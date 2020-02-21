|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup
|
28-34
|
19:31
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tanner Krebs
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Lazar Zivanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Malik Fitts missed jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Malik Fitts made layup
|
28-36
|
17:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Tanner Krebs missed layup, blocked by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Eli Scott
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Mary's
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jonathan Dos Anjos missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
|
|
15:17
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen
|
28-39
|
14:52
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Ducas
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:53
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-39
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Malik Fitts made hook shot
|
29-41
|
12:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
31-41
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen missed hook shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made layup
|
33-41
|
10:44
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-41
|
9:52
|
|
|
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
36-41
|
8:12
|
|
|
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed hook shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Malik Fitts made jump shot
|
36-43
|
6:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Tanner Krebs
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
6:42
|
|
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-44
|
6:42
|
|
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-45
|
6:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Jordan Bell
|
38-45
|
5:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tommy Kuhse
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Tommy Kuhse
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed tip-in
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Mary's
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Malik Fitts missed layup
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-46
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-47
|
3:42
|
|
|
Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-48
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-49
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Jordan Bell
|
40-49
|
3:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Fitts
|
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made free throw
|
41-49
|
2:35
|
|
+2
|
Malik Fitts made jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
|
41-51
|
2:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dan Fotu
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-51
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-51
|
1:36
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
45-51
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dan Fotu
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed free throw
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tommy Kuhse
|
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
47-51
|
36.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-52
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-53
|
29.0
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Kyle Bowen
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Scott
|
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Krebs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-54
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Tanner Krebs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-55
|
17.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
|
|
17.0
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-55
|
17.0
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-55
|
12.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
12.0
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-56
|
12.0
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-57
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
51-57
|
6.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah Thomas
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|