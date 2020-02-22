CLEM
Dawes' career-best 22 leads Clemson past BC 82-64

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Clemson coach Brad Brownell had a simple explanation why his team played so well.

''Everything's better when you shoot it like that,'' he said after the hot-shooting Tigers coasted to an 82-64 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points and Clemson posted its ninth straight victory over the Eagles.

''We've shot it well the last couple of weeks,'' Brownell said. ''I think getting off to great starts in both halves was certainly key, gave our guys a little bit of juice, a little bit of confidence.''

It was the Tigers' (14-12, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) third straight victory after a three-game losing streak. They haven't lost to BC since a 68-61 setback at Littlejohn Coliseum on March 5, 2013.

Aamir Simms added 12 points. Hunter Tyson, John Newman III and Tevin Mack each scored 11 for Clemson, which shot 68.9% and made 12 of 23 on its 3-point attempts. The Tigers were shooting over 70% with around four minutes left.

It was Clemson's best shooting percentage in an ACC road game, surpassing the previous mark of 67.5% set at Virginia on Feb. 21, 1984.

''We came out and guys were hitting shots,'' said Newman, who added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. ''That kind of sparked our defense. That kind of just carried us the whole game.''

Jay Heath led BC (13-15, 7-10) with 16 points. Jared Hamilton added 12 points on Senior Night.

''I wish I could tell you,'' BC coach Jim Christian said when asked why his teams have struggled against Clemson. ''We just didn't play well and they are playing well and they are in a really good rhythm.''

Clemson led 41-29 at intermission.

The dominance continued into the second half when the Tigers scored the first eight points during a 13-2 run that pushed their lead to 23. Dawes capped the spree with a 3-pointer from the left corner.

The Tigers had opened the game by scoring the initial 10 points and hit 10 of 11 shots during a stretch midway into the first half, pulling to a 36-21 edge on Dawes' 3 from the top of the key.

On the defensive end, Clemson played tight man-to-man, limiting BC to many tough shots as the possession clock was winding down numerous times.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have an interesting resume. They've beaten two teams in the AP Top 10 - then-sixth ranked Louisville last Saturday and then-No 3 Duke on Jan. 14 - but have conference losses at N.C. State and Wake Forest. If they can finish the regular season strong and have a decent showing in the league postseason tournament, they could have an outside shot at an NCAA tourney berth.

Boston College: It was a miserable loss in what was shaping up to be a respectable season. The up-and-down Eagles have won their seven ACC games by an average margin of four points and coming in their losses were by an average of 18.8.

STILL LOOKING

Clemson is the only ACC team that Christian doesn't have a victory over in his six seasons in charge.

STRONG START

The Tigers shot 69.6% in the opening half (16 of 23) and connected on 50% (6 of 12) from beyond the arc.

COMING TOGETHER

Newman feels like the Tigers are growing up and starting to peak at the right time.

''It's starting to build. I think it comes with maturity,'' he said. ''I think we're just becoming more mature as a team, we're learning together, growing together.''

UP NEXT

Clemson: At Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

Boston College: Hosts Notre Dame Wednesday.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 41
BC Eagles 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:46 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:20   Traveling violation turnover on Nik Popovic  
19:01 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 6-0
18:38   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:32 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made layup, assist by Clyde Trapp 8-0
18:28   30-second timeout called  
18:17   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
18:08   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:01   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
17:39   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
17:39 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 9-0
17:39 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-0
17:13   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
17:02   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
16:54 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 10-3
16:29   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
16:29   John Newman III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:29   John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
16:14   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
15:56 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Curran Scott 12-3
15:56   Shooting foul on Jared Hamilton  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Aamir Simms missed free throw  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
15:42 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 12-5
15:22   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
15:14   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
15:05   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
14:59   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:43 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 14-5
14:25   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
14:20 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 14-8
14:09   Bad pass turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
13:59 +2 Jay Heath made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 14-10
13:35   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
13:27   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
13:11 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot 16-10
12:41 +2 Steffon Mitchell made jump shot 16-12
12:15 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hemenway 19-12
11:57   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +1 CJ Felder made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
11:57 +1 CJ Felder made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
11:36 +2 Trey Jemison made dunk, assist by John Newman III 21-14
11:07   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
10:57   Offensive foul on Trey Jemison  
10:57   Turnover on Trey Jemison  
10:35 +2 Jay Heath made layup 21-16
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
10:08   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Nik Popovic, stolen by Hunter Tyson  
9:49 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup 23-16
9:49   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
9:49 +1 Hunter Tyson made free throw 24-16
9:32   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
9:29   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
9:14   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
9:08   Traveling violation turnover on John Newman III  
8:39 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 24-18
8:20   Jumpball received by Boston College  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Jay Heath  
8:02   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
7:45 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 26-18
7:29   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
7:08   Out of bounds turnover on Curran Scott  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Tevin Mack  
6:38 +2 Curran Scott made layup 28-18
6:21 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Jairus Hamilton 28-20
6:07 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Tevin Mack 30-20
5:47   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
5:40   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
5:27 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 33-20
5:21   30-second timeout called  
5:04   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
5:04   Jay Heath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:04 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-21
4:47 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curran Scott 36-21
4:14   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
4:07   Jumpball received by Clemson  
3:56   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
3:52   Jumpball received by Boston College  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:36   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
3:28   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
3:18 +2 Kamari Williams made layup 36-23
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
2:40 +3 Jared Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 36-26
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Nik Popovic  
2:04   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
1:56   30-second timeout called  
1:44   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
1:29 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 36-28
1:15 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 39-28
50.0   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
35.0   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
35.0   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
31.0 +1 Jared Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29
31.0   Jared Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
31.0   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
3.0   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
0.0 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk 41-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 41
BC Eagles 35

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Aamir Simms missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
19:35   Offensive foul on CJ Felder  
19:35   Turnover on CJ Felder  
19:25 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 44-29
19:08   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
19:05   Personal foul on John Newman III  
19:03   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
18:39   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
18:39 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 45-29
18:39 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-29
18:24   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
18:18   Nik Popovic missed tip-in  
18:16   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
17:57 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 49-29
17:53   30-second timeout called  
17:53   Commercial timeout called  
17:31 +2 Kamari Williams made dunk, assist by Nik Popovic 49-31
17:06 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 52-31
16:30   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Aamir Simms  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
16:21 +2 Clyde Trapp made layup 54-31
16:12   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
16:04   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
16:04   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
16:04 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-32
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
15:42 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup, assist by Jared Hamilton 54-34
15:19 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 56-34
15:19   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Tevin Mack missed free throw  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:15   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
14:51 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot, assist by Curran Scott 58-34
14:21 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 58-37
13:59   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
13:41   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
13:35   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
13:24   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
13:19   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
13:19 +1 CJ Felder made 1st of 2 free throws 58-38
13:19   CJ Felder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
13:03   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
12:56 +2 Curran Scott made layup, assist by John Newman III 60-38
12:43   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Jay Heath  
12:35 +2 Jay Heath made layup 60-40
12:16 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 63-40
11:52 +2 Nik Popovic made hook shot 63-42
11:38   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
10:56   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
10:47   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
10:26   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
9:47   Offensive foul on Jared Hamilton  
9:47   Turnover on Jared Hamilton  
9:40 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curran Scott 66-42
9:27   Offensive foul on Jay Heath  
9:27   Turnover on Jay Heath  
9:08 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 68-42
8:59   Full timeout called  
8:43   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
8:40   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
8:32 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 68-44
8:05   Lost ball turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
7:56 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Felder 68-47
7:41 +2 John Newman III made layup 70-47
7:29   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
7:13 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup 72-47
7:13   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13 +1 Hunter Tyson made free throw 73-47
6:46   Nik Popovic missed hook shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp  
6:14 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nik Popovic 73-50
5:52   Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
5:47 +2 Jared Hamilton made layup 73-52
5:47   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
5:47 +1 Jared Hamilton made free throw 73-53
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
5:18   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Aamir Simms  
5:16   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
4:55 +2 Hunter Tyson made dunk, assist by Clyde Trapp 75-53
4:28   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
4:28 +1 Nik Popovic made 1st of 2 free throws 75-54
4:28 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-55
4:27   Personal foul on Jared Hamilton  
4:27 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 76-55
4:27 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-55
4:18 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 77-57
3:57 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 80-57
3:46 +2 Jared Hamilton made jump shot 80-59
3:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson  
3:14   Commercial timeout called  
3:02   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
2:40   30-second timeout called  
2:26   Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson  
2:10 +3 Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Hamilton 80-62
2:00   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Tyson, stolen by Jay Heath  
1:58   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
1:58 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 80-63
1:58 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-64
1:28   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Aamir Simms  
1:07   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
59.0   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
53.0 +2 Clyde Trapp made layup 82-64
46.0   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
36.0   30-second timeout called  
27.0   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Grinde  
8.0