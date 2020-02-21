SNCLRA
No. 23 BYU edges Santa Clara 85-75

  • Feb 21, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) It turns out blistering 3-point shooting is not the only tool in BYU's arsenal.

When the shots did not fall from the perimeter on Thursday night, the No. 23 Cougars settled into attacking the basket and it helped them eventually pull away from Santa Clara for an 85-75 victory.

T.J Haws scored 28 points and had nine assists while keying that attack on the rim. The senior point guard scored or assisted on 17 of BYU's final 19 points. His efforts helped the Cougars break a 66-66 tie with 5:37 remaining.

BYU made a season-low three 3-pointers on just 13 attempts.

''Santa Clara made an all-out commitment to not double in the post and not give up threes,'' BYU coach Mark Pope said. ''Your poison there is T.J. Haws downhill. I don't know if anybody wants to see T.J. Haws downhill. He's just too good. He's unbelievable. He's really special.''

With Haws leading the charge, BYU took command behind a 15-3 run that gave the Cougars an 81-69 lead going into the final minute. BYU made four straight baskets, culminating in a 3-pointer from Yoeli Childs at the top of the key, to punctuate the game-clinching spurt.

Haws ended up being the spark that lit the fire that burned Santa Clara's upset hopes. He scored a pair of baskets and made four free throws during the game-clinching run, while assisting on three other baskets.

''We're a great 3-point shooting team and a lot of guys can go off any night,'' Haws said. ''But I think it shows a lot of who we are. If the three is not falling, we can win in other ways. This team, we fight to the end and we just find ways to win.''

Childs scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jake Toolson added 20 points and 10 boards for BYU (22-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference). The Cougars won their seventh straight.

Josip Vrankic scored 28 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead the Broncos (18-10, 5-8). Tahij Eaddy added 11 points, all in the second half.

BYU finished with a 41-32 advantage on rebounds.

''I don't think that this crew has it in our DNA to be a dominant rebounding team,'' Pope said. ''But we have to be able to compete and the guys did a nice job on the glass.''

Santa Clara opened the second half on a 10-2 run and made it a one-possession game when Trey Wertz and Keshawn Justice sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cut BYU's lead to 42-40.

The Broncos took only their second lead of the game at 49-47 when Eaddy made a 3-pointer for his first basket. Santa Clara went 4-of-4 from long-distance through the first seven minutes of the second half after making only one 3-pointer before halftime.

''I thought, for the most part, we played the right way throughout the game,'' Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said. ''Early on, the ball wasn't going down for us. As we got more comfortable, we made more shots.''

The Broncos missed 12 of their first 15 shots from the field. It opened the door for BYU to surge ahead once the Cougars worked out of their own slow start. BYU scored on five straight possessions to carve out a 17-6 lead midway through the first half. Childs punctuated a 9-0 run with back-to-back layups.

The Broncos scored their first 10 baskets in the paint before Jalen Williams broke the ice from the perimeter to cut BYU's lead to 34-26. Santa Clara could not get the deficit under double digits again before halftime. Haws hit four free throws -- interrupted only by a layup from Childs -- to push the Cougars' lead to 40-28.

FREE THROW KING

Haws went 12-of-12 from the free throw line. He's made 28 straight free throws going back to BYU's 107-80 victory over Pepperdine on January 31. The senior made one fewer free throw than Santa Clara did as a team.

He was converting 73.5 percent from the line for the season coming into the game and has seen major improvement on his free throws since the Cougars began WCC play.

''I'm shooting extra ones after practice,'' Haws said. ''I think my confidence has gone up a little bit. Sometimes, you need to get into a rhythm at the free throw line.''

JERSEY SWITCH

Zac Seljaas had to change jerseys after ripping the chest on his jersey late in the first half. Seljaas subbed out with 5:38 left in the half and changed from No. 2 to No. 20 for the remainder of the game.

THE BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos hung tough by getting to the basket after an early shooting drought. That opened things up on the perimeter, which allowed Santa Clara to stay in the game until the final minutes.

BYU: A rare off-night from the perimeter put the Cougars into a dogfight for the better part of the second half. BYU dodged an upset loss by making stops at critical junctures down the stretch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU didn't hurt its spot in the Top 25 and can help it significantly if it can score an upset victory over No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara visits Pacific on Saturday.

BYU hosts No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday.

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 30
BYU Cougars 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
19:47   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
19:27   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
19:18   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
19:09   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
19:03 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 2-0
18:53 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 2-2
18:38   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
18:11   Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by TJ Haws  
17:48   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
17:30   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:12 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot 2-4
16:57 +2 Josip Vrankic made jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 4-4
16:34   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
16:22   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
16:08   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
15:52   Trey Wertz missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:28 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by TJ Haws 4-6
15:08   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:50   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
14:35   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Jalen Williams  
13:48   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
13:37 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 4-8
13:23 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 6-8
13:01 +3 Kolby Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 6-11
12:43   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
12:33 +2 TJ Haws made layup 6-13
12:33   30-second timeout called  
12:15   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
11:59   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
11:56   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
11:54 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 6-15
11:43   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
11:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
11:25 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 6-17
11:24   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
11:24   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:17   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
11:01   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
10:35 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 8-17
10:10 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 8-19
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
9:45   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
9:28 +2 DJ Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 10-19
9:09   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams  
8:55   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
8:43 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 12-19
8:26 +2 TJ Haws made layup 12-21
8:09 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell 14-21
8:08   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
8:08 +1 Jaden Bediako made free throw 15-21
7:53 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 15-23
7:31 +2 DJ Mitchell made hook shot 17-23
7:17 +2 Zac Seljaas made layup 17-25
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Alex Barcello  
6:48 +2 Connor Harding made layup, assist by Alex Barcello 17-27
6:33   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
6:19   Gavin Baxter missed layup  
6:17   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
6:02 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup 19-27
5:45   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
5:39   Bad pass turnover on Zac Seljaas  
5:39   Commercial timeout called  
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz  
5:16   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Alex Barcello  
4:47   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
4:31 +2 Connor Harding made layup, assist by TJ Haws 19-29
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
3:58   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
3:52 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 21-29
3:44 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 21-32
3:22   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3:10   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
3:01   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:01 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 22-32
3:01 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-32
2:47 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 23-34
2:34 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 26-34
2:27   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
2:27 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:27 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-36
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
2:04   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
1:58 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 26-38
1:46 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup 28-38
1:20   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
1:20 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
1:20 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
1:10   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
1:10 +1 Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
1:10 +1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
49.0   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
33.0   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
18.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Trey Wertz  
2.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 45
BYU Cougars 45

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 32-40
19:18   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
19:01   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
18:49   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:49   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:49   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:36 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice 34-40
18:20   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
18:06   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:55 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 37-40
17:39   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
17:41 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
17:41 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
17:38   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
17:36 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 40-42
17:15   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:05   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
16:56   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Williams  
16:38   Kolby Lee missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
16:18   Josip Vrankic missed layup, blocked by Kolby Lee  
16:16   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
16:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws 40-44
16:12   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
16:12   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by TJ Haws  
15:59   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
15:55   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:44   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
15:30   Keshawn Justice missed reverse layup, blocked by Jake Toolson  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
15:22   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:06   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
15:22 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-45
15:06   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
15:06 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
15:06 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
14:53 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 42-47
14:37 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 45-47
14:19   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
14:10   Offensive foul on Trey Wertz  
14:10   Turnover on Trey Wertz  
13:59   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
13:49   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
13:49   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
13:49 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
13:24 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 49-47
13:11 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 49-49
13:21   Commercial timeout called  
13:11 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 49-49
12:57   Personal foul on Gavin Baxter  
12:46   Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter  
12:46   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:35   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
12:46 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-49
12:35   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
12:35 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-50
12:35   Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic  
12:04   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
11:55   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
11:55   Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:55   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
11:44 +2 Keshawn Justice made jump shot 52-51
11:18   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
11:18 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
11:18 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-53
10:49   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
10:40   Bad pass turnover on Connor Harding, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
10:32   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
10:17   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
10:02   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
9:47 +2 Jake Toolson made hook shot 52-55
9:24 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell 54-55
9:24   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
9:24 +1 Josip Vrankic made free throw 55-55
9:15   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
9:15 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
9:15 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-57
9:00 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 57-57
8:39   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
8:39   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:22   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
8:39