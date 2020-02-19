|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Providence
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Alpha Diallo
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
David Duke missed jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Alpha Diallo
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Alpha Diallo
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Terrell Allen
|
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
0-3
|
16:28
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Nate Watson missed jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Nate Watson
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made dunk
|
0-5
|
15:46
|
|
|
Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made driving layup
|
0-7
|
15:36
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Maliek White missed jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Watson
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nate Watson
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
0-9
|
14:28
|
|
|
Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
14:21
|
|
+3
|
Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo
|
3-9
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
3-11
|
13:34
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot, blocked by Qudus Wahab
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Maliek White missed jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-11
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
Maliek White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-11
|
12:54
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Holt, stolen by Mac McClung
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed layup
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jagan Mosely
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed layup, blocked by Kalif Young
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mac McClung
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kalif Young
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:04
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-12
|
11:52
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmitt Holt
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
11:06
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White
|
8-12
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
10:12
|
|
+3
|
Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young
|
11-12
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
11-15
|
9:33
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed layup
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Kalif Young made layup, assist by Maliek White
|
13-15
|
9:06
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Maliek White
|
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Emmitt Holt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves
|
16-15
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Duke
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nate Watson
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Nate Watson
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Timothy Ighoefe, stolen by David Duke
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on George Muresan, stolen by David Duke
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
David Duke missed layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed layup
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Watson
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maliek White
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-17
|
5:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mac McClung
|
|
5:51
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White
|
19-17
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
19-19
|
5:02
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Duke
|
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-21
|
4:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Kalif Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-21
|
4:41
|
|
|
Kalif Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 3 free throws
|
20-22
|
4:25
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
20-23
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
20-23
|
4:13
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kalif Young
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:35
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-24
|
3:35
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-25
|
3:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Jagan Mosely
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by David Duke
|
|
2:58
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke
|
23-25
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made floating jump shot
|
23-27
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Kalif Young made alley-oop shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|
25-27
|
2:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by David Duke
|
|
1:55
|
|
+3
|
Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|
28-27
|
1:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kalif Young
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-29
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Maliek White made jump shot
|
30-29
|
44.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-30
|
44.0
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-31
|
35.0
|
|
|
Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
7.0
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
30-34