

  • AP
  • Feb 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Alpha Diallo had 18 points and eight rebounds and Luwane Pipkins added 16 points as Providence defeated Georgetown 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Kalif Young added 11 points and nine rebounds and Maliek White had 11 points and seven assists for Providence (15-12, 8-6 Big East Conference).

Georgetown led 34-30 at halftime and protected a slim lead through the first eight minutes of the second half. The Friars tied it at 49 on a putback by Diallo with 11:50 remaining and pushed their lead to eight points when Pipkins hit a 3-pointer near the seven-minute mark. In the final minute, Pipkins made three free throws and Diallo two to preserve the win.

Providence scored 43 points in the second half, shooting 60% after halftime, 44% for the game.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (15-11, 5-8). Terrell Allen added 16 points and Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Providence defeated Georgetown 76-60 on Dec. 31.

Providence plays Marquette at home on Saturday. Georgetown plays at DePaul on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
PROV Friars 30
GTOWN Hoyas 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:46   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
19:46   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
19:30   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
19:11   David Duke missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
18:53   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
18:14   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
17:53   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:32   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
16:56   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Terrell Allen  
16:44 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 0-3
16:28   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:28   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
16:28   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
16:16   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:07   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
15:57 +2 Jamorko Pickett made dunk 0-5
15:46   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
15:39   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
15:37 +2 Jahvon Blair made driving layup 0-7
15:36   30-second timeout called  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:12   Maliek White missed jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:06   Bad pass turnover on Nate Watson  
14:49 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 0-9
14:28   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:21 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 3-9
13:55 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jahvon Blair 3-11
13:34   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:26   Maliek White missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
13:17   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
13:10   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
13:10 +1 Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws 4-11
13:10 +1 Maliek White made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-11
12:54   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Holt, stolen by Mac McClung  
12:21   Mac McClung missed layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:08   Alpha Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jagan Mosely  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:06   Mac McClung missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Mac McClung  
12:04   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
12:04   Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:04 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
11:52   David Duke missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:44   Personal foul on Emmitt Holt  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Traveling violation turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
11:06 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 8-12
10:42   Jagan Mosely missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
10:12 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 11-12
9:57 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 11-15
9:33   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:16   Kalif Young missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
9:14   Timothy Ighoefe missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:12 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White 13-15
9:06   30-second timeout called  
8:52   Bad pass turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Maliek White  
8:23 +3 Emmitt Holt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 16-15
8:02   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
7:52   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
7:43   Turnover on Nate Watson  
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Timothy Ighoefe, stolen by David Duke  
7:05   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on George Muresan, stolen by David Duke  
6:51   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
6:34   David Duke missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
6:23   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
6:21   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
6:16   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
6:16 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
6:16 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
5:58   Personal foul on Mac McClung  
5:51 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 19-17
5:24 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 19-19
5:02   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
4:59   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
4:57   Personal foul on David Duke  
4:57 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
4:57 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-21
4:41   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
4:41 +1 Kalif Young made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
4:41   Kalif Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
4:25   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
4:25 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 3 free throws 20-22
4:25   Jagan Mosely missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:25 +1 Jagan Mosely made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-23
4:13   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
4:00   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
3:50   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
3:38   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
3:35   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:35 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
3:35 +1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
3:14   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by David Duke  
2:58 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 23-25
2:39 +2 Jahvon Blair made floating jump shot 23-27
2:22 +2 Kalif Young made alley-oop shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 25-27
2:07   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by David Duke  
1:55 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 28-27
1:37   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
1:37 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
1:37 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
1:13 +2 Maliek White made jump shot 30-29
44.0   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
44.0 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
44.0 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-31
35.0   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
7.0 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 30-34

2nd Half
PROV Friars 43
GTOWN Hoyas 29

Time Team Play Score
19:40   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
19:21   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by David Duke  
19:07 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by A.J. Reeves 32-34
18:45   Out of bounds turnover on Terrell Allen  
18:14   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
18:03 +2 Terrell Allen made layup 32-36
17:46 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Alpha Diallo 34-36
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:44   Commercial timeout called  
17:30 +2 Jagan Mosely made floating jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 34-38
16:55 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 36-38
16:39 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett 36-40
16:19 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 39-40
16:03   Personal foul on David Duke  
15:57 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 39-42
15:57   Shooting foul on David Duke  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57 +1 Jamorko Pickett made free throw 39-43
15:29   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
15:29 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
15:29 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
15:18 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 41-45
14:59 +2 Emmitt Holt made layup, assist by Maliek White 43-45
14:43 +2 Terrell Allen made floating jump shot 43-47
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
14:17   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Kalif Young  
13:41   Emmitt Holt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
13:27   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
13:27 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
13:27 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-49
13:15 +2 Kalif Young made jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 45-49
12:43   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
12:29 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White 47-49
12:01   Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
11:49   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
11:47 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk 49-49
11:47   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +1 Alpha Diallo made free throw 50-49
11:34   Shooting foul on Emmitt Holt  
11:34   Terrell Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:34 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-50
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
11:00   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
11:00 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
11:00   Terrell Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
10:59   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
10:50 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by Kalif Young 52-51
10:30   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
10:28   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:26   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
10:23   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
10:16   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
9:56   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
9:38   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Providence  
9:18 +2 Alpha Diallo made jump shot, assist by Maliek White 54-51
8:51   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
8:39   Out of bounds turnover on Maliek White  
8:23   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
8:03 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins 56-51
8:03   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
8:03   Kalif Young missed free throw  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Kalif Young  
7:43   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
7:26   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
7:10 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 59-51
7:05   30-second timeout called  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
6:51   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
6:51   Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-52
6:22 +2 Maliek White made jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 61-52
6:06   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
6:06 +1 Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws 61-53
6:06 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-54
5:58   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
5:44 +2 Luwane Pipkins made finger-roll layup, assist by Maliek White 63-54
5:16   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
5:16   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:16 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-55
4:47   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
4:32   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
4:32   Terrell Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-56
4:28   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
4:17   Jagan Mosely missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
3:58  