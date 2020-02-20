TULSA
HOU

No Text

Mills scores 27, No. 22 Houston beats Tulsa, 76-43

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Caleb Mills came to life at the right time, sparking a huge second half by Houston.

Mills scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Houston to a 76-43 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

''I came into the game, and I didn't want to settle for three's because it's been off,'' said Mills, who made 9 of his 16 shot, including five 3-pointers. ''I started getting my shots, and it started coming to me.''

Mills, who is a redshirt freshman, had scored 10 points combined over his previous two games on 3 of 21 shooting and 0 for 8 on 3-pointers.

''Freshman hit that wall a little bit,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''They haven't played basketball this long, this intense, this many games. The youngster over here (Mills) was hitting that wall a little bit. He struggled here lately. I told him at shootaround, he needed to start mixing some makes with his misses.''

Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (21-6, 11-3 American), which shot 41%.

The Cougars moved into sole possession of first place in the American with the win combined with Cincinnati's loss to Central Florida on Wednesday. The Cougars rebounded after losing to SMU, 73-72, in overtime on Saturday and avenged a 63-61 loss at Tulsa on Jan. 11.

Martins Igbanu had 15 points, and Jeriah Horne added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (17-9, 9-4). The Golden Hurricane shot 35% but were 4 of 20 on 3-pointers.

''We didn't shoot the ball well,'' Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. ''We didn't make shots when we needed to, and we had the chance. We had some good looks. You got to give Houston credit. They started making shots and got going. That freshman kid, Mills, is really good.''

Houston opened the second half by outscoring Tulsa, 30-8, to take a 56-28 lead with 11 1/2 minutes remaining behind Mills, who scored 20 points in the run.

''At halftime, we tweaked one thing with Caleb, making him a baseline runner,'' Sampson said. ''We told him to attack.''

With just under 13 minutes remaining in the game, Tulsa's frustrations and tensions between the two teams heated up.

Haith was ejected with 12:50 left in the second half after receiving two technical fouls within two seconds.

After Igbanu was called for traveling on the ensuing possession, Igbanu shoved his shoulder into Fabian White Jr, who fell to the ground. The two teams had to be separated, and Igbanu and White were issued technical fouls on the play, while Elijah Joiner was ejected for an unsportsmanlike flagrant two technical foul for running up on to the play and needing to be held back by the official.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane has lost five straight to the Cougars in Houston, with their last win coming on Feb. 5, 2015. . Tulsa fell to 2-1 against ranked teams this season, with wins over Wichita State and Memphis coming at home. Tulsa last beat a ranked opponent on the road on Feb. 10, 2016 when it won at SMU.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 12-2 at home this season and have won eight straight at home. . Houston forced Tulsa in 16 turnovers and converted it into 18 points. . The Cougars are 6-0 this season after a loss and 16-0 after a loss over the last three seasons.

GRIMES INJURED

Houston guard Quentin Grimes left the game with 11:42 left in the first half and limped to the locker room. Grimes did not return. He is Houston's second leading scorer at 12.3 points per game entering Wednesday.

''I do know that it is on his pelvis,'' Sampson said. ''The ball, the covering that goes over the top of it. He fell on top of that and hurt himself. I don't have any other update.''

UP NEXT

Tulsa hosts SMU on Saturday.

Houston travels to Memphis on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 20
HOU Cougars 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:29   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
19:10 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 3-0
18:49   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
18:36 +2 Elijah Joiner made driving layup 5-0
18:14 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 5-2
17:48   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:26 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 5-4
17:03   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Ugboh  
16:49   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
16:34   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:14 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 5-7
16:01   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
15:48   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:34   Brandon Rachal missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
15:30 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup 7-7
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:08 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 7-9
14:51   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
14:51 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
14:51   Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:37   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:23   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
14:14   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
13:52   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes  
13:37   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
13:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
12:57 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 8-12
12:29   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Hill  
12:05   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
11:42   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:42 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
11:22   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
11:12 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot 12-12
10:44   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
10:42   Personal foul on Reggie Jones  
10:37   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
10:12   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:48 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Gorham 12-15
9:34   Darien Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
9:27   Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Martins Igbanu  
8:57 +2 Elijah Joiner made jump shot 14-15
8:57   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
8:57   Elijah Joiner missed free throw  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
8:36   DeJon Jarreau missed driving layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
8:28   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
8:26   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
8:13   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
7:52   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
7:52 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 17-15
7:27   Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:17   Martins Igbanu missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
6:48   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Hinton  
6:31   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
6:13   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
5:58   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
5:49   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
5:47   Personal foul on Lawson Korita  
5:36   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
5:19   Brandon Rachal missed fade-away jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
5:10   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
4:54   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
4:52   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
4:36 +2 Caleb Mills made floating jump shot 17-17
4:18   Martins Igbanu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Lawson Korita  
4:09   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
3:59   Brandon Rachal missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
3:59   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59   Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:59 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-17
3:59 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-17
3:51 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 18-19
3:30 +2 Jeriah Horne made hook shot 20-19
3:05 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup 20-21
2:45   Brandon Rachal missed dunk  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
2:37 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup, assist by Nate Hinton 20-23
2:37   Shooting foul on Darien Jackson  
2:37   Official timeout called  
2:37 +1 DeJon Jarreau made free throw 20-24
2:21   Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
2:07   Fabian White Jr. missed floating jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
1:41   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
1:08   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
41.0   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
39.0   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne  
15.0   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
14.0   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
12.0   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
10.0 +2 Brison Gresham made tip-in 20-26
1.0   Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Reggie Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Houston  

2nd Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 23
HOU Cougars 50

<
Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 20-28
19:30   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:16 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 20-31
18:49 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 22-31
18:49   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
18:49 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 23-31
18:16   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
17:57 +2 Martins Igbanu made jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 25-31
17:33   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:22 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 25-34
17:19   30-second timeout called  
16:52 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot, assist by Lawson Korita 27-34
16:20 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 27-37
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
16:00   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:00 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
15:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa  
15:12 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 27-40
14:52   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
14:47   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
14:46   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
14:46   Lawson Korita missed 1st of 3 free throws  
14:46   Lawson Korita missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
14:46 +1 Lawson Korita made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-40
14:27 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 28-43
14:12   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:09   Personal foul on Josh Earley  
13:56   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
13:52   Shooting foul on Isaiah Hill  
13:52 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 3 free throws 28-44
13:52   Caleb Mills missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
13:52 +1 Caleb Mills made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-45
13:41   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Nate Hinton  
13:37   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
13:37 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
13:37 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-47
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Caleb Mills  
13:14   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
13:14 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 28-48
13:14 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-49
12:52   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
12:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tulsa  
12:52 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 28-50
12:52 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-51
12:50   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
12:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tulsa  
12:50 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 28-52
12:50 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-53
12:45   Traveling violation turnover on Martins Igbanu  
12:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Elijah Joiner  
12:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tulsa  
12:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Martins Igbanu  
12:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Fabian White Jr.  
12:45 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 28-54
12:45 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-55
12:22   Offensive foul on Brison Gresham  
12:22   Turnover on Brison Gresham  
12:11   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
12:11   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
11:46   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Rachal, stolen by Chris Harris Jr.  
11:28   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
11:28   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-56
11:28 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-56
11:05   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
10:59 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 30-56
10:59   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
10:59 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 31-56
10:41   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
10:22   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:10   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:59   Shooting foul on Lawson Korita  
9:59 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 31-57
9:59 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-58
9:37 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 34-58
9:16   Caleb Mills missed layup  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:05 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 34-60
9:05   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
9:05   Darien Jackson missed free throw  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
8:39   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
8:32   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
8:32   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Darien Jackson  
7:58 +2 Isaiah Hill made layup 36-60
7:30   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
7:05   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
6:52 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 36-62
6:27   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot, blocked by Brison Gresham  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
6:20   Nate Hinton missed layup, blocked by Martins Igbanu  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
6:12 +2 Jeriah Horne made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 38-62
5:47   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
6:12   Commercial timeout called  
5:49   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
5:34 +2 Brison Gresham made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 38-64
5:24 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 40-64
4:55   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
4:34 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 40-67