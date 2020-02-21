LOYMRY
Fitts, free throws help Saint Mary's defeat LMU 57-51

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts scored 20 points and Saint Mary's was perfect from the foul line to overcome a cold-shooting second half to pull out a 57-51 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 12 points and Tanner Krebs 10 for the Gaels (22-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), who went 1 for 14 from 3-point range and shot 23% in the second half.

Saint Mary's led by 14 midway through the first half but the Lions (9-18, 3-10) clawed back within 34-26 at the half.

The Gaels led by 12 with 13:21 to play and by 10 with 2:32 to play despite their poor shooting and good foul shooting took care of the rest.

The Lions were within four when Fitts made a pair from the foul line with 36 seconds left. Krebs had two with 24 seconds to go to make it an eight point game and Tommy Kuhse added a pair after the Dons made two free throws.

The Gaels were 12 of 12 from the line in the second half and 16 for 16 for the game.

Eli Scott scored 22 points for San Francisco, 16 in the second half, including the last 10 points for the Dons. Keli Leaupepe added 15 points.

The Gaels beat the Lions 73-62 in January. LMU is at Portland on Saturday. Saint Mary's is home against San Diego on Saturday.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 26
MARYCA Gaels 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:31   Dan Fotu missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
19:02 +3 Lazar Zivanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 3-0
18:43 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Alex Ducas 3-2
18:21   Traveling violation turnover on Lazar Zivanovic  
18:09   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
17:59   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
17:50   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
17:50   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
17:34   Lazar Zivanovic missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
17:07   Shooting foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
17:07 +1 Tanner Krebs made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
17:07 +1 Tanner Krebs made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
16:40   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
16:33 +2 Keli Leaupepe made tip-in 5-4
16:15   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
16:15 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
16:15 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
15:49   Jordan Bell missed hook shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
15:34   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
15:32   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Malik Fitts  
14:51   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Dan Fotu  
14:22 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 5-9
13:47   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
13:47   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:47 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
13:18 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 6-12
12:47   Parker Dortch missed hook shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
12:24 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 6-15
12:01   Eli Scott missed layup  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
11:39   Malik Fitts missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
11:14   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
11:06   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
10:50 +3 Jonathan Dos Anjos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 9-15
10:30 +2 Jordan Ford made layup 9-17
10:23   30-second timeout called  
10:23   Commercial timeout called  
10:06   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
9:44 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 9-20
9:26   Keli Leaupepe missed hook shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
9:16 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 9-23
8:45 +2 Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 11-23
8:21   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
8:02   Jordan Bell missed layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Dan Fotu missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
7:19   Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Kyle Bowen  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
7:17 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 13-23
7:17   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
7:17 +1 Keli Leaupepe made free throw 14-23
6:54   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Eli Scott  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
6:47 +2 Parker Dortch made dunk 16-23
6:27   Dan Fotu missed layup  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
6:18 +2 Kyle Bowen made layup 16-25
5:58 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 18-25
5:38 +2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 18-27
5:14   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
4:53   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
4:46   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
4:21   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
4:19   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
4:11   Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
3:57 +2 Kyle Bowen made layup 18-29
3:25   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:25 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
3:25   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
3:16   30-second timeout called  
3:01 +3 Kyle Bowen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs 19-32
2:39 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Jordan Bell 21-32
2:12   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Jordan Bell  
1:53 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup 23-32
1:29   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
1:23   Shooting foul on Tanner Krebs  
1:23 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
1:23   Keli Leaupepe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
58.0   Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
56.0   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
56.0   Loyola Marymount missed free throw  
56.0 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
56.0 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
42.0   Tanner Krebs missed jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
15.0   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
7.0 +2 Elijah Thomas made dunk, assist by Jordan Ford 26-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 25
MARYCA Gaels 23

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 28-34
19:31   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
19:16   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Eli Scott  
19:09   Eli Scott missed layup  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
19:03   Traveling violation turnover on Tanner Krebs  
18:53   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
18:32   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
18:13   Lazar Zivanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
18:04   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
17:52   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
17:52   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
17:44 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 28-36
17:32   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
17:18   Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
16:49   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
16:46   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
16:24   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
15:57   Tanner Krebs missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Eli Scott  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
15:51   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
15:17 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen 28-39
14:52   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
14:44   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
14:33   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
14:18   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
14:16   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
13:53   Shooting foul on Alex Ducas  
13:53   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:53 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-39
13:28 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 29-41
12:50   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
12:39   Eli Scott missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
12:22   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
12:09 +2 Eli Scott made layup 31-41
11:47   Kyle Bowen missed hook shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
11:30   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
11:10 +2 Jordan Bell made layup 33-41
10:44   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
10:19   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
10:19   Commercial timeout called  
10:19   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:19 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-41
9:52   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott  
9:14   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
8:45 +2 Eli Scott made layup 36-41
8:12   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
7:45   Keli Leaupepe missed hook shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
7:22   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:15 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot 36-43
6:51   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Tanner Krebs  
6:42   Shooting foul on Ivan Alipiev  
6:42 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
6:42 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
6:26   30-second timeout called  
6:12   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
6:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
5:45   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
5:26 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Jordan Bell 38-45
5:04   Offensive foul on Tommy Kuhse  
5:04   Turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
4:44   Eli Scott missed layup  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
4:37   Jordan Bell missed tip-in  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
4:21   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
4:11   Malik Fitts missed layup  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
4:01   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
4:01 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
4:01 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-47
3:42   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
3:18   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:18 +1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
3:18 +1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-49
3:03 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Jordan Bell 40-49
3:03   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
3:03 +1 Keli Leaupepe made free throw 41-49
2:35 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 41-51
2:04   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
2:04 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
2:04 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
1:36   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
1:16 +2 Eli Scott made layup 45-51
1:16   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
1:16   Eli Scott missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
1:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
1:03 +2 Eli Scott made layup 47-51
36.0   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
36.0   Full timeout called  
36.0 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
36.0 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
29.0   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Kyle Bowen  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
24.0   Personal foul on Eli Scott  
24.0 +1 Tanner Krebs made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
24.0 +1 Tanner Krebs made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-55
17.0   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
17.0 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 48-55
17.0 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-55
12.0   Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
12.0 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws 49-56
12.0 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-57
6.0 +2 Eli Scott made layup 51-57
6.0   Shooting foul on Elijah Thomas  
6.0   Turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
E. Scott
M. Fitts
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
53.8 Field Goal % 45.4
37.5 Three Point % 39.6
65.0 Free Throw % 80.4