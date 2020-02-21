UCLA
Bernard jump starts UCLA to 69-58 win over Utah

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Defense travels.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin has been drilling this mantra into his team since he arrived in Westwood and his players are responding.

''Defensively, we couldn't have played much better,'' Cronin said after his Bruins beat Utah 69-58 on Thursday night.

Jules Bernard scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half as UCLA Bruins staked an early lead.

''We were really tuned into the defensive plan and we were just playing physical,'' said Bernard, who believes that good defense leads to offensive opportunities.

''I got a steal and a dunk so that got my juices flowing. Then I got a wide-open shot off a great pass from Cody Riley. After that, I was just in the flow,'' he said.

Tyger Campbell had 13 points and steadied the Bruins when the Utes made a couple runs. Chris Smith, David Singleton and Jaime Jaquez each had nine for the Bruins, who have won eight of 10.

''We're getting more confident, more comfortable. Knowing we have our defense to fall back on, that gives us a sort of comfortability,'' Bernard said.

Alfonso Plummer scored 16 points off the bench, Timmy Allen had 11 points while Branden Carlson scored 10 before fouling out in just 13 minutes of action for the Utes, who dropped to 10-2 at home.

''A this point it might be time to shake a few things up,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''We just need to get a little dirty and nasty from time to time. Everybody needs to stay connected and I trust that there'll be some changes. It's not a threat, but something that needs to be evaluated.''

The Bruins (16-11, 9-5 Pac-12) led by as many 20 after Campbell made a jumper with 11:28 left in the game.

''We got good shots and we weren't forcing anything. We were getting open shots and letting the game come to us,'' Campbell said.

The Utes (14-12, 5-9 Pac-12) began pressing full court and trimmed the lead to single digits in the final two minutes but couldn't make enough long-range shots -- Utah was 3 for 12 from 3-point range -- to truly threaten.

UCLA is now 15-0 this season when limiting the opposition to 73 points or fewer and remain within striking distance of the logjam at the top of the conference.

The Bruins set the tone early by making seven of its first eight shots and never trailing.

''Jules Bernard was a key to the win tonight. We had guys with fouls and when that happened Jules took over. Not only on offense, but his defense was tremendous all night,'' Cronin said.

GUARD THE ARC AND CLOG THE PAINT

UCLA has turned their season around by stopping the way offenses flowed freely on the Bruins early in the season. The key, say the team, is being able to defend in the interior.

''Our interior defense, being able to play better one-on-one defense, forces six-to-eight-foot contested shots and then we don't need to help off 3-point shooters,'' Cronin said.

There aren't any new concepts, just better execution.

''We haven't changed anything. We are just playing better and putting in more effort,'' Singleton said.

The focus and intensity shows Cronin that they have finally found an identity.

''We've slowly changed our DNA. We are a defensive team now and that's how we win,'' he said.

FRUSTRATION BOILS OVER

As poorly as the Utes have performed away from Salt Lake City, they have been potent at home. Against the Bruins switching defense, they couldn't find a rhythm and had 16 turnovers. They even had one of four shot clock violations out of a timeout.

Carlson was in foul trouble throughout the game and Kryskowiak was arguing with the officials all game long. He was whistled for a technical foul with 4:31 left in the first half and tip-toed around the topic of officiating in his post-game press conference since he has already been reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference this season.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins are peaking at the right time even though they struggled with turning the ball over (19) when the Utes applied pressure. The Bruins ran a deliberate offense against Utah's matchup zone and got high-percentage shots and then bolstered the attack with 11 offensive rebounds.

Utah: Carlson scored eight points early and supplied the Utah offense with a genuine low-post threat but once he sat with two fouls, the Utes struggled to get decent looks. As has happened throughout the year, the Utes had another long drought as almost eight minutes of the first half without a field goal.

UP NEXT

UCLA: visits Colorado on Saturday.

Utah: hosts Southern California on Sunday afternoon

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 33
UTAH Utes 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCLA  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Rylan Jones  
19:07   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Utah  
19:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
18:51 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 3-0
18:42 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Both Gach 3-2
18:17 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 5-2
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Jalen Hill  
17:44   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
17:44 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 6-2
17:44 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-2
17:33   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
17:33 +1 Branden Carlson made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
17:33 +1 Branden Carlson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by Rylan Jones  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by David Singleton  
16:47   David Singleton missed layup  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
16:35 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 7-6
16:19   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:51 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Jules Bernard 9-6
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Jules Bernard  
15:26 +2 Jules Bernard made dunk 11-6
15:10   Shooting foul on Jake Kyman  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Both Gach missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:10 +1 Both Gach made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-7
14:54 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 13-7
14:35   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
14:18 +3 Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Riley 16-7
13:47 +2 Rylan Jones made layup 16-9
13:47   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
13:47 +1 Rylan Jones made free throw 16-10
13:20 +2 Jules Bernard made jump shot 18-10
13:11   Jaxon Brenchley missed layup  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Timmy Allen  
12:56   Timmy Allen missed layup  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:54   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:54   Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:54 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-11
12:32   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
12:20   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen  
11:56   Cody Riley missed layup  
11:54   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
11:43   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
11:30 +2 Branden Carlson made layup, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 18-13
11:11   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
10:52   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
10:33   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
10:21 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 18-15
9:51 +2 Jules Bernard made layup 20-15
9:51   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
9:51   Commercial timeout called  
9:51 +1 Jules Bernard made free throw 21-15
9:25   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
9:25   Jaxon Brenchley missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:25   Jaxon Brenchley missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
9:25 +1 Jaxon Brenchley made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-16
9:01   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Hill  
8:34   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach  
8:07   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
8:05   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
8:05 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 1st of 2 free throws 21-17
8:05   Mikael Jantunen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
8:04   Personal foul on Lahat Thioune  
7:40   Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
7:31   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:19   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Hill  
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Jules Bernard  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
6:38 +2 Jules Bernard made jump shot 23-17
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen  
5:46   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
5:38   Cody Riley missed layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
5:30   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
5:16 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 25-17
5:00   Personal foul on David Singleton  
5:00   Both Gach missed free throw  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
4:32   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
4:31   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
4:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Utah  
4:31 +1 Jules Bernard made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
4:31 +1 Jules Bernard made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-17
4:16   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
3:52   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3:41   Jules Bernard missed jump shot  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3:39   Personal foul on Both Gach  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:38   Jalen Hill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:38 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-17
3:15   Timmy Allen missed layup  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Lahat Thioune, stolen by Jalen Hill  
2:57 +2 Tyger Campbell made layup 30-17
2:36 +2 Lahat Thioune made hook shot, assist by Rylan Jones 30-19
2:10   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
1:49   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Alfonso Plummer  
54.0 +2 Alfonso Plummer made jump shot 30-21
45.0   30-second timeout called  
40.0   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
38.0   Personal foul on Alfonso Plummer  
38.0   Cody Riley missed free throw  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
34.0 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 33-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 36
UTAH Utes 37

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Timmy Allen missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
19:24   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
19:24 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 34-21
19:25 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-21
18:53   Rylan Jones missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
18:44 +2 Chris Smith made jump shot 37-21
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Jalen Hill  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Riley Battin  
18:10   Out of bounds turnover on Both Gach  
17:45 +2 Chris Smith made layup 39-21
17:34 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 39-23
17:34   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
17:34 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 39-24
17:20 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 41-24
17:08   Bad pass turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Jalen Hill  
17:01 +2 Jules Bernard made layup, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 43-24
16:56   30-second timeout called  
16:56   Commercial timeout called  
16:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
16:18   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
16:18   Offensive foul on Cody Riley  
16:18   Turnover on Cody Riley  
15:48 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 43-26
15:25   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:04   Cody Riley missed layup  
15:02   Offensive rebound by David Singleton  
14:56 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot 46-26
14:38 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 46-28
14:38   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
14:38 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 46-29
14:11   Cody Riley missed layup  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
14:02 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 46-31
13:57   30-second timeout called  
13:41   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
13:14   Both Gach missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
13:02 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jules Bernard 49-31
12:52   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
12:43   Timmy Allen missed layup  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
12:13   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
12:13   Official timeout called  
11:59   Both Gach missed jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
11:48   Timmy Allen missed layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
11:44   Jumpball received by UCLA  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 51-31
11:14   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
10:51   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
10:49   Cody Riley missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
10:47   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
10:40   Jumpball received by Utah  
10:32   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
10:19 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 51-34
10:07   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Smith  
9:52   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
9:27 +2 Both Gach made layup 51-36
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by Rylan Jones  
9:15   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
8:59 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Timmy Allen 51-38
8:51   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
8:29   Jules Bernard missed jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
8:17   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
8:08 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 53-38
8:05   Both Gach missed layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
7:35   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
7:27 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 53-41
6:53 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 56-41
6:28   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
6:20   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Jules Bernard  
6:02   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Utah  
6:01   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
6:01   Commercial timeout called  
6:01   Timmy Allen missed free throw  
5:49   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
5:35   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Utah  
5:14   Traveling violation turnover on Both Gach  
4:45   Cody Riley missed layup  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
4:42 +2 Cody Riley made layup 58-41
4:42   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
4:42   Cody Riley missed free throw  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
4:36   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
4:32   30-second timeout called  
4:24 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Both Gach 58-43
4:06   Lost ball turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by Rylan Jones  
4:00 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 58-45
3:53 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 60-45
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 60-47
3:40   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
3:40 +1 Mikael Jantunen made free throw 60-48
3:17   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
2:56 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot 62-48
2:43   Both Gach missed jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
2:29   Offensive foul on Jules Bernard  
2:29   Turnover on Jules Bernard  
2:22 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 62-51
2:14   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
2:14 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 63-51
2:14   Tyger Campbell missed free throw  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
2:04 +2 Rylan Jones made layup 63-53
1:57   Full timeout called  
1:53   Lost ball turnover on David Singleton, stolen by Rylan Jones  
1:46   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
1:46 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 1st of 3 free throws 63-54
1:46 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 2nd of 3 free throws 63-55
1:46