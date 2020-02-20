SC
Mississippi State holds South Carolina at bay 79-76

  • Feb 20, 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) South Carolina made it interesting in the final seconds. But Mississippi State held on long enough to get a crucial Southeastern Conference victory.

Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and D.J. Stewart added 16 as Mississippi State held off South Carolina 79-76 on Wednesday.

Abdul Ado had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-9 overall, 8-5 in SEC, while Reggie Perry had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was Perry's 14th double-double of the season and the 23rd of his career.

Maik Kotsar's 24 points led South Carolina (16-10, 8-5), while Jermaine Couisnard scored 17. A.J. Lawson also finished in double digits with 10 points for the Gamecocks.

''It was a big win for us,'' said Weatherspoon. ''South Carolina is one of the hottest teams in the SEC but towards the end we got to play better.''

After trailing by 11 points with under four minutes remaining, South Carolina had a furious comeback attempt in the closing seconds. Jair Bolden made a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to close the Gamecocks'deficit to 78-77. Mississippi State's Robert Woodard made one free throw with 6 seconds left and South Carolina did not get a potential game-tying shot off.

''I am so thankful to the good Lord and very blessed with this group of kids,'' said Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland. ''These guys are tremendous fighters and so tough. That was one of the toughest teams we played in America and South Carolina was so hot coming in here. It is hard to simulate them in practice because of how they play.

''But it was a heck of a win for us against the hottest team in the league. Abdul was tremendous the whole game and Nick did a good job handling the pressure. Nick made some big plays tonight.''

Mississippi State shot 50% for the game and made 5 of 12 beyond the arc. The Bulldogs held a noticeable advantage at the free-throw line and made 28 of 36. South Carolina shot 48% from thje floor and made 14 of 19 from the charity stripe.

The Bulldogs held a 32-29 rebounding edge but had 22 turnovers, including six in the final 1:31. South Carolina had 15 turnovers and made just 4 of 17 from 3-point territory.

Mississippi State held the lead throughout the second half and led 71-60 at the last media timeout. South Carolina exploded on a 15-5 run in the final 3:50 of action to make things interesting.

''Credit Mississippi State,'' said South Carolina head coach Frank Martin. ''They just took the lead and we scrapped at the end to give ourselves a chance. But Mississippi State got the ball wherever they wanted to and we didn't get defensive stops.

''We got out-shot by twice as many free throws for the second game in a row and that's the song and dance for us this year. We scrapped and our players are not going to give in, but our fundamentals, defensively, were not good.''

The opening minutes proved to be a back-and-forth affair that featured five lead changes and three ties. Mississippi State took a 17-12 lead following a Robert Woodard 3-pointer at the 10:09 mark of the first half. After the Bulldogs stretched the lead to 21-14, Kotsar responded with six straight points to cut the deficit to one.

Mississippi State answered with a 9-2 run, sparked by a Carter 3-pointer, and led 30-22 with 4:36 remaining in the half. The Bulldog led 36-27 at halftime, which was their largest lead of the half.

Mississippi State shot 44% in the first half and made 11 of 13 at the free-throw line. The Gamecocks shot 46% and missed 6 of 7 attempts beyond the arc. The Bulldogs held a 17-13 rebounding advantage at the half and both teams combined for 19 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had won eight of their last ten games entering Wednesday's game and are now 4-13 all-time at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: Since losing by 25 points to rival Ole Miss last week, Mississippi State has responded with two straight wins to remain in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks begin a two-game homestand against LSU on Saturday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs return to the road and travel to Texas A&M on Saturday.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 27
MISSST Bulldogs 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:40   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
19:32 +2 Maik Kotsar made floating jump shot 2-0
19:05 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 2-3
18:46   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:14   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:10 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk 2-5
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar  
17:42   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
17:25   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
17:18   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
17:01 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 4-5
16:41   Offensive foul on Abdul Ado  
16:41   Turnover on Abdul Ado  
16:27   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
16:16   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
16:16 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
16:16 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:06 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 6-7
15:48   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
15:04   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
14:58 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup 8-7
14:41   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
14:41 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
14:41 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar  
14:14   Nick Weatherspoon missed fade-away jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Trae Hannibal, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
13:55 +2 Tyson Carter made dunk, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 8-11
13:31 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 10-11
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
13:03   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
13:03 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
13:03 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
12:42   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
12:42   Iverson Molinar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:42 +1 Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-12
12:20   Wildens Leveque missed jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
11:58   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Trae Hannibal, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
11:47   Shooting foul on Jair Bolden  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
11:47 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
11:30   Bad pass turnover on AJ Lawson  
11:13   Robert Woodard II missed dunk  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
10:49   Trae Hannibal missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
10:42   Personal foul on TJ Moss  
10:41   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss  
10:19 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 12-17
10:19   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
9:59 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 14-17
9:37 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot 14-19
9:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
9:04 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 14-21
8:50 +2 Maik Kotsar made dunk, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 16-21
8:24   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
8:08 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 18-21
7:38   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
7:32 +2 Maik Kotsar made dunk 20-21
7:32   30-second timeout called  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:21 +2 Abdul Ado made layup, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 20-23
7:21   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
7:21 +1 Abdul Ado made free throw 20-24
7:10   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
6:57   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
6:34   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
6:27   Lost ball turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Tyson Carter  
6:19   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
6:19 +1 Abdul Ado made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
6:19   Abdul Ado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
6:05   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
5:50   Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Tyson Carter  
5:34   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
5:28 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk 20-27
5:23 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot 22-27
5:16   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
5:07   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
4:39 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 22-30
4:25   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
4:01   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
3:52 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made driving layup 24-30
3:52   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Jermaine Couisnard missed free throw  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:30   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:23   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry  
3:11   Lost ball turnover on Wildens Leveque, stolen by Reggie Perry  
3:11   Personal foul on Wildens Leveque  
3:11 +1 Iverson Molinar made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
3:11 +1 Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
2:55 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 27-32
2:31 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 27-34
2:12   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
2:01   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
1:54   Abdul Ado missed dunk  
1:52   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
1:45   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
1:26   Reggie Perry missed layup  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
1:04   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
39.0 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 27-36
9.0   Alanzo Frink missed layup  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by AJ Lawson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 49
MISSST Bulldogs 43

Time Team Play Score
19:31   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
19:24   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
19:16   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
19:15   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
19:15   Alanzo Frink missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:15 +1 Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-36
18:53   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:44 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 31-36
18:22 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 31-39
18:01   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
17:55 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup, assist by Alanzo Frink 33-39
17:34   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
17:34 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
17:34 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
17:22   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
17:10 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 35-41
16:52 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made layup 35-43
16:39   Offensive foul on Maik Kotsar  
16:39   Turnover on Maik Kotsar  
16:26   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
16:21 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 37-43
16:06 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 37-45
15:56   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
15:27 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 37-47
15:10   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:55   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
14:55   Abdul Ado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:55 +1 Abdul Ado made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Nick Weatherspoon  
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
14:25   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
14:12   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:00   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
13:43   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
13:24   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
13:15 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 40-48
12:54   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup, blocked by Trae Hannibal  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
12:46 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 42-48
12:44   30-second timeout called  
12:44   Commercial timeout called  
12:22   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
12:12   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
12:06 +2 AJ Lawson made floating jump shot 44-48
11:38 +2 Reggie Perry made floating jump shot 44-50
11:38   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 44-51
11:17 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup 46-51
10:49 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup 46-53
10:49   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
10:49   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed free throw  
10:49   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
10:35 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot 48-53
10:14   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
10:09   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
9:57   Trae Hannibal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard  
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter  
8:56   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
8:47 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk, assist by Tyson Carter 48-55
8:40   Keyshawn Bryant missed alley-oop shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
8:34 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made dunk, assist by Reggie Perry 48-57
8:34   30-second timeout called  
8:23   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
8:23 +1 Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
8:23 +1 Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
8:11   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
8:11 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
8:11 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:46 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Trae Hannibal 52-59
7:27   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by AJ Lawson  
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Trae Hannibal  
6:56 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 52-61
6:49   Shooting foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
6:49 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-61
6:49 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-61
6:27   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
6:15   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
6:15 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 55-61
6:15 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-61
5:55   Out of bounds turnover on Tyson Carter  
5:37 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup, assist by TJ Moss 58-61
5:22   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
5:22   Abdul Ado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:22 +1 Abdul Ado made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-62
5:04   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
5:02   Defensive rebou